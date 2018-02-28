Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo (344 Views)

Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.



They made the call while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day conference of Osun Officials’ Wives Association (OSUNWA) tagged: “Virtuous Woman: Pushing for greater development.”





https://www.dailypost.ng/2018/02/28/dapchi-attack-prayers-can-bring-back-missing-school-girls-aregbesola-osinbajo/amp/

Ok

Sorry ma.



I am a christian,but prayer wont bring them,if we like fast 40 days.



God can not do for man what man can do for himself.



Nigerians should start taking responsibilities and stop outsourcing their problems to God.



No Nation developed by praying.



No nation solved its problem by praying.



A nation like Nigeria with religion,but without principles and values wont develop.



A non religious man with principles and values is better than a religious man without.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN UST SET FORTH AT DAWN 6 Likes

She is very silly 2 Likes

Thought her husband was Buhari's prayer warrior? By the way no amount of prayer would stop Buhari going back to Daura next year. 3 Likes

Smh!!

How did we get to electing these hopeless beings?

2019 can't come quick enough. 1 Like





Same way as only prayers can save your husband from the demonic chains of lies he has been baptized with by Buhari and Apc..



How about that?



Kiss the Truth!!







Check my profile You are right !!!Same way as only prayers can save your husband from the demonic chains of lies he has been baptized with by Buhari and Apc..How about that?Kiss the Truth!!Check my profile 1 Like

Its best to close your mouth and be thought a fool than open your mouth and clear all doubts.



Madam, we thought you were even half wise, this statement from you have confirmed you are dumb and empty. 1 Like 1 Share

they have started using religious blanket to cover the less intelligent people's face



mama,haba,was it prayers alone that your Pastor hubby rode on to be a mere commissioner vp,he didnt campaign,spend money,move about,travel,attend meetings ,sleepless nights ,hard work is no longer needed any more ...just sit somewhere and be praying,praying and be praying enn ma'am?



instead of you to tell your darling boyfriend hubby to shout it to the dullards hear that he has failed and should resign,asking the right questions as what is the duty of minister of interior,of defense,role of IGP and more...why are fulani herdsmen killing,why are boko boys still killing and kidnapping even govt uniform people(even after been technically defeated)you wont tell liar mohammed to stop telling lies and all the lying cabinet members to confess their sins and repent in ash and dust,ehn?

nne just be kia ful there oo,i dey vex

Oya let us pray.



Remember that the prayer of the sinner (including those who have been quiet in the face of herdsmen killings) is an abomination unto God.

Was Jonathan God in 2014 that y'all expected him to bring Chibok girls back

We have prayed enough. It is time for us to take action.

Ok

Just don't get this people.

Prayer is key. I agree 100%



But prayer without action is dead!







I thought your husband is a pastor and you the pastor's wife? I thought your husband is a pastor and you the pastor's wife?

#BRINGBACKDAPICHIGIRLS





M

While negligence of duty led to their being carried away.

Even patience Jonathan did better by visiting the location. You just sit in aso rock and your kids are out of the country schooling..

You dey mind there MUMU talk... You dey mind there MUMU talk...

Prayers and Nigerian soldiers......but

PRAYER IS THE MASTER KEY...

Only fools believe in only prayer.

Christian scammers are back at it again.

.

.