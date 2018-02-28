₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Crocky23: 10:15am
Dia-ris God o
Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.
https://www.dailypost.ng/2018/02/28/dapchi-attack-prayers-can-bring-back-missing-school-girls-aregbesola-osinbajo/amp/
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by madridguy(m): 10:16am
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by guterMann: 10:18am
I am a christian,but prayer wont bring them,if we like fast 40 days.
God can not do for man what man can do for himself.
Nigerians should start taking responsibilities and stop outsourcing their problems to God.
No Nation developed by praying.
No nation solved its problem by praying.
A nation like Nigeria with religion,but without principles and values wont develop.
A non religious man with principles and values is better than a religious man without.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN UST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by SanusiGworo: 10:19am
She is very silly
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Mogidi: 10:19am
Thought her husband was Buhari's prayer warrior? By the way no amount of prayer would stop Buhari going back to Daura next year.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Ngokafor(f): 10:20am
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Crocky23: 10:22am
How did we get to electing these hopeless beings?
2019 can't come quick enough.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by chuksjuve(m): 10:24am
You are right !!!
Same way as only prayers can save your husband from the demonic chains of lies he has been baptized with by Buhari and Apc..
How about that?
Kiss the Truth!!
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by simplex2: 10:29am
Its best to close your mouth and be thought a fool than open your mouth and clear all doubts.
Madam, we thought you were even half wise, this statement from you have confirmed you are dumb and empty.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by vikithor(m): 10:41am
they have started using religious blanket to cover the less intelligent people's face
mama,haba,was it prayers alone that your Pastor hubby rode on to be a mere commissioner vp,he didnt campaign,spend money,move about,travel,attend meetings ,sleepless nights ,hard work is no longer needed any more ...just sit somewhere and be praying,praying and be praying enn ma'am?
instead of you to tell your darling boyfriend hubby to shout it to the dullards hear that he has failed and should resign,asking the right questions as what is the duty of minister of interior,of defense,role of IGP and more...why are fulani herdsmen killing,why are boko boys still killing and kidnapping even govt uniform people(even after been technically defeated)you wont tell liar mohammed to stop telling lies and all the lying cabinet members to confess their sins and repent in ash and dust,ehn?
nne just be kia ful there oo,i dey vex
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Omeokachie: 10:49am
Oya let us pray.
Remember that the prayer of the sinner (including those who have been quiet in the face of herdsmen killings) is an abomination unto God.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by FarahAideed: 11:08am
Was Jonathan God in 2014 that y'all expected him to bring Chibok girls back
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by clevvermind(m): 11:14am
We have prayed enough. It is time for us to take action.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by sotall(m): 2:10pm
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by chukslawrence(m): 2:10pm
Just don't get this people.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Ayodejioak(m): 2:10pm
Prayer is key. I agree 100%
But prayer without action is dead!
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Evablizin(f): 2:10pm
I thought your husband is a pastor and you the pastor's wife?
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by levi2: 2:10pm
#BRINGBACKDAPICHIGIRLS
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by meant4all: 2:10pm
So Boko Haram is not technically defeated yet?
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by buffalowings4: 2:11pm
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Pavore9: 2:11pm
While negligence of duty led to their being carried away.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by rychard(m): 2:12pm
Even patience Jonathan did better by visiting the location. You just sit in aso rock and your kids are out of the country schooling..
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by alasco1(m): 2:12pm
guterMann:�
You dey mind there MUMU talk...
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by modelmike7(m): 2:12pm
Prayers and Nigerian soldiers......but
PRAYER IS THE MASTER KEY...
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by survivor1986(m): 2:12pm
Only fools believe in only prayer.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by BruncleZuma: 2:12pm
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by obowunmi(m): 2:12pm
Christian scammers are back at it again.
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by loveth360(f): 2:12pm
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by Fadiga24(m): 2:13pm
|Re: "Only Prayers Can Bring Back Dapchi Girls" - Dolapo Osinbajo by abiodunalasa: 2:13pm
What if you are among them?
