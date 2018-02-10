₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by gratiaeo(m): 10:48am
•18 persons arrested as death toll rises to 12
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/1000-houses-burnt-kaduna-mayhem-worsens/
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Firefire(m): 10:49am
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by gratiaeo(m): 10:51am
Some burnt cars during the crisis that took place at Kasuwan Magani town in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna state Tuesday. Photos Olu Ajayi.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Mogidi: 10:52am
There's a pogrom going on in Kaduna state, orchestrated by the duo of Bubu and El Rufai (his midget assistant in Kaduna).
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by imhotep: 10:53am
gratiaeo:why are they complaining ?
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by chuksjuve(m): 10:54am
This is
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by AngryRebel: 10:55am
That's the change they were screaming sai barbarian for n they most enjoy it
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Desyner: 10:55am
If Nigeria wants to break let it break.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by storge: 10:56am
It pains me that unscrupulous elements keep denting giant strides made by our religion of peace.
Reminds me of an ex who always preached "my northern friends are the best" till Nysc change am for am
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by unohbethel(m): 10:57am
The North and violence are like 5 and 6
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by guterMann: 11:01am
I thought this issue was poste here few days ago,and ironically the cause of the clash was not revealed.
That is what you get when you cover a wound with sand instead of treating it.
Now it has escalated,the reasons have been revealed.
I hope those that were guilty were arrested,because the Kaduna midget is a religious and ethnic supremacist.
Igbos should please stay away from the area.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by clevvermind(m): 11:10am
Buhari why! Buhari why! won't you call your boys to order? I can't wait to see Buhari kicked out of aso rock in 2019.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by mexxmoney: 11:19am
It's God that will punish that Midget governor and cowhari
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by planetzoom: 11:24am
cowharis boys at work again,always unleashing mayhem on innocent Christians.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by FarahAideed: 11:24am
So they burnt 1000 houses just because one girl wanted to move from one middle eastern religion to another ...Nigeria has never been this divided and it's time to let Buhari go back to duara
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Gopitoto: 11:34am
planetzoom:No let laugh kill me here ooooo
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by buhariguy(m): 11:38am
The thunder that fire this idiotic pigs of Biafra sin-atoris still doing press-up,
This idiotic shehu is cause of all the crisis in southern Kaduna,
Always using religion to achieve his aims.
Using religion to fuel every crisis in Nigeria.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by kettykings: 11:43am
Only God Knows the actual Number of Christians that has died in this evil and satanic Regime , The blood of saints wasted over absolute nothingness
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Nowenuse: 11:50am
Hausa Fulani muslims always like to start crisis in Southern Kaduna areas in order to destroy the development in those areas.
Southern Kaduna people should stop and restrict the settlement of Hausas in their areas.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Oladimejyy(m): 11:51am
Northener people are cow
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Neyoor(m): 12:39pm
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by AngelicBeing: 12:40pm
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by kpaofame: 12:41pm
Look at all these wans ooo...
Na the cars and shops be the matter, just wrecking wanton havoc and unnecessary lost of properties.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by masterP042(m): 12:41pm
When youths of other countries are breaking barriers, thinking outside the box and trail blazing. As if our problems are not enough, our youths are busy fighting themselves over girls, being used as political touts, I wonder what the future holds.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by nkwuocha: 12:41pm
SOUTHERN KADUNA MAKE UNA NO DULL OOOOOOOO. especially my guys in TELEVISION ROAD. Don't loose your guard.Burn their houses to the ground!
Zoo!
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Bomgirl(f): 12:41pm
Kajuru is predominantly Christians. Why all this fighting? This is sad.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by progress69: 12:42pm
Vanguard and their penchant for fueling crisis and violence with deliberate poor reporting and incitement. Same way they do when militants attack or when reporting. The headline says 1000 houses.....the body says 1000 shops. Either ways, i wonder if the reporter went about counting. This is very unfortunate
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by Coitus(f): 12:42pm
Any country/state where Muslims are majority in the world while Christians are minority, there is never peace.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by modelmike7(m): 12:42pm
A whole 1000 houses! How many come remain? Something must be done ASAP
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by yeyerolling: 12:43pm
Xtians and muslim kill dem selves in d north. The amala media reports only muslim killings
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by simplyOJ(m): 12:43pm
Just so much mindless killings & destruction. With little or no provocation, gbam; people are dead
Some people have really lost touch with humanity.
|Re: 1,000 Houses Burnt In Kasuwan Magani As Kaduna Mayhem Worsens by nkwuocha: 12:44pm
The Zoo is falling gradually.
