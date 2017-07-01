₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by CastedDude: 12:58pm
It would have been another sad tale by the dreaded Badoo secret cult after a suspected member was apprehended with his gang items before carrying out an operation in Ikorodu area of Lagos state. The hoodlum who was caught after scaling nine fences while being pursued was later handed to the police.
Read what Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga shared on Facebook;
I am so sorry that this is coming a bit late. Now this is Not to create Panic or Fear. Rather, it's an Awareness that we need not Deter from our Vigilance, we need to be Security Conscious and be Watchful.
A Reliable Source sent this to me:
" Glory be to God for saving us in our area from the attack of BADOO GANG yesterday, 14th of July 2017.
These pictures of cloth and mortar you see here was found where a Suspected Badoo Gang Member sat and hid himself in an uncompleted building.
At about 10:30pm, When PHCN took the power, my neighbour decided to check and search around his house, that was how he saw the suspected Badoo Gang Member in an uncompleted building beside his apartment without wearing any cloth.
Immediately he saw my neighbour, he ran away. Then my neighbour raised an alarm and call for help, people gathered and started chasing him, the badoo suspect jumped over nine fence but men in the neighborhood surrounded the area to search for him, fortunately he was caught and was handed over to the police.
This incident happened in Eyita, Diasi Okeowo Street, Ikorodu incase you'd like to confirm.
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by CastedDude: 1:01pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Modsenemy(f): 1:01pm
Fake story
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Topestbilly(m): 1:10pm
so you people don't have fuel and lighter in your house? Why handed over to the police?
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by chynie: 2:18pm
and what is the picture attached meant for?
so if u are sure he is baddo why delay justice?
what happened to all the fuel, lighter and tire in your area
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by SNIPER123: 2:28pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by conductor21: 2:28pm
This thread is where all my parboiled Osobo friends should be.
Instead of arguing whether Nnamdi Kanu's shoe is white or black or whether Delta State wants to join Biafra or not, those guys should be here finding solutions to end baddo and skull mining epidemic that is threatning their region (unless they are the real members of the said terror groups though).
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 2:28pm
Mtcheew
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by MadCow1: 2:28pm
OP should be banned for taking First to Comment spot on his own thread .
Then your story get as e be. Your neighbour saw a Young Man sitting jejely on his own inside an uncompleted building and labelled him a Badoo Member and raised alarm.
Did he see any weapons on the guy?
Was the Guy attacking him?
Is there a Wanted Poster anywhere with the Guys face on it?
So what if he was just a homeless Guy looking for a place to spend the night in peace?
What if he was running away for fear of being lynched for no reason?
You and your Neighbour may have just endangered the life of an innocent Man over your Paranoia. #ThinkAboutIt
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:29pm
Pound dem all.
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by kelvyn7(m): 2:29pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by saasala(m): 2:29pm
This story and pictures doesn't add up.
Now they have handed him over to the police.
Meanwhile, this is my reaction when I see a Baddo member being lynched..
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 2:30pm
those who fail to learn from history are doom to repeat it
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by zicoraads(m): 2:30pm
And he was handed over to the police? Praise God!
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Itsteewhy: 2:31pm
How is this news?
I need to know
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Agimor(m): 2:31pm
Glory to God.
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Kendroid: 2:31pm
So every small tin now in Ikorodu people will start shouting BADOO??
This BADOO group don create better bad market for Arm Robbers for Ikrorodu o!
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by 1dorzine(m): 2:31pm
I hope he isnt freed by the police.
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by DaeDae88(f): 2:32pm
Not all heroes wear Cape
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by prodiga: 2:32pm
hmm finish him
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by netflicks: 2:32pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by 1StopRudeness: 2:33pm
Topestbilly:
Baddest guy
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by DonQuix(m): 2:33pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by cricifixo(m): 2:33pm
No badoo member should be handed over to the criminals in black uniform. They should be used for sports by making them face 3 vicious dogs in a fight to death
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by conductor21: 2:34pm
cricifixo:THat means you want to kill all the Osobo migrants in Lagos. Na them be the baddo members wey you dey hear
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by axglide(m): 2:34pm
Hmmmm Na Wa oooh, may God continue to protect us.
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:34pm
We God keep us all
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by holatin(m): 2:34pm
Military zone, keep off !!!
trespasser will be shot on site and the corpse will be arrested.
Tanx !
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by joenor(m): 2:35pm
All the one when them dey kill still them nor wan repent abi?
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by Nikbaebrown(f): 2:35pm
Mortar And Grinding Stone?? For Facilitating Some Sorta Occultic Protocol? Its A Good Thing He Was Apprehended And Handed Over To The NPF, Cuz Hez Only A Mercenery. Some Group Of Business Moguls, Highly Placed politicians plus fetish priests Are The Real Criminals Here. Its Bewildering and infuriating Why Non Of These 2faced-Ritualists Have Been Convicted And Sentenced For crimes they indulged in before and after The Events Escalated. BADOO CULT GROUP IS A BODY OF UNFORTUNATE, IMPOVERISHED NIGERIAN YOUTHS EMPLOYED BY FACELESS POLITICIANS AND RENOWNED BUSINESS TYCOONS, for executing their evil deeds. Whom amongst these persons have been identified and brought to justice to deter EXISTING AND INTENDING ritualists?
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by salaboiz(m): 2:37pm
Re: How Man Prevented Attack By Badoo Cult Member In His Area In Ikorodu. Photos by webbro007(m): 2:37pm
aye axemeeeeeeeeeen,fight against Badoo just started,ikorudu HT,d hit is on,kill & slaughter any Badoo member,KF will rewards u.
