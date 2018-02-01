Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics (10571 Views)

Source: Mr. Mnyim who was one of the victims attacked by Fulani herdsmen in Guma/Logo,Benue on January 2 has recovered. Check out before and after photos of his headSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/man-attacked-by-fulani-herdsmen-in.html?m=1 2 Shares

Thank God,thanks to doctors and nurses too,they did a nice job. 17 Likes

Thank God.

Ozoemena. But that's impossible, isn't it?

Kaaaiiiiii,this guy is lucky to be alive. Nearly they say cannot kill a bird. 12 Likes

See as them share the guy head like cake.



Good thing he survived.





Please, it was the doctors who saved the guy's life. 9 Likes

JESUS CHRIST!!!

Nearly had a seizure seeing the first pic, even animals are not being butchered this way.

Devil will see some so called human beings on the last day and be like

''Bros Badoo, I hail o, u BAD sha!!" 13 Likes 2 Shares

May God punish those leaders playing politics with terrorists.

Buhari will never escape justice 2 Likes

Lord have mercy. Na man do this to fellow man? 1 Like

"NIGERIA IS A ZOO".





See how dem butcher person head like cow.... 2 Likes

ALLAHMDULILAI!!!

jesu mi...this people wont make heaven 1 Like





E nor go better for Bubu's people. Very lucky dude. Instead of death, he now has a head looking like an official FIFA football.E nor go better for Bubu's people. 2 Likes

thank God for life this Fulani's are animals including there Father bubu 1 Like

God, I thank you for this life you saved. May your name always be praised!!! 2 Likes

Thanks to God for his life 2 Likes

And the government of Buhari keeps playing politics with the herdsmen situation... 2 Likes







Thank God you're alive oo 1 Like





The perpetrators of these vices really need to be tame before it leads to another civil war 1 Like

May God's name be praised... Amen 1 Like

God is great!

Glory and Honour to God. Health restored. Thank you Jesus. # TAKE OVER GOOD GOD WE NEED YOUR SAVING HAND WE NEED YOUR IN THIS COUNTRY.

nkwuocha:

Thank God.

Ozoemena. But that's impossible, isn't it?

Kaaaiiiiii,this guy is lucky to be alive. Nearly they say cannot kill a bird. One spotted One spotted 1 Like





Thank God for this man's life And somebody says I should give those animals colony in my community?Thank God for this man's life 1 Like

Chineke... Some people can be heartless o, butchered someone like goat. 1 Like

Just imagine what a human being would do to a fellow human being



Even on my worst enemy I won't wish this



Sadly, PMB is feeling so unconcerned





Smh 1 Like

God is good.... 1 Like

luck really dey this guy side

modelmike7:

ALLAHMDULILAI!!!



Ohhhhh........so you're a Muslim. I've always thought as much.





Your blind support for Buhari, all along, is based on religion. Ohhhhh........so you're a Muslim. I've always thought as much.Your blind support for Buhari, all along, is based on religion. 6 Likes