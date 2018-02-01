₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,060 members, 4,108,758 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 02:13 PM

Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics (10571 Views)

Man Attacked By Armed Robbers On His Way To Abuja: "I Cheated Death Yet Again" / Man Attacked Lady With Cutlass For Refusing To Date Him (pic) / Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsman In His Farm In Delta. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by zoba88: 12:02pm
Mr. Mnyim who was one of the victims attacked by Fulani herdsmen in Guma/Logo,Benue on January 2 has recovered. Check out before and after photos of his head


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/man-attacked-by-fulani-herdsmen-in.html?m=1

2 Shares

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Evablizin(f): 12:16pm
Thank God,thanks to doctors and nurses too,they did a nice job.

17 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by nkwuocha: 12:21pm
Thank God.
Ozoemena. But that's impossible, isn't it?
Kaaaiiiiii,this guy is lucky to be alive. Nearly they say cannot kill a bird.

12 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Zector(m): 12:22pm
Kokumo
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by kullozone(m): 12:22pm
See as them share the guy head like cake.

Good thing he survived.


Modified.
Please, it was the doctors who saved the guy's life.

9 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by kingPhidel(m): 12:22pm
K
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by fergusen(m): 12:22pm
shocked
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by modelmike7(m): 12:22pm
JESUS CHRIST!!!
Nearly had a seizure seeing the first pic, even animals are not being butchered this way.
Devil will see some so called human beings on the last day and be like
''Bros Badoo, I hail o, u BAD sha!!"

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Britishcoins: 12:22pm
May God punish those leaders playing politics with terrorists.
Buhari will never escape justice

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by unitysheart(m): 12:22pm
Lord have mercy. Na man do this to fellow man?

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by ironheart(m): 12:22pm
Its well
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by bobokeshington: 12:23pm
"NIGERIA IS A ZOO".


See how dem butcher person head like cow....

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by modelmike7(m): 12:23pm
ALLAHMDULILAI!!!
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by officialteemi(m): 12:23pm
jesu mi...this people wont make heaven

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by AreaFada2: 12:23pm
Very lucky dude. Instead of death, he now has a head looking like an official FIFA football. shocked shocked

E nor go better for Bubu's people.

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Otuocha101(m): 12:24pm
thank God for life this Fulani's are animals including there Father bubu

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Samsteph3k(m): 12:24pm
God, I thank you for this life you saved. May your name always be praised!!!

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Okaakoko(m): 12:24pm
Thanks to God for his life

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Omeokachie: 12:24pm
And the government of Buhari keeps playing politics with the herdsmen situation...

2 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by LordOfCash: 12:25pm
Thank God you're alive oo


ARE You a HIGH STAKER when it comes to soccer betting?

Can you stake well (ATLEAST 5,000) on a 100percent Guaranteed Winning Game...

If you can then let's wreck bookie's together.. I don't ask for money before game.. Payment is only after win

If interested What'.at's-app me on 08.0.874.38-3-56


1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Neyoor(m): 12:25pm
shocked

The perpetrators of these vices really need to be tame before it leads to another civil war

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by storge: 12:25pm
May God's name be praised... Amen

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by omooba969(m): 12:25pm
God is great! cool
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by desmondokonkwo: 12:26pm
Glory and Honour to God. Health restored. Thank you Jesus. # TAKE OVER GOOD GOD WE NEED YOUR SAVING HAND WE NEED YOUR IN THIS COUNTRY.
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Cletus77(m): 12:26pm
nkwuocha:
Thank God.
Ozoemena. But that's impossible, isn't it?
Kaaaiiiiii,this guy is lucky to be alive. Nearly they say cannot kill a bird.
One spotted

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by careytommy7(m): 12:26pm
And somebody says I should give those animals colony in my community? angry

Thank God for this man's life

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by pweshboi(m): 12:26pm
Chineke... Some people can be heartless o, butchered someone like goat.

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by davibid: 12:26pm
Just imagine what a human being would do to a fellow human being

Even on my worst enemy I won't wish this

Sadly, PMB is feeling so unconcerned


Smh

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Sirambassador(m): 12:27pm
God is good....

1 Like

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Goodchaid61: 12:27pm
luck really dey this guy side
Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Bayajidda1: 12:27pm
modelmike7:
ALLAHMDULILAI!!!


Ohhhhh........so you're a Muslim. I've always thought as much.


Your blind support for Buhari, all along, is based on religion.

6 Likes

Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by mostcerebral: 12:29pm
Very lucky man. He was furtunate dat there was no skull fracture. Just scalp lacerations. The Doctor did a very wonderful job too. Gud cosmetics. Terrible government!

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Policeman Kills Colleague In Plateau / Arisekola Alao's Son Kidnapped In Lagos / Kaduna Police Arrest 31 Robbery Suspects, Recover 8 Vehicles

Viewing this topic: MeinKampf, aloenzyme(m), richiet, Fireandice(f), nero69, walera10(m), Alajiki(m), EbonyX(m), unlimitedesq(m), Wabosky25, Blakjewelry(m), mariong(m), bastrin(f), pornstar(m), StRichard(m), ishmaelemeka2(m), Charity05(f), Godian45(m), evamena, yinchar(m), DaObserver(m), lloydtruth and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.