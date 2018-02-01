₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,060 members, 4,108,758 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 February 2018 at 02:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics (10571 Views)
Man Attacked By Armed Robbers On His Way To Abuja: "I Cheated Death Yet Again" / Man Attacked Lady With Cutlass For Refusing To Date Him (pic) / Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsman In His Farm In Delta. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by zoba88: 12:02pm
Mr. Mnyim who was one of the victims attacked by Fulani herdsmen in Guma/Logo,Benue on January 2 has recovered. Check out before and after photos of his head
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/man-attacked-by-fulani-herdsmen-in.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Evablizin(f): 12:16pm
Thank God,thanks to doctors and nurses too,they did a nice job.
17 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by nkwuocha: 12:21pm
Thank God.
Ozoemena. But that's impossible, isn't it?
Kaaaiiiiii,this guy is lucky to be alive. Nearly they say cannot kill a bird.
12 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Zector(m): 12:22pm
Kokumo
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by kullozone(m): 12:22pm
See as them share the guy head like cake.
Good thing he survived.
Modified.
Please, it was the doctors who saved the guy's life.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by kingPhidel(m): 12:22pm
K
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by fergusen(m): 12:22pm
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by modelmike7(m): 12:22pm
JESUS CHRIST!!!
Nearly had a seizure seeing the first pic, even animals are not being butchered this way.
Devil will see some so called human beings on the last day and be like
''Bros Badoo, I hail o, u BAD sha!!"
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Britishcoins: 12:22pm
May God punish those leaders playing politics with terrorists.
Buhari will never escape justice
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by unitysheart(m): 12:22pm
Lord have mercy. Na man do this to fellow man?
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by ironheart(m): 12:22pm
Its well
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by bobokeshington: 12:23pm
"NIGERIA IS A ZOO".
See how dem butcher person head like cow....
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by modelmike7(m): 12:23pm
ALLAHMDULILAI!!!
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by officialteemi(m): 12:23pm
jesu mi...this people wont make heaven
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by AreaFada2: 12:23pm
Very lucky dude. Instead of death, he now has a head looking like an official FIFA football.
E nor go better for Bubu's people.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Otuocha101(m): 12:24pm
thank God for life this Fulani's are animals including there Father bubu
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Samsteph3k(m): 12:24pm
God, I thank you for this life you saved. May your name always be praised!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Okaakoko(m): 12:24pm
Thanks to God for his life
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Omeokachie: 12:24pm
And the government of Buhari keeps playing politics with the herdsmen situation...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by LordOfCash: 12:25pm
Thank God you're alive oo
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Neyoor(m): 12:25pm
The perpetrators of these vices really need to be tame before it leads to another civil war
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by storge: 12:25pm
May God's name be praised... Amen
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by omooba969(m): 12:25pm
God is great!
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by desmondokonkwo: 12:26pm
Glory and Honour to God. Health restored. Thank you Jesus. # TAKE OVER GOOD GOD WE NEED YOUR SAVING HAND WE NEED YOUR IN THIS COUNTRY.
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Cletus77(m): 12:26pm
nkwuocha:One spotted
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by careytommy7(m): 12:26pm
And somebody says I should give those animals colony in my community?
Thank God for this man's life
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by pweshboi(m): 12:26pm
Chineke... Some people can be heartless o, butchered someone like goat.
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by davibid: 12:26pm
Just imagine what a human being would do to a fellow human being
Even on my worst enemy I won't wish this
Sadly, PMB is feeling so unconcerned
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Sirambassador(m): 12:27pm
God is good....
1 Like
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Goodchaid61: 12:27pm
luck really dey this guy side
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by Bayajidda1: 12:27pm
modelmike7:
Ohhhhh........so you're a Muslim. I've always thought as much.
Your blind support for Buhari, all along, is based on religion.
6 Likes
|Re: Man Attacked By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue Recovers.check Out His B4 & After Pics by mostcerebral: 12:29pm
Very lucky man. He was furtunate dat there was no skull fracture. Just scalp lacerations. The Doctor did a very wonderful job too. Gud cosmetics. Terrible government!
2 Likes
Policeman Kills Colleague In Plateau / Arisekola Alao's Son Kidnapped In Lagos / Kaduna Police Arrest 31 Robbery Suspects, Recover 8 Vehicles
Viewing this topic: MeinKampf, aloenzyme(m), richiet, Fireandice(f), nero69, walera10(m), Alajiki(m), EbonyX(m), unlimitedesq(m), Wabosky25, Blakjewelry(m), mariong(m), bastrin(f), pornstar(m), StRichard(m), ishmaelemeka2(m), Charity05(f), Godian45(m), evamena, yinchar(m), DaObserver(m), lloydtruth and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19