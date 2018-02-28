₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by ceoreportnaija: 1:00pm
John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the outcome of the meeting of the party’s national caucus had shamed the prophets of doom who predicted his removal from office.
He said this when he briefed state house correspondents after the APC national caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday night.
Describing the outcome of the meeting as “beautiful and pleasant”, Oyegun accused the media of manufacturing and exaggerating issues within the party.
“In fact, I want to ask the media where did they dig them out (of) because we just had a pleasant meeting and all what I have been reading in the media none of it (happened), all the prophecies of doom none of it even came near for mention,’’ he said.
Oyegun also dismissed the assertion that the caucus discussed his exit date as party chairman, describing it as mere media speculation.
He said: “It is the media we should ask where do they get those stories from, where do you get them? Nothing like that ever happened; nothing like that was ever discussed; nothing like that came up – beautiful, pleasant, intellectual, deep reasoning today about issues.’’
He announced that the APC convention would be coming up in June.
The party announced the extension of the tenure of the national working committee led by Oyegun at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/28/prophets-doom-put-shame-oyegun/
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by docadams: 1:06pm
Hmmmmmmm. Good for you Sir.
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Crocky23: 1:07pm
So Tinubu is now prophet of doom, wow. The man is finished politically.
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Mogidi: 1:08pm
Oyegun having the last laugh.
At this rate by the end of the year, the only party member Tinubu can control is senator Remi Tinubu.
I laff in Alausa.
kikikikiki
23 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:10pm
TINUBU IS AS USELESS AS NIGERIA
NgeneUkwenu is watching how Tinubu is being fvcked up and the she/he is helpless
16 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by okosodo: 1:14pm
This oyegun self no get sense
1 Like
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by AngryRebel: 1:16pm
Tinubu don suffer for dis man hand,so his now the prophet of doom
7 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:19pm
okosodo:You way you get sense pass am where you they ?
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by dunkem21(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by ezex(m): 1:23pm
Ok
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by tommykiwi(m): 1:24pm
Jagagan must hear dis. Oyegun vs Jagaban picture below.
1 Like
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by ChangetheChange: 1:24pm
Tinubu prophet of doom how market
Oshiomole prophet of doom how market
8 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by ZombieBuster: 1:25pm
Tinubu don die
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by emmasege: 1:25pm
Here's the real prophecy, Oyegun:
There will be an implosion of APC at state and national levels as we move towards 2019, and ultimately Nigeria shall rejoice over Electoral loss of the Daura President.
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Deicide: 1:25pm
Hmm
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by TheKingIsHere: 1:26pm
Is he referring to Tinubu as the prophet of doom?
Me right now :
4 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by AngelicBeing: 1:26pm
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by maxzzo1(m): 1:26pm
Is like his referring to DAT eko man abi...
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Fukafuka: 1:26pm
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by NOETHNICITY(m): 1:26pm
Nigeria fake prophets ve been telling lies since 200bc
Fake pastors asslickers will not list out those pastrs who prophesied his remover
They will later come and tell us that he fasted, prayed tithed and sowed seed and was forgiven by God
1 Like
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by YOUNGrapha(m): 1:27pm
Tinubu====PROPHET OF DOOMI
1 Like
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Phelix01(m): 1:27pm
Tinubu be like, Oyegun d game never end
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by modelmike7(m): 1:27pm
......and they will always be put to shame.
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by guterMann: 1:27pm
CHESS RULE: NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A PAWN,BECAUSE IT CAN CHECK A KING.
Tinubu is now a prophet of doom.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by AtikuNetwork: 1:28pm
Tinubu this, Tinubu that. Enough of all this Tinubu talk. Is he the only politician in Nigeria? Is he greater than Atiku? As if he can save Bbhoohari from going back to Daura next year. Atiku is the answer. Atiku will bring back peace and unity to our great country. No more marginalization or Biafra because every tribe will have a sense of belonging. Support Atiku 2019 for a better, prosperous, and more secure future.
7 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Godjone(m): 1:28pm
SHAMELESS PPL WITH THEIR STINKING MOUTHS
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by castrol180(m): 1:29pm
2019 is close and we shall see the efficacy of their meetings...
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by narorose(f): 1:30pm
Hmmmmm who come be d prophet of doom?well,congrats Oyegun for d extension of ur tenure
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by HeyCorleone(m): 1:30pm
I wasn't even aware anything was going on.
Nigeria has failed already. It'd be foolish to follow events happening in the political scene if this country. You'd only be disappointed. It's not like you can change anything.
4 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by FarahAideed: 1:31pm
So Tiunubu is now a prophet of doom
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by VirginFinder: 1:32pm
Crawnwealllth is one stark raving lunatic who didn't read the post before commenting.
Will the APC hold elective conventions in June or not?
3 Likes
|Re: Prophets Of Doom Have Been Put To Shame – Oyegun by Ipisi(m): 1:32pm
Prophet of Doom Ke.....
Meanwhile Watch Nigeria Football league highlight \
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F29iZpVcluw
