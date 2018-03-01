Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion (21510 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/968921746408640518 Starboy welcomes his new pet to his family on his Twitter page. What do you think? Trash or nah?

the kid actually looks like wizkid, short wide round face



wizkid is funny, he actually knows a baby goat is a kid so he is expecting people to say WIZKID but the fans did grab it. the kid actually looks like wizkid, short wide round face

Daura first son 6 Likes 2 Shares

someone said star goat lol 31 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari in daura would be preferable 8 Likes 1 Share

Wiz(kid)Goat 2 Likes

the kid actually looks like wizkid, short wide round face Accurate observation... l will call it "WizKid the Kid" Accurate observation... l will call it "WizKid the Kid" 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari in daura would be preferable abi wetin you feel lalaticlala? 8 Likes

someone said star goat lol I also go for that STAR GOAT. I also go for that STAR GOAT. 1 Like

Even this goat is good looking and well fed than most Nigerians.



Well, for the name, someone has already said it, I think STAR GOAT will do. 5 Likes 2 Shares

BUHARI would be a more befitting name for the Goat but i am sure the Innocent Goat will protest so Try Tinubu or Awolowo 4 Likes

When you are rich to that point...



The one that changes reasoning



I choose to be rich man



In knowledge and in all ramifications 1 Like

ANY OF THE BELOW



BUHARI

JONATHAN

DINO

ORJI

BELLO

ROCHAS ETC 2 Likes

buhari is the name of Nigeria president 1 Like

How can you name your property after another man's name. It should be named Wizgoat 2 Likes

Muhamadu Buahari!

And if it's a she goat name it; Aisha Buhari 3 Likes

Jagaban borgu 2 Likes 1 Share





I weep for Nairaland!

I weep for Nigeria!!

I weep for Africa!!! So, out of the meaningful threads we have on Nairaland, this news could get featured on Africa's No.1 Online Forum??I weep for Nairaland!I weep for Nigeria!!I weep for Africa!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Freeze Freeze 3 Likes

How does this reduce the price of garri 2 Likes

And he shall be called Toke Makinwa de Second

EBO(Ewure Baba Olowo) 3 Likes

So this is what Wizkid's juju man asked him to do. Issokay. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari would be just fine. Buhari would be just fine.

When small boy get money na this kind thing he go they do.



STARKID is best

You don join rituals squad abi.....when people are buying dog 2 Likes

goat be living beta than many ppl here typing trash

diz thing dey sweet. pass snake/ PIGS. I for name am kemi oluloyo for her idiotic behavior