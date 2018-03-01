₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,968,308 members, 4,109,661 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 March 2018 at 02:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion (21510 Views)
Wizkid Flaunts His N432 Million Wristwatch On Instagram (Photos) / Kiss Daniel Flaunts His Big Cucumber, Seeks Expert Advice / Davido And His New Pet Take A Stroll On The Street Of London(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Dramadiddy(m): 8:36pm On Feb 28
Starboy welcomes his new pet to his family on his Twitter page. What do you think? Trash or nah?
https://mobile.twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/968921746408640518
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:38pm On Feb 28
the kid actually looks like wizkid, short wide round face
wizkid is funny, he actually knows a baby goat is a kid so he is expecting people to say WIZKID but the fans did grab it.
49 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by juanjo2: 8:38pm On Feb 28
Daura first son
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Dramadiddy(m): 8:40pm On Feb 28
someone said star goat lol
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by d4real890(m): 8:44pm On Feb 28
Buhari in daura would be preferable
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by georjay(m): 8:45pm On Feb 28
Wiz(kid)Goat
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Ebios(m): 8:45pm On Feb 28
NIGHTMAREOO7:Accurate observation... l will call it "WizKid the Kid"
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by d4real890(m): 8:46pm On Feb 28
Buhari in daura would be preferable abi wetin you feel lalaticlala?
8 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by yungmoney447(m): 8:48pm On Feb 28
Dramadiddy:I also go for that STAR GOAT.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:48pm On Feb 28
Ebios:
lmao exactly or Even wiz KID.
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by ShadowFighter: 8:53pm On Feb 28
Even this goat is good looking and well fed than most Nigerians.
Well, for the name, someone has already said it, I think STAR GOAT will do.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by BolaAdeyemo: 9:48pm On Feb 28
BUHARI would be a more befitting name for the Goat but i am sure the Innocent Goat will protest so Try Tinubu or Awolowo
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Ayodejioak(m): 10:39pm On Feb 28
When you are rich to that point...
The one that changes reasoning
I choose to be rich man
In knowledge and in all ramifications
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by jonadaft: 10:40pm On Feb 28
ANY OF THE BELOW
BUHARI
JONATHAN
DINO
ORJI
BELLO
ROCHAS ETC
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by omoadeleye(m): 10:40pm On Feb 28
buhari is the name of Nigeria president
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by akeentech(m): 10:40pm On Feb 28
How can you name your property after another man's name. It should be named Wizgoat
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by mccoy47(m): 10:40pm On Feb 28
Muhamadu Buahari!
And if it's a she goat name it; Aisha Buhari
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Herdsmen: 10:41pm On Feb 28
Jagaban borgu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by managersam: 10:41pm On Feb 28
So, out of the meaningful threads we have on Nairaland, this news could get featured on Africa's No.1 Online Forum??
I weep for Nairaland!
I weep for Nigeria!!
I weep for Africa!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by sonnie10: 10:41pm On Feb 28
I
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by ipobarecriminals: 10:41pm On Feb 28
Freeze
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by livebynite: 10:41pm On Feb 28
How does this reduce the price of garri
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by sekem: 10:41pm On Feb 28
And he shall be called Toke Makinwa de Second
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Pidginwhisper: 10:41pm On Feb 28
EBO(Ewure Baba Olowo)
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by efighter: 10:42pm On Feb 28
So this is what Wizkid's juju man asked him to do. Issokay.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by nwabobo: 10:42pm On Feb 28
Dramadiddy:
Buhari would be just fine.
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by lifestyle1(m): 10:42pm On Feb 28
When small boy get money na this kind thing he go they do.
iranu
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by princesweetman2(m): 10:43pm On Feb 28
STARKID is best
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by ikorodureporta: 10:43pm On Feb 28
You don join rituals squad abi.....when people are buying dog
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by nairalanduseles: 10:43pm On Feb 28
goat be living beta than many ppl here typing trash
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by ipobarecriminals: 10:43pm On Feb 28
diz thing dey sweet. pass snake/ PIGS. I for name am kemi oluloyo for her idiotic behavior
|Re: Wizkid Flaunts His New Pet Goat; Asks For Name Suggestion by Mosesoly(m): 10:44pm On Feb 28
Eran Iya Oshogbo
3 Likes 1 Share
Im Fed Up Of "White" Nollywood Actresses / Rihanna Is Dead? / Beyonce And Usher Were Flirting
Viewing this topic: ayoi, Galaxies90(m), giveburns, happy27, Seconsol92(m), delors(m), babtundey01, dessymal(m), DahOriginal(m), Fistop, doubleaction(m), Moreoffaith(m), ucheclub(m), Robertbh(m), Promxy94(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28