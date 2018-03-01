₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:12pm
Celebrities posing with their expensive toys, be it vehicles or otherwise, is not uncommon, but Wizkid usually isn’t one to do so and while he posts photos of himself having a good time, he usually doesn’t post pictures of his luxurious items.
Checkout the photos OF Wizkid in his luxurious vehicles below;
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/wizkid-openly-flaunt-exotic-luxury-vehicles-see-photos/
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:13pm
See more photos of his toys at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/wizkid-openly-flaunt-exotic-luxury-vehicles-see-photos/
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Teniola2000: 3:19pm
Wizkid will soon bleach to death
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:23pm
Teniola2000:
Are you a Ghanaian Pastor Or?
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:02pm
But he is still a tenant.
After his last landlord gave him a quit notice.
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by chemistry157: 7:03pm
Just two cars ���
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by lytech1(m): 7:03pm
Teniola2000:why are you using panadol for his headache?
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Excelboi(m): 7:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:oya trash as usual
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by 900warriorz(m): 7:03pm
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Aibuckher(m): 7:03pm
This guys sef
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Neochemist: 7:04pm
Hope these guys are paying tax
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by muhdzed(m): 7:04pm
C as money good
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:04pm
We done see you wizzy
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Postboiswag(m): 7:05pm
Starboy.....Omo ologo
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:05pm
Cheap cars
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by makdcash(m): 7:07pm
Nice one brother
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:07pm
.
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by salbis(m): 7:08pm
My nigga. I like this boy.
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by boynice: 7:09pm
showing blurred pictures of 2 cars? and something that looks like a Bentley? nawoooh! luxury gbawaa door!!
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Fesomu(m): 7:17pm
Where are the cars?
