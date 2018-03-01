₦airaland Forum

Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:12pm


Celebrities posing with their expensive toys, be it vehicles or otherwise, is not uncommon, but Wizkid usually isn’t one to do so and while he posts photos of himself having a good time, he usually doesn’t post pictures of his luxurious items.

This is no longer the case though as the ‘Manya’ singer went on a posting spree showing off some of his luxurious vehicles including a G-Wagon and a car that seems to be a Bentley.

This came following some hot words from Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut who insinuated that Nigerian celebrities are way too arrogant and hardly acknowledged people who complimented their work.

His post read; “With 60million followers, they tagged her and she has posted them twice. Our celebrities never even reach 10million, them go pretend like say them no dey see anything wey dey go on for social media. Some won’t even like your post when you help them promote. They believe it’s their right for you to post their poo. Anyways, we can’t always stand on that table, we will come down from it one day because the table go tire for you. Na wood nau.”

Checkout the photos OF Wizkid in his luxurious vehicles below;

Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/wizkid-openly-flaunt-exotic-luxury-vehicles-see-photos/



Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:13pm
See more photos of his toys at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/wizkid-openly-flaunt-exotic-luxury-vehicles-see-photos/
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Teniola2000: 3:19pm
Wizkid will soon bleach to death

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 3:23pm
Teniola2000:
Wizkid will soon bleach to death

Are you a Ghanaian Pastor Or? grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:02pm
shocked


But he is still a tenant.
After his last landlord gave him a quit notice.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by chemistry157: 7:03pm
Just two cars ���
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by lytech1(m): 7:03pm
Teniola2000:
Wizkid will soon bleach to death
why are you using panadol for his headache?
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Excelboi(m): 7:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
oya trash as usual
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by 900warriorz(m): 7:03pm
grin
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Aibuckher(m): 7:03pm
This guys sef sad sad
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Neochemist: 7:04pm
Hope these guys are paying tax
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by muhdzed(m): 7:04pm
C as money good
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:04pm
We done see you wizzy
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Postboiswag(m): 7:05pm
Starboy.....Omo ologo
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:05pm
Cheap cars angry
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by makdcash(m): 7:07pm
Nice one brother

Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:07pm
.
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by salbis(m): 7:08pm
My nigga. I like this boy. grin
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by boynice: 7:09pm
showing blurred pictures of 2 cars? and something that looks like a Bentley? nawoooh! luxury gbawaa door!!
Re: Wizkid Flaunts His Luxury Cars (Photos) by Fesomu(m): 7:17pm
Where are the cars?

(0) (Reply)

