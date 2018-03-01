



Celebrities posing with their expensive toys, be it vehicles or otherwise, is not uncommon, but Wizkid usually isn’t one to do so and while he posts photos of himself having a good time, he usually doesn’t post pictures of his luxurious items.



This is no longer the case though as the ‘Manya’ singer went on a posting spree showing off some of his luxurious vehicles including a G-Wagon and a car that seems to be a Bentley.



This came following some hot words from Instagram celebrity, Tunde Ednut who insinuated that Nigerian celebrities are way too arrogant and hardly acknowledged people who complimented their work.



His post read; “With 60million followers, they tagged her and she has posted them twice. Our celebrities never even reach 10million, them go pretend like say them no dey see anything wey dey go on for social media. Some won’t even like your post when you help them promote. They believe it’s their right for you to post their poo. Anyways, we can’t always stand on that table, we will come down from it one day because the table go tire for you. Na wood nau.”

Checkout the photos OF Wizkid in his luxurious vehicles below;



