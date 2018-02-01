Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Exercise 'cat Race' Yielding Positive Results, Says Middle Belt Group (3113 Views)

The ongoing military exercise across Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Taraba states has started yielding positive results in no small time, a group identified as Middle Belt Patriotic Assembly has said.



This was disclosed at a press conference in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital on Wednesday by the group's coordinator, Comrade- Omenge Frederick at a press conference to evaluate the exercise that was recently launched by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai to tackle the menace of herdsmen /Farmers clashes, banditry and cattle rustling across the states .



The group however noted that while the army is making concerted efforts to rid the region of criminal elements , some politicians are making attempts to drag the Army into politics which he said is beyond the scope of exercise AYEM AKPATUMA.



According to Frederick, the Nigerian Army must continue to remain apolitical and true to its mandate at all times.



He urged individuals, especially the Governor of Benue States to set a good example by not dragging the security agencies into the politics of anti-open grazing legislation.



According to him, all stakeholders must understand that the military as a national institution doesn’t yield to individual concerns of political actors but that which benefit the overall interest of the country.



He said, "Whereas the Governor is free to make his statement anywhere in a democracy, the Middle Belt Patriotic Assembly considers the comments as a clear breach of the constitution and an attempt to drag the Nigerian Army into the politics surrounding issues between herdsmen/Farmers in the State.



"We therefore wish to warn the Benue State Governor to spare the militrary of any interference in the internal affairs of the State whilst allowing the Army to concern itself strictly with the Exercise Cat Dance which was inaugurated to flush out criminal elements from the State.



"There is no doubt that the exercise is already yielding its desire goals as conceived by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai and is being carried out by troops patriotically."



Frederick said after their assessment, it came to the conclusion that the military is doing a good job in Benue State and other parts of the country where “ Exercise Cat Race “ is currently taking place.



He said Nigerian Army exercise should be supported to achieve the desired goal which will be beneficial to the entire country, stressing that the Nigerian Army under Lieutenant General Buratai has remained apolitical and can do without political distractions.





I hope the igbos that were blackmailing the people of Benue to reject their northern status have been put to shame by this declaration by the middle beltans. The easterners found it so hard to forget about 1967 and most of them are glad about the clashes between herders and farmers in benue just to spite the Tivs. They tried to compare operation cat race meant to restore peace to python dance that was meant to kill their terrorist agenda in the east. I hope sane Nigerians can see that president Buhari has been able to restore peace to Benue state 5 Likes 5 Shares

Ok

FTC... page reserved

, not cat dance

Maybe the cat is racing to cash the presidential Rat This one is cat race,, not cat danceMaybe the cat is racing to cash the presidential Rat 1 Like

Sure

Al-Makura's minions. These ones are attention seekers. The murderous gangs are still operating with reckless abandon across the middle belt. 3 Likes 1 Share

"He urged individuals, especially the Governor of Benue States to set a good example by not dragging the security agencies into the politics of anti-open grazing legislation."





A sponsored group that wants to silence a sitting governor. 3 Likes

Really?

APC paid agents. 1 Like

No Money For Peace Corps But There Is For Cattle Colony - Reno Omokri



"The same President Buhari that wants Nigeria to use public funds to build cattle colonies for his Fulani kinsmen is the same President Buhari who rejected the Peace Corp Bill because he says there's no money. There‘s money for cattle colony, but no money for peace. Well done sir!". 1 Like

Omeokachie:

"He urged individuals, especially the Governor of Benue States to set a good example by not dragging the security agencies into the politics of anti-open grazing legislation."





A sponsored group that wants to silence a sitting governor. The group must be herders who have settled in Benue. The group must be herders who have settled in Benue.

I'm expecting people who doesn't live in any of the middlebelt states to come here and say"na lie" 1 Like

I believe one day this northern youths, middle belt or whatever will get sense.

Definitely a fake paid middle belt group ..Just yesterday the Benue Governor said a village of 5000 people were sacked by Fulani militia 2 Likes 1 Share

Pigs and idiots now be like 3 Likes 1 Share





Python, snake, monkey, rat, crocodile and others to follow... Python, snake, monkey, rat, crocodile and others to follow...

why are there too many beggars on Nairaland these days? Is this now a begging forum?

Nigeria system of governance has finally turn every sectors into a joke both with its sphere & the international community... Operation Python dance, crocodile smile etc and now exercise cat race. What a military code!!! with no tangible result

Nairalanddist:

I hope the igbos that were blackmailing the people of Benue to reject their northern status have been put to shame by this declaration by the middle beltans. The easterners found it so hard to forget about 1967 and most of them are glad about thr clashes between herders and farmers in benue just to spite the Tivs. I hope sane Nigerians can see that president Buhari has been able to restore peace to Benue state Oh I see...After they have spilled their blood,like that of a lam on the slaughter table. The middlebelt can keep on licking the asss of the Fulani's/Hausas,the SS/SE don't give a rat asss

On another news I heard that some arm Fulani men,gave a full community in Benue to leave or face their wrath....Middlebeltans have to learn a good lesson, because the previous killing of their brothers by the Fulani's, haven't knock some senses into their head. Oh I see...After they have spilled their blood,like that of a lam on the slaughter table. The middlebelt can keep on licking the asss of the Fulani's/Hausas,the SS/SE don't give a rat asssOn another news I heard that some arm Fulani men,gave a full community in Benue to leave or face their wrath....Middlebeltans have to learn a good lesson, because the previous killing of their brothers by the Fulani's, haven't knock some senses into their head. 2 Likes

Dskillz52:

why are there too many beggars on Nairaland these days? Is this now a begging forum?

Beggars beg for naira so nairaland is for Beggars beg for naira so nairaland is for

God punish all u middle belgern traitors ?........after collecting money from yeye bastard abiGod punish all u middle belgern traitors

flat.heads won't like this 2 Likes

Nasarawa?

What a sad news to some Wailers

lilyheaven:

This one is cat race, , not cat dance

Maybe the cat is racing to cash the presidential Rat

aswear.....u no well aswear.....u no well