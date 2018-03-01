₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 01 March 2018 at 02:24 PM
Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by engineerboat(m): 1:13pm
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a vote of no confidence on the two ministers manning the ministry of mines and steel development, Kayode Fayemi and Abubakar Bawa Bwari respectively.
Members of the House were angry that the two ministers boycotted an invitation personally signed by Speaker Yakubu Dogara to appear before them at plenary on Thursday as part of sectoral debate on how to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The lawmakers said it was unfortunate and a clear case of contempt of the parliament for Fayemi and Bwari to say that they would not attend the session due to other engagements when their ministry is at the centre stage of the Ajaokuta Company. Thus, the lawmakers resolved to constitute a powerful adhoc panel to investigate why the company has been comatose and the role of the two ministers in the allegations of under hand dealings on plans to concession the steel plant.
The lawmakers said the two ministers would not be granted any form of audience henceforth by the House due to their behaviour. Speaker Dogara had at the opening of the session told his colleagues that the ministers said they would not attend the session due to other serious engagements.
He said it was an attempt to boycott the session. Speaking, House Leader Femi Gbajabiamila said he considered the ministers' attitude as contempt of the House. "You personally signed the letter to them, unfortunately none of the ministers could sign their reply. Rather, they asked the PS to respond to you two weeks after.
"The invitation that hasn't been honoured is a serious contempt. This presentation gives ample opportunity for fair hearing. There are allegations. I believe we should take this matter seriously. Whatever we should do here today should be moved to a powerful investigative hearing.
Steel is probably more than the oil. Whatever we have in this chamber has a touch of steel in it. One of them was part of us here. "I will personally take it as an assault to the common sense of this country for the two minister to ignore, pupu and scorn an invitation of this chamber."
Also, Chief Whip Alhassan Ado Doguwa said: "At a point when the leadership of the country is talking about diversification of the economy, we have found the gold. But these relevant ministries are not ready to cooperate. "What we do here is not about you but it's for and on behalf of the generality of the people of Nigeria. For any minister to undermine an invitation of this House is to say the least unfortunate. "This is an intervention for us to save this nation from economic quagmire. I want to say that at the end of the sectoral debate, we have to take a decisive action.
"Their absence here simply means that there's something suspicious - absolutely suspicious. Most of the face-off we face with the Executive is as a result of the attitude of these ministers and the rest." One after the other, members of the House took turn to lament the development, with Rep Zakari Mohammed saying the House should not pass the ministry's budget until the two ministers tendered unreserved apologies.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amplite/reps-pass-vote-of-no-confidence-on-fayemi-bwari.html
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by engineerboat(m): 1:21pm
Buhari men on the run again whtheir their black market concession is about to be exposed
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by engineerboat(m): 1:23pm
Another Court injuction restraining the HOuse of Rep probe loading.
Myd44,
Abeg where is sarrki
Madridguy is on leave
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by AirFireEarthH20(m): 1:30pm
It's only in this country an appointee of the President disregard summon or directive by the parliament. Never heard it anywhere in the world, if by chance it happens, severe consequences always follow.
These people are destroying our democratic institutions. It's so unfortunate
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by okosodo: 1:38pm
Buhari's appointees always making mockery of democracy
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by buhariguy(m): 1:40pm
And so what?
A vote of no confidence,
How those that affect Nigeria.
Or is it vote of no confidence idiotic pigs of Biafra wants to eat?
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by NwaAmaikpe: 1:40pm
This is a mockery of common sense, the fools have confidence in Buhari but no confidence in his ministers.
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by DrMaximay(m): 1:41pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by hypnotic(m): 1:41pm
Fayemi was never qualified to become a minister of solid minerals, he is supposed to be DG of NIPSS Kuru
If Buhari meant well for Mineral sector, he would have employed an expert in the solid minerals sector as he appointed Kachikwu as minister in petroleum
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by TrendedNG(f): 1:42pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by leahevan0: 1:42pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by AntiWailer: 1:42pm
One will expect Buhari to sack the 2 of them right away,
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by akeentech(m): 1:42pm
THE MAN HANDLING TELECOMMUNICATION MATTERS SHOULD BE REMOVED NIGERIANS SUPPOSE TO ENJOY FREE INTERNET ACCESS
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by henchamb(m): 1:42pm
They should also lock down the budget from the ministry. Shut down the govt at most
He should be at the foreign ministry not steel. I listened to the experts and the comparison to similar industries in India was mind blowing
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by HolarQD(m): 1:43pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Xinzu: 1:43pm
Fayemi, Fashola and Ngige are the worst ministers in Buhari's cabinet.
Followed closely by Adebayo Shittu, That Red Berret Guy (Sports minister) and Lai Mohammed.
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Jnrbaino4real(m): 1:44pm
engineerboat:they have all seen that Buharib is a monumental failure,so they all went into hiding.
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Omeokachie: 1:45pm
Square pegs in round holes
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Anwons(m): 1:47pm
A hen can never give birth to an eagle. To me, it's not news.
Is it unexpected? NO.
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by afroniger: 1:48pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Hintboy(m): 1:49pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by greatcrown: 1:50pm
This is the kind of thing you get when you made former governors ministers.
They still see themselves as superior because of their past positions as governors.
Remember most of them if not all were constituted authorities!
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by TrendedNG(f): 1:50pm
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by FRESHG(m): 1:50pm
engineerboat:SARRKI AKA ANIBIRELAWAL IS LIVE ON NAIRALAND
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by mokaflex(m): 1:52pm
Do they have confidence in Buhari?
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by jonadaft: 1:52pm
Rogues
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by koladebrainiac(m): 1:53pm
lol will that remove them from office
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by martineverest(m): 1:56pm
currently watching the session....the lady that spoke as guest speaker Barr. Hadiza natasha akpoti really exposed alot of ppl from abacha to the current kogi governor on ajaokuta steel plant
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by ipobarecriminals: 1:57pm
FAYEMI *spit* very useless ex gov.Like Adebayo/Fayemi.Ekiti ketes knw beta
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by blackfase(m): 1:57pm
What about that one called Fashola?
Re: Reps Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Fayemi, Bwari by Ify200124: 1:58pm
