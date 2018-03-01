₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by betatalknaija: 8:56am
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal office yesterday, arraigned one Chimezie Chuta before Justice Mojisola Dada of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.
The former employee in the publishing unit of Dominion Book Stores, an online book store belonging to The Living Faith Church Worldwide, was charged on one-count bordering on stealing to the tune of $56,000.
He allegedly hacked into the company’s mail and diverted payments for some goods bought by online customers, to his personal account.
The defendant, who was said to have been an active member of the Living Faith Church Worldwide for six years, sometime in 2013, proposed to the church to build an online digital media store that would showcase all of Bishop David Oyedepo’s books and audio messages online, to enable members of the church in the Diaspora to buy them and also receive digital copies.
Investigation revealed that the project was approved by the Church absolutely free of charge on contract basis. It was further revealed that the defendant handed over all the relevant materials to the ICT department of the church.
However, the defendant was alleged to have later gone behind to hack into the computer server of the church to perpetrate the fraudulent act. When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.
Justice Dada adjourned the case to March 7, 2018 for hearing of bail application and commencement of the trial.
SOURCE :http://www.betatalk.com.ng/2018/03/efcc-arraigns-man-for-stealing-bishop-oyedepos-56-000/
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by stefanweeks: 9:01am
Oju Ole re
I dont think the bishop will even notice this paltry amount.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by OrestesDante(m): 9:09am
stefanweeks:
$56000 not #56000.
That's not true.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Rmxr: 9:12am
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Oma307: 9:14am
very smart dude which could later lead him to jail
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by betatalknaija: 9:28am
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by madridguy(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by elgramz: 1:26pm
Let foolish people not come here to start saying why oyedepo didn't forgive o. A thief is a thief and should face the law
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by eleojo23: 1:26pm
Actions have consequences
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Jh0wsef(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by 007author(m): 1:27pm
Oyedepo stole from me, did I sue him?
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by qualityGod(m): 1:28pm
Fast cash
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Jh0wsef(m): 1:28pm
He didn't steal the money par se
He only collected his tithe back in double.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by cinoedhunter: 1:28pm
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by kabrud: 1:28pm
Chimezie Chuta.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Acidosis(m): 1:28pm
Criminals (corporate, individual or political) deserve to rot in jail..
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Ayodejioak(m): 1:28pm
Until violence stops
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by divicode: 1:28pm
Na dem
Awon omo ole, awon omo olori pelebe
Jewish people
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Acidosis(m): 1:29pm
007author:
How?
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by jayson87: 1:29pm
eleojo23:A man of God that cant forgive, let go and pray to God to pardon the soul of a sinner, is that one a man of God
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by mcbliss(m): 1:29pm
If they ve got evidence....good for em.. if nt? They shuld go to HELL
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by jospepper: 1:30pm
Some people will soon arrive here and start shouting that he should be forgiven because he stole from a Man of God.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by datola: 1:30pm
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by eleojo23: 1:31pm
jayson87:
So he should just let him go?
That would be encouraging the man to steal more.
He should know that what he did was wrong.
They can decide to settle out of court.
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Fokuz: 1:32pm
Papa will not feel that anything sekf
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Juani: 1:33pm
Ayodejioak:
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by majamajic(m): 1:36pm
they should forgive him based on Bible teachings
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by majamajic(m): 1:40pm
eleojo23:
when Christ set free the prostitutein the Bible...was he trying to let more people into prostitution or doing the right thing?
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by GoroTango(m): 1:51pm
checkout his flat criminal head
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by Gacomo: 1:54pm
..... ✏Daddy freeze right now. science student, he must react in the next 24hrs
|Re: Man Who Stole $56,000 From Bishop Oyedepo's Book Store Arraigned By EFCC by NairaMaster1(m): 1:56pm
007author:
Really?
