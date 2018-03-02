Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) (7957 Views)

Good day my fellow Nairalanders.

Please I visited my friend few days back and I saw his younger sister hand with strange bacteria infection or let me say strange sickness. I asked them if they have treated it and they said they said she has been under treatment for years just because of the hand. She use special soap and she don't touch other detergent just because of the hand.

Attached are some of the pictures of her hand. Please any recommendations will be nice.

I wish her healing. The doctor's way is the best way. Let her continue in that way and hope for healing to come. Peace.

That looks like hand fungus (Tinea Manuum)



She may have gotten it from touching the soil or a pet (dog or cat)



She will need to use antifungal medications. These medications should completely resolve the infection within a span of 6 weeks.

The medications are usually in the form of creams or lotions as well as oral medications which may be prescribed a doctor.

Let her start by getting any of these topical antifungals clotrimazole, econazole, or terbinafine cream.

She can also get Fulsin tablets.



However, she should try and see a doctor(dermatologist) asap 10 Likes 1 Share

