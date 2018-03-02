₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Mancity26(m): 10:27am
Good day my fellow Nairalanders.
Please I visited my friend few days back and I saw his younger sister hand with strange bacteria infection or let me say strange sickness. I asked them if they have treated it and they said they said she has been under treatment for years just because of the hand. She use special soap and she don't touch other detergent just because of the hand.
Attached are some of the pictures of her hand. Please any recommendations will be nice.
Mods, Please push to front page
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Mancity26(m): 10:28am
More
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:47pm
She's healed in Jesus name
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Quadiva(f): 1:48pm
Dudu Osun African black soap
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 1:48pm
let her use ori---- sheer butter constantly
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 1:48pm
this is herd'smen bacteria
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by OtemAtum: 1:48pm
I wish her healing. The doctor's way is the best way. Let her continue in that way and hope for healing to come. Peace.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by eleojo23: 1:48pm
That looks like hand fungus (Tinea Manuum)
She may have gotten it from touching the soil or a pet (dog or cat)
She will need to use antifungal medications. These medications should completely resolve the infection within a span of 6 weeks.
The medications are usually in the form of creams or lotions as well as oral medications which may be prescribed a doctor.
Let her start by getting any of these topical antifungals clotrimazole, econazole, or terbinafine cream.
She can also get Fulsin tablets.
However, she should try and see a doctor(dermatologist) asap
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Franzinni: 1:49pm
They need to buy a washing machine abeg.... This her hand looks like it has been washing agbada since before obasanjo was military president. It looks like Hard work!!!!
If not let her go for test.... It could be allergies...
Lastly it could be WINCH KRAFT.
If all fails try the advice of the genius below me
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by amani63(m): 1:49pm
This Hand got me laughing
Is this not wild human hand
I beg my sister or brother carry her go hospital
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 1:49pm
That's what happens when you touch too many rough pricks
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Asowari(m): 1:49pm
wat is that
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by stefanweeks: 1:49pm
Odiegwu
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by KOPT55: 1:49pm
So what do you want Nairaland to do for you?
Do you want Nairaland to become a doctor and prescribe tests and how did you know the condition was caused by a bacteria, and not, say a Fungi?
For you to be able to use the internet means you have some education. But it beats me why you can't use your education to think.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by jospepper: 1:50pm
Jesus! Well... let me see her face.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 1:50pm
Ok
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by emmayayodeji(m): 1:50pm
CROWNWEALTH019:.
bleeping illiterate
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by dewizzo: 1:50pm
Hope she has not contacted HIV
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by calddon(m): 1:50pm
HOSPITAL
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by femu(m): 1:50pm
Hope it's not nutritional deficiency.
More protein in the diet works wonders.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Holywizard(m): 1:51pm
Oga take her to a hospital let them run culture test on her.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by helphelp: 1:51pm
The doctors here are on duty at work
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by kullozone(m): 1:51pm
Hmm
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by nonix22(m): 1:51pm
OtemAtum:what are you saying
you okay Man
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Coloradvantage(m): 1:51pm
just the hand? I think you guys should go for spider treatment. ..
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 1:51pm
KOPT55:
.
I didn't read much but I remember quite well that she asked for 'recommendations' and not your overwhelming stupidity.
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by Holywizard(m): 1:51pm
Run culture test on her.
Even if say na person wey finger dirty girl wey Neva bath for the past 5 weeks.
This should be a warning to those guys that lick and suck toto.
Imagine say this infection na inside toto wey no get side mirror to know wetin dey inside and u go the suck, dey lick, dey tongue-fućk and after u go use condoms fučk.
Nawao
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by livebynite: 1:51pm
why garri price should be reduced so all can have a healthier diet
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by PETUK(m): 1:52pm
Snake pox
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by nonix22(m): 1:52pm
God visit your hospital for check up ASAP
|Re: My Friend's Sister's Hand Has Strange Bacteria Infection (Photos) by buffalowings4: 1:53pm
M
