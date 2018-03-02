₦airaland Forum

UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram

Nigerian troops suffered a massive setback in the war against terrorism as Boko Haram terrorists sprung a surprise attack on Rann killing at least a dozen people and injuring several others.

A security source told Saharareporters that the terror group stormed military base of the 3rd Battalion in Rann headquarters of Kala-Balge on Thursday at about 6 pm and engaged in a gun duel that lasted for 5 hours. The terror group also abducted three aid workers (2 from ICRC clinic team and 1 from UNICEF) in addition to killing a UNICEF doctor, and two workers from the International Organization for Migration

On the military side, the terror group abducted at least three soldiers, killed three Mobile Policemen attached to an internally displaced person camp and made away with a military truck and an Armored personnel carrier belonging to the Nigerian army.

Rann is a small town in Borno State, Northeastern Nigeria, and a home to a camp for internally displaced people. In January 2017, a Nigerian military jet mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 people.

Many civilians including personnel of International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were wounded in the attack.

http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/02/unicef-doctor-4-nigerian-soldiers-3-aid-workers-killed-and-3-aid-workers-abducted-boko
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by SpecialAdviser(m):
May their blood be on top of Buhari head. Amin.
RIP to the dead.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by JosEast(m):
Rest in peace cry cry

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by giftq:
Leznzeh:
Four aid workers were killed in a Boko Haram attack in Rann, in northeast Nigeria, the UN said on Friday, in the latest violence to hit the remote town.

The attack happened “after dark” outside a camp housing some 55,000 people displaced by the conflict and appeared to target the military, said UN spokeswoman Samantha Newport.
A civilian militia source in Rann, which is some 175 kilometres (110 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, and a senior military source gave an identical death toll.

They also said eight soldiers were killed in the attack but there was no immediate official confirmation.
Newport said: “Four aid workers were killed, one aid worker was injured and one aid worker is missing, feared abducted.

“Of the aid workers that were killed, two worked for the IOM (International Organization for Migration) in camp management; and one was a medical doctor working as a third party consultant for UNICEF,” the UN children’s agency, she said.

No details were immediately available for the fourth but Newport said the injured and missing were both women. All those involved were Nigerian, she added.

Boko Haram fighters killed nine people from the Rann internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in September last year, as they worked on farms just outside the town.
In January last year, a botched Nigerian air strike intended to hit jihadist fighters killed at least 112 people as aid workers distributed food.

Commanders at the time called the bombing a mistake and blamed “the fog of war”.
An air force board of inquiry later blamed “lack of appropriate marking of the area” for the bombardment and an unexpected gathering of people at the location.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/four-aid-workers-killed-boko-haram-attack-k/

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by krissconnect(m):
Buhari will never go unpunished. Even after death undecided

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by CROWNWEALTH019(m):
cheesy
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Elslim:
election is coming and BH is getting stronger.....

two major blows to Nigeria army in less than 24 hours.... okay woo

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by guterMann:
Boko Haram has been terribly down graded--- Femi Adesina.

Boko Haram largely defeated --- Laid Mohammed.

Boko Haram militants largely defeated Buhari.

there's a limit to propaganda.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by doctokwus:
All these atrocities,corruption and killings happening is it not enough to impeach Buhari in a working country?
For God's sake there is no day one is not inundated with one atrocity or the other and yet a president still seats in his office.
If one quarter of this had happened under a military regime,I am sure there would have been a change of government,but since we are stuck with a civilian government,why would he still insist on running or being urged to run again when it's obvious to all that the man lacks capacity to rule

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Paperwhite(m):
From "totally defeated to technically defeated then now terribly downgraded" yet the same BH is still wreaking havoc.APC government I throwey salute.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by gpmorgan:
angry
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by loveth360(f):
grin grin



what can i say......














Ipob are the only terrorist in nigeria.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Desyner:
Buhari has further mismanaged this country. Election. Security. Food. Economy. Health. Education.
It is hard to point to any that improved.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by RZArecta2(m):
Buhari should call his boys to order now

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by bugidon(m):
Fake news!!!
Bokoharam has been completely defeated


Mr lie mohammad

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by jolyment:
We have defeated Bokoharam.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Heromaniaa:
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by chuksjuve(m):
But Lai Mohamed said they have been defeated!!
But how come they are still killing people?

Blood is really cheap than petrol in this country...

Where is buhari Sef. angry

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by mayskit4luv(m):
Ok
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by jetz:
boko haram is the govt biko since em cannot flush the who of sambisa later em go announce finally boko haram has been defeated nonsense lets hear wah lie moh'd go talk dis tym around
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by ezex(m):
God help your people
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by DrMaximay(m):
undecided undecided

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by anubabab:
Ah.... Again. I am not going to Owambe again.

Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by skales67:
Boko Haram has been technically defeated!...hehehehe!

More of it Boko boys! As long as the people killed are those who supported Buhari and APC, I have no qualms. By 2023 when buhari leaves the reins of power, the Nigerian population would have been decimated to 100m from the present 180m and we all know the zone which will be hard hit. (the North)

And for those who want to argue that buhari won't be in power till 2023...you are dreaming because he must remain in Aso Rock for another tenure. I have dusted my PVC and will ensure he gets my vote. His wickedness must continue beyond 2019.
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Philinho(m):
Nigeria is doomed .But there is Hope in God
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Buharimustgo:
May Satan continue to show Buhari and APC his works forever and ever.

No news outlet carried this news except Fani Kayode and SA
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by ifex370(m):
You can imagine...












If I'm God.. I'll send down fire to burn down this country.. Let everybody gan rest
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by adecz:
undecided

Seriously speaking,
sentiments & hypocrisy aside.

What has APC or Buhari achieved??
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by NaijaMutant(f):
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by AntiWailer:
So much for a Technical Defeat.
Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by obowunmi(m):
SpecialAdviser:
May their blood be on top of Buhari head. Amin.
RIP to the dead.

Buhari is BokoHoram

