|UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Leznzeh: 10:36am
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/02/unicef-doctor-4-nigerian-soldiers-3-aid-workers-killed-and-3-aid-workers-abducted-boko
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:38am
May their blood be on top of Buhari head. Amin.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by JosEast(m): 10:39am
Rest in peace
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by giftq: 10:40am
Leznzeh:
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by krissconnect(m): 10:42am
Buhari will never go unpunished. Even after death
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:44am
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Elslim: 10:49am
election is coming and BH is getting stronger.....
two major blows to Nigeria army in less than 24 hours.... okay woo
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by guterMann: 11:00am
Boko Haram has been terribly down graded--- Femi Adesina.
Boko Haram largely defeated --- Laid Mohammed.
Boko Haram militants largely defeated Buhari.
there's a limit to propaganda.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by doctokwus: 11:09am
All these atrocities,corruption and killings happening is it not enough to impeach Buhari in a working country?
For God's sake there is no day one is not inundated with one atrocity or the other and yet a president still seats in his office.
If one quarter of this had happened under a military regime,I am sure there would have been a change of government,but since we are stuck with a civilian government,why would he still insist on running or being urged to run again when it's obvious to all that the man lacks capacity to rule
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Paperwhite(m): 11:10am
From "totally defeated to technically defeated then now terribly downgraded" yet the same BH is still wreaking havoc.APC government I throwey salute.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by gpmorgan: 11:11am
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by loveth360(f): 11:19am
what can i say......
Ipob are the only terrorist in nigeria.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Desyner: 11:40am
Buhari has further mismanaged this country. Election. Security. Food. Economy. Health. Education.
It is hard to point to any that improved.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by RZArecta2(m): 11:47am
Buhari should call his boys to order now
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by bugidon(m): 12:05pm
Fake news!!!
Bokoharam has been completely defeated
Mr lie mohammad
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by jolyment: 2:04pm
We have defeated Bokoharam.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Heromaniaa: 2:04pm
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by chuksjuve(m): 2:06pm
But Lai Mohamed said they have been defeated!!
But how come they are still killing people?
Blood is really cheap than petrol in this country...
Where is buhari Sef.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by mayskit4luv(m): 2:06pm
Ok
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by jetz: 2:06pm
boko haram is the govt biko since em cannot flush the who of sambisa later em go announce finally boko haram has been defeated nonsense lets hear wah lie moh'd go talk dis tym around
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by ezex(m): 2:08pm
God help your people
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by DrMaximay(m): 2:08pm
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by anubabab: 2:08pm
Ah.... Again. I am not going to Owambe again.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by skales67: 2:09pm
Boko Haram has been technically defeated!...hehehehe!
More of it Boko boys! As long as the people killed are those who supported Buhari and APC, I have no qualms. By 2023 when buhari leaves the reins of power, the Nigerian population would have been decimated to 100m from the present 180m and we all know the zone which will be hard hit. (the North)
And for those who want to argue that buhari won't be in power till 2023...you are dreaming because he must remain in Aso Rock for another tenure. I have dusted my PVC and will ensure he gets my vote. His wickedness must continue beyond 2019.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Philinho(m): 2:10pm
Nigeria is doomed .But there is Hope in God
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by Buharimustgo: 2:10pm
May Satan continue to show Buhari and APC his works forever and ever.
No news outlet carried this news except Fani Kayode and SA
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by ifex370(m): 2:11pm
You can imagine...
If I'm God.. I'll send down fire to burn down this country.. Let everybody gan rest
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by adecz: 2:13pm
Seriously speaking,
sentiments & hypocrisy aside.
What has APC or Buhari achieved??
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by NaijaMutant(f): 2:14pm
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by AntiWailer: 2:14pm
So much for a Technical Defeat.
|Re: UNICEF Doctor, 4 Nigerian Soldiers, 3 Aid Workers Killed By Boko Haram by obowunmi(m): 2:15pm
SpecialAdviser:
Buhari is BokoHoram
