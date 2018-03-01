₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by EdifiedCEO: 8:22pm On Mar 03
Northern governors wives at Kano state attending wedding ceremony of Ajimobi And Ganduje’s Children's Wedding in lovely Aso Ebi.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/northern-governors-wives-rock-aso-ebi.html
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:23pm On Mar 03
Useless wedding
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by raphafire: 8:23pm On Mar 03
They are doing Asoebi while people are dying in the Northeast
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Ngozibotic(f): 8:24pm On Mar 03
We igbos have been sidelined again....
We want Biafra...
Nonsense gathering
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by madridguy(m): 8:25pm On Mar 03
Ma Sha Allah
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by madridguy(m): 8:26pm On Mar 03
Behave for once
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by MhizzAJ(f): 8:26pm On Mar 03
See them feeding fat and looking all nice while Nigeria continues to wallow in poverty
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by madridguy(m): 8:26pm On Mar 03
You people should wait for your time.
Ngozibotic:
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:29pm On Mar 03
madridguy:No ever in your life mention me again
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Ngozibotic(f): 8:29pm On Mar 03
madridguy:
Kanu will soon come and teach you all sense...
Chukwu okike abiama o
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by chuksjuve(m): 8:29pm On Mar 03
Were you expecting them to Rock skirt and blouse before?
Besides how does this add value to buhari's incompetent administration ..
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Guestlander: 8:34pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
Jealousy? Lol
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by MDsambo: 8:44pm On Mar 03
Lowkey mocking us
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by DerideGull(m): 9:03pm On Mar 03
Nigeria is a compound shithole.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by madridguy(m): 9:03pm On Mar 03
Can you say this if we meet for Benin?
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by madridguy(m): 9:05pm On Mar 03
Allow dilector to rest in pieces
Ngozibotic:
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by bobnatlo(m): 9:37pm On Mar 03
Nonsense!!!
Meanwhile people have been killed with reckless abandon in Benue, taraba, kaduna, zamfara etc. They have not gone there to commiserate with helpless families that their husbands couldn't protect.
Do you even know that just y'day in bornu UN aid workers (doctors n nurses) were attacked n killed in IDP camps. A UN nurse was even kidnapped
As they are celebrating n lavishing our collective wealth in Kano, UN has started withdrawing there workers from Nigeria.
We are yet to talk about Dapchi girls kidnap.
Some of us here are shamelessly defending n celebrating them.
Oh!!! What has happened to us God.
Y have we become like, I weep for this nation.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Alariiwo: 9:56pm On Mar 03
Proudly Yoruba..
Northerners are bonding well with Yorubas of recent.. Hope jealousy won't kill our neighbors from that side
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by iambijo(m): 10:25pm On Mar 03
Them sexy mamas
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by FastShipping: 10:27pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:
You need help. You need mental health intervention. You have never said anything positive anytime I read your post.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by ZombieBuster: 10:37pm On Mar 03
Wives of thieves
Shithole country indeed
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by miqos02(m): 10:37pm On Mar 03
OK oh
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by BABANGBALI: 10:38pm On Mar 03
Dem don dey open eye small small with their dead body perfume
FastShipping:dem go just die especially those yanmirins
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:38pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:grow sense by fire!
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by BABANGBALI: 10:39pm On Mar 03
FastShipping:why you dey monitor am?_you be monitoring spirit?
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by Cantona25(m): 10:39pm On Mar 03
CROWNWEALTH019:jealousy break your egg head...
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:40pm On Mar 03
FastShipping:Shut the Bleep up!! Tell me what is positive about this government. tell me!!
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by gbaskiboy(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
Na this kind place Shekau boys suppose they show say them be real terrorist
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by RomeoEmpire(m): 10:41pm On Mar 03
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by ballerin: 10:42pm On Mar 03
Since tbe coming in of Buhari, Northerners have been rocking Aso ebi. Good to see..
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by FastShipping: 10:42pm On Mar 03
YoungDaNaval:
You're an illiterate. What does this young couple wedding or this thread got to do about"this government"? Oponu.
|Re: Northern Governors Wives Rock Aso Ebi To Ajimobi & Ganduje’s Children's Wedding by neonly: 10:43pm On Mar 03
Awon mad people very soon d table go change
