President Buhari, along with other governors and politicians, were in Kano on Saturday for the wedding ceremony of son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje.



Nigerians had criticised the president’s actions, saying he has failed to visit Dapchi, where Boko Haram insurgents last week abducted 110 girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.



The president’s special assistant, Femi Adesina, had earlier said the president will visit Yobe State if he feels there is a need to.



Onochie, on her Twitter, said President Buhari is an adult and will decide where he goes. She wrote:



President @MBuhari is an adult. He decides where he goes. He decided it’s Kano today. And to Kano he went.



ECO88

No ma'am...he is a senile old bigot who somehow became the president of this shithole because me and 15 million others were sooo stupid in 2015.





A mistake I will live to regret.

ONLY IN THE ZOO CALLED NIGERIA!!!!



To think that bubu is contemplating a second turns my stomach...



As for his media aide, they are only protecting the meal tickets

He still don't care about my benue people

Ofc He can decide to go anywhere he wants to go now but we've also decided He is going back to Daura come 2019... Till then, He's free.



Thank you!

Buhari failed us but no credible candidate to replace him,just the same old fools.

Onochie, on her Twitter, said President Buhari is an adult and will decide where he goes. She wrote:

He cannot be an adult on taxpayers money , if he wants to be an unaccountable adult he should leave the seat and move back to Daura which is infact the best place Nigerians have decided he goes to

but buhari havent even visited benue since january...

i tell ya:buhari's value is the same as a cow

At the back of one KEKE NAPEP it was written boldly:

"Let us pray for President Buhari -Psalms 109:8"



When I went home I opened The Holy Bible to check and it reads "Let his days be few; and let another take his office".



#Back2Duara#

unohbethel:

At the back of one KEKE NAPEP it was written boldly:

"Let us pray for President Buhari -Psalms 109:8"



When I went home I opened The Holy Bible to check and it reads "Let his days be few; and let another take his office".



#Back2Duara#

Benue people died.......Buhari never go up till now

Boko Haram kidnapped Dapchi girls.......Buhari never go up till now

Fulani Herdsman don dey kill for many states of the Federation......Buhari never go console the victims

But if na Yusuf or anything that affects APC members......You go see him jump out of his shell and attend to it.





APC and her cohorts are a DISGRACE to Nigerians and all LOVERS of DEMOCRACY.







And his Media Crews are not even helping matters.

I say this without fear of contradiction,PMBs handlers are about the worst anyone can think of. What surprises me the most is that some so called well informed and educated Nigerians still follow this inept and incompetent leader,without having the intellectual capacity and boldness to let him know how he has ridiculed both himself and the nation in the past two -three years now.

I heard he is planning to embark on another jamboree trip to Jos plateau state next week,while Benue and Yobe is bleeding and crying out for a fatherly love.

This is a shame of a nation.

GeeTeeA:

Ofc He can decide to go anywhere he wants to go now but we've also decided He is going back to Daura come 2019... Till then, He's free.



Thank you!

Seconded Seconded

How were this people appointed. She couldn't even be diplomatic.

Palmwine talk

true, pmb has a right to go where he pleases.



however, pmb & his band of hypocrites seem to have forgotten that they insulted GEJ for not visiting chibok...





now they do not want to be held to the same standards they accused others of not living up to? what an irony...





the subtle message being passed by the presidency is that come presidential elections Feb. 2019, the votes of Nigerians will have no say in if pmb stays or goes...

Just look at the thoughtless and arrogant response.

Laureslut the palm-wine addict and executive prostitute listen carefully. Dumbohari the illiterate numbskull must be dragged out like a common criminal, kicked in his skinny ass and bundled back to Daura for good of humanity. Insha Allah!

Osinbanjo gladly dinning with eevil men... A well known Redeem Church pastor...



A true man of God would have resigned a very long time ago... I can't vote 4 someone like him... To go as far as lying to us in on many occasions is so shocking... A thieff and a lyingg pastor...



Lia Mohammed was rightly named by his parents who saw his future before he was born... Lie decorated to Lai...



Anyone still expecting something from APC especially Buhari must be a foo,,,ooooo,,,llll



Old people don't change especially a Fulani man... Like a cancer, he is spreading his ways of life and infecting those around him...



Buhari is an eevil plague to Nigeria and the world at large...



APC is the dooom of Nigeria...





We the youths must FORMAT this country and get rid of these old men who have nothing to contribute but just enjoy being in power for selfish reasons...





We must FORMAT Nigeria like we do to our Operating System when has virus...

unohbethel:

At the back of one KEKE NAPEP it was written boldly:

"Let us pray for President Buhari -Psalms 109:8"



When I went home I opened The Holy Bible to check and it reads "Let his days be few; and let another take his office".



#Back2Duara#

lol na wao...wicked prayer, and he knows police no go get time to open bible check am.

Good

Why does prostitute come to my mind whenever I see the name Lauretta Onochie?

i don't know if been in government blind us from reality if for instance those girls kidnap are related to olochie will she make this comment. of course the president is adult and should consider the option of taken a retreat in his village rather than feign ignorance on national issue.

Is this old Kago still receiving salary

Nothing like Dapchi school girls abduction,befire the end of this year,the girls will be released. So they are all aware of the plan that's why they are all calm.

Lol...the dullard and his defensive scrooges. They never fail to expose their disgusting asslicking.