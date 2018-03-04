₦airaland Forum

Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot

Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot

Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Ladyamosun: 4:38am
Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate and the second runner up of the reality TV show Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss stuns in photos from a recent photoshoot she shared on IG.

She puts her flawless body on display in beautiful blue bikini and ocean themed photos.

Tboss also shared photos from another photo session where she looks absolutely angelic.
See photos below


http://phytodivablog.com/photos-tboss-puts-her-flawless-body-on-display-in-bikini-photoshoot/

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by chriskosherbal(m): 4:57am
Tboss and photos are like 5 & 6

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by escodotman: 5:26am
Continue. How market? Hope your market go sell well well o

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by xmanco42: 6:06am
According to Newton's sex law of motion -
every hole attracts a pole,
Depth of the pole is equal to the height of the pole,
Up and down motion releases a lotion which increases population

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Kobicove(m): 9:11am
I will only ever consider her attractive when she gets rid of that annoying nose ring undecided

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Samogbo1(m): 12:20pm
Worwor

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by ffome(m): 12:20pm
Because she look FLooRLESS na him make she dey roll for floor.



Am not understanding

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by sunnysunny69(m): 12:20pm
She is hot in all this pics truth must be said, nice one and i want to..... grin grin grin grin. grin

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by passyhansome(m): 12:21pm
The whole thing she showed the whole world with just peeping thru my neighbor's window, why is she convering it all of a sudden. Sanity of Human
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by henryhemon(m): 12:23pm
Definition of flawless needs to be reviewed if this is what you call flawless.

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Fuckgodndjesus: 12:23pm
lol grin
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Ellabae(f): 12:23pm
She is pretty

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by ihitenansa: 12:23pm
see the dirty rain water she dey play inside. later now she go dey form posh, dey scold other ppl about hygiene.

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by oluwasegun007(m): 12:23pm
hmmmm...
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by deafeyez: 12:24pm
I never knew you know physics this much.

Well, for every pole the planted, there is a corresponding pain. cool

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Flexherbal(m): 12:25pm
Beautiful photos !
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Nistfrank(m): 12:25pm
shes cute, oh kamen abi nah semen no wonder u go mumu
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by schumastic(m): 12:25pm
My love for her is top notch.

#bossnation

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by oluwasegun007(m): 12:25pm
what does the ' T ' in her name mean
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Tydie0: 12:26pm
What drug are you on?���
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Victorakats(m): 12:26pm
Awesome
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Mesutlewy(m): 12:27pm
abeg somebody should remind me what she does for a living...

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by Victorakats(m): 12:28pm
Just Repent Pulease!


This is dross!

Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by azymazy(m): 12:29pm
No news again?
Re: Tboss Looks Flawless In Bikini Photoshoot by sisisioge: 12:29pm
Bet Tboss is pretty o shocked shocked

I love her tattoos

