Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / I Was Prevented From Receiving Holy Communion In Anglican Church Over Card (19951 Views)

Lagos Chapel Members Desert Church Over Sacking Of Presiding Chaplain / A Live Alligator For Harvest Thanksgiving In Anglican Church, Warri (Photos) / Pregnant Bride Wears Yellow In Anglican Church Wedding (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right? 6 Likes 3 Shares





Yes it is.

That card is not only a proof that you are qualified to receive the Holy communion but also a proof that your name is in the book of life.



No matter where you are, have that card handy.

A person who dies holding that card is guaranteed of a sure visa to heaven. Yes it is.That card is not only a proof that you are qualified to receive the Holy communion but also a proof that your name is in the book of life.No matter where you are, have that card handy.A person who dies holding that card is guaranteed of a sure visa to heaven. 203 Likes 23 Shares





Did you subscribe for the month in that particular branch? Lol, they're right, why do you think they should waste their communion on you when you're not one of their customersDid you subscribe for the month in that particular branch? 69 Likes 6 Shares

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on geting there i was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show. pls, my follow Aglicans is't right?





SPARE YOURSELF THE EMBARRASSMENT NEXT TIME BY WORSHIPPING IN YOUR ROOM.

YOU'RE NOT GONNA DIE IF YOU GO A FEW SUNDAY'S WITHOUT COMMUNION.



THEY SAY GOD IS EVERYWHERE. 57 Likes 8 Shares

go winners go collect am free 13 Likes 1 Share

Bros every church have it rules,laws and principal, follow their rules next time NEXT 17 Likes

allenbaker5:

Lol, they're right, why do you think they should waste their communion on you when you're not one of their customers



Did you subscribe for the month in that particular branch? 14 Likes

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right?

Card to show what? Card to show what? 4 Likes

Catholic church will not give you unless you have a communion card, but outside Nigeria Europe for example, holy communion is like pure water, wherever mass is celebrated, anyone can join the line and have it, only we Africans turn things on our heads.



EDIT.

Some catholic churches but not all. 20 Likes

You want us to judge your church??



What kind of children people dey born these days??



I no dey go church but if something like this happen to me, Internet is the last place I'd bring it to 66 Likes

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right?

So what?? So what?? 8 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





Yes it is.

That card is the only proof that you are qualified to receive the Holy communion.



No matter where you are, have that card handy.

A person who dies holding that card is guaranteed of a sure visa to heaven.

Is this supposed to be true or you're just making a jest?



And to you OP:

Man up.

Go back to that church.

Meet the person who sent you back from taking the Holy Communion.

Ask him these questions.

Whatever he reply you with, come back here, mention/quote me and tell me.



QUESTIONS:



1. How many disciples did JESUS CHRIST gave card to before HE introduced and gave the Holy Communion to them to eat?



2. If you say I'm not wearing a white shirt, where is it written in the Bible, "And all the disciples wore a white robe before the LORD JESUS CHRIST could give them the Holy Communion"?



3. Do you remember this is the only thing JESUS CHRIST commanded us to do in HIS remembrance and not even Christmas?



4. When JESUS CHRIST gave the disciples the Holy Communion, do you know that Judas Iscariot was also among them?



5. Do you know that JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF pronounced Judas Iscariot as being a Devil (65. And he said, Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father. 66. From that time many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him. 67. Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? 68. Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life. 69. And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God. 70. Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil? 71. He spake of Judas Iscariot the son of Simon: for he it was that should betray him, being one of the twelve. John:6:65-71) and yet gave him the Holy Communion? (22. And they were exceeding sorrowful, and began every one of them to say unto him, Lord, is it I? 23. And he answered and said, He that dippeth his hand with me in the dish, the same shall betray me. 24. The Son of man goeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born. 25. Then Judas, which betrayed him, answered and said, Master, is it I? He said unto him, Thou hast said. 26. And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body. 27. And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it; 28. For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. 29. But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father's kingdom. 30. And when they had sung an hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives. Matthew:26:22-30)



6. If JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF could give a Devil, why then do you exclude me because of a card and shirt? Because this is the only stuff that JESUS CHRIST commanded us to do/celebrate in HIS remembrance.



Whatever they say or reply you with, come and tell me. Is this supposed to be true or you're just making a jest?And to you OP:Man up.Go back to that church.Meet the person who sent you back from taking the Holy Communion.Ask him these questions.Whatever he reply you with, come back here, mention/quote me and tell me.QUESTIONS:1. How many disciples did JESUS CHRIST gave card to before HE introduced and gave the Holy Communion to them to eat?2. If you say I'm not wearing a white shirt, where is it written in the Bible, "And all the disciples wore a white robe before the LORD JESUS CHRIST could give them the Holy Communion"?3. Do you remember this is the only thing JESUS CHRIST commanded us to do in HIS remembrance and not even Christmas?4. When JESUS CHRIST gave the disciples the Holy Communion, do you know that Judas Iscariot was also among them?5. Do you know that JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF pronounced Judas Iscariot as being a Devil (65. And he said, Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father. 66. From that time many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him. 67. Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? 68. Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life. 69. And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God. 70. Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil? 71. He spake of Judas Iscariot the son of Simon: for he it was that should betray him, being one of the twelve. John:6:65-71) and yet gave him the Holy Communion? (22. And they were exceeding sorrowful, and began every one of them to say unto him, Lord, is it I? 23. And he answered and said, He that dippeth his hand with me in the dish, the same shall betray me. 24. The Son of man goeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born. 25. Then Judas, which betrayed him, answered and said, Master, is it I? He said unto him, Thou hast said. 26. And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take, eat; this is my body. 27. And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it; 28. For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. 29. But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father's kingdom. 30. And when they had sung an hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives. Matthew:26:22-30)6. If JESUS CHRIST HIMSELF could give a Devil, why then do you exclude me because of a card and shirt? Because this is the only stuff that JESUS CHRIST commanded us to do/celebrate in HIS remembrance.Whatever they say or reply you with, come and tell me. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Church and regulations.

Thought our conscience and the spirit should decide in this case not mere paper. 3 Likes

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right? Is that your first time encountering such in an Anglican church? Is that your first time encountering such in an Anglican church? 1 Like 1 Share

Go home and take Holy communion with your family. 1 Like 1 Share

If they no give you,come i get something for you.



I dey my house. 2 Likes

I am not Anglican.

However, I think the card means the communion has been counted.

I may be wrong though...

But do not let it get to you 10 Likes

This can happen in the church that have limited number of worshippers. So what happens is this. Before the church service begins, u need to have ur card, with this card they determine the holy communion to be blessed. It's nothing new 6 Likes

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right? And what's ur purpose of bringing it up here? to start bashing d church of God abi?certain things are better kept to oneself or go directly to the head of Anglican church and complain And what's ur purpose of bringing it up here? to start bashing d church of God abi?certain things are better kept to oneself or go directly to the head of Anglican church and complain 21 Likes 1 Share

kingsleyugo41:

I am a member of Anglican church, traveled to a place where i decided to worship with an Anglican church, when the holy communion was going on i decided to go and receive holy communion on getting there, I was asked to go back because i didn't put on white shirt or a card to show.



pls, my follow Aglicans is it right?

They give cards before the beginning of the service. Now as the service is going on, those cards giving out are counted by checking the remaining cards left. The number of cards giving out is used to count the number of holy communion that would be brought out to the alter.



If them give you holy communion without card, you don short one person wey get card be that. They give cards before the beginning of the service. Now as the service is going on, those cards giving out are counted by checking the remaining cards left. The number of cards giving out is used to count the number of holy communion that would be brought out to the alter.If them give you holy communion without card, you don short one person wey get card be that. 26 Likes 1 Share





Simple instruction you refuse to follow and you now run online to yap nonsense Why didn't you go with your card?Simple instruction you refuse to follow and you now run online to yap nonsense 6 Likes

OP to start with, are you a Communicant? I'm an Anglican, tbh I have never experienced anything like this before. The criteria to receive Holy Communion in Anglican Communion is that you must be a Communicant. Conversely, some local churches have a Holy Communion class before Sunday service which is a criterion for receiving Communion.



For me, whenever I leave my local church I don't go for communion to avoid what Op just experienced, it could be embarrassing.....buried your head in shame, everyone looking at you. 3 Likes

and after receiving holy communion u will go and straff abi and after receiving holy communion u will go and straff abi 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Yes it is.

That card is the only proof that you are qualified to receive the Holy communion.



No matter where you are, have that card handy.

A person who dies holding that card is guaranteed of a sure visa to heaven.

This is funny This is funny 5 Likes

why always bringing church matters online As if it was your first time in Anglican Churchwhy always bringing church matters online 3 Likes

Church don dey turn to something else. 1 Like





But wetin me sef know. Our goal is to make heaven sha.



profolaolu:

Bros every church have it rules,laws and principal, follow their rules next time NEXT When the disciples wanted to drive the children away, Jesus’ response is what every church should follow. His footsteps. And not some dirty rules.But wetin me sef know. Our goal is to make heaven sha. 1 Like

buy bread and red wine and administer to yasef, shikenan.. 3 Likes

How were u dressed? 1 Like