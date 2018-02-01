Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) (25618 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-bbnaija-voting-result/ Its shocking to see the number of Ceelo fans that voted as Geelah, Angel and Ahneeka left the big brother naija house tonight. 2 Likes

Thread of BBnaija appearing multiple times on home page

Dem no Bleep well 4 Likes

Everything about BBnaija reaches fp

Them don de go 1 Like

ahneeka dragged angel down jor 9 Likes





I refuse to! Still not gon' ....I refuse to!

I see a female winning this year's bbnaija but i don't know who it is. 1 Like

Nonsense big brother 2 Likes

Where is Linda Ikeji. You abandon your girl when she needed you most to stay in the house. Too bad. 7 Likes

mtcheeew 2 Likes



Nigerians will always vote for intelligence come rain come shine, all those things that miracle and nina are doing will get them nowhere.

Everything about BBnaija reaches fp As in eeh As in eeh

So cool!!! The chic gigantic pimples and that guy that wants to turn himself to house boy yaff been sent home.. fake fonetics and all.. Lolu my guy, enjoy jare. 3 Likes

My pain now is that Arsene Wenger will still wake up tomorrow as an Arsenal coach













Chai 11 Likes

You guys will be here hating on Cee-C and she will last till the end of the show. Cee-C may not win but she's not going anytime soon 1 Like

I see a female winning this year's bbnaija but i don't know who it is. Bambam because she is an pastor's daughter and she had sex inside the toilet. Bambam because she is an pastor's daughter and she had sex inside the toilet. 5 Likes

Nonsense show

ceelo

Bakayoko goal sweet today ooo....see as Ronaldo scorr for man city 1 Like

ahneeka dragged angel down jor Na the other way round..Angel no Stand any chance @ all if Ceelo sef cmot, na coz of lolu..ppl wey vote for Ceelo na coz of the pairing. If not Cee C go don waka 4 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg Watin Man city vs Chelsea play 1 Like

Conte is a dunce