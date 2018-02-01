₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by londonrivals: 8:38pm On Mar 04
Its shocking to see the number of Ceelo fans that voted as Geelah, Angel and Ahneeka left the big brother naija house tonight.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-bbnaija-voting-result/
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Edoloaded: 9:22pm On Mar 04
F
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by davodyguy: 9:22pm On Mar 04
Thread of BBnaija appearing multiple times on home page
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by rickieflamez: 9:22pm On Mar 04
Dem no Bleep well
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by omisakint: 9:22pm On Mar 04
By
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 9:22pm On Mar 04
Everything about BBnaija reaches fp
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Cyriloha(m): 9:23pm On Mar 04
Them don de go
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by ihitenansa: 9:23pm On Mar 04
ahneeka dragged angel down jor
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by BlackDBagba: 9:23pm On Mar 04
Still not gon' ....
I refuse to!
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by delectablegyal(f): 9:23pm On Mar 04
I see a female winning this year's bbnaija but i don't know who it is.
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by 12345baba: 9:23pm On Mar 04
See teevee
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by awa(m): 9:24pm On Mar 04
Nonsense big brother
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by ekems2017(f): 9:24pm On Mar 04
Where is Linda Ikeji. You abandon your girl when she needed you most to stay in the house. Too bad.
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 9:24pm On Mar 04
mtcheeew
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by booqeez(m): 9:24pm On Mar 04
Nigerians will always vote for intelligence come rain come shine, all those things that miracle and nina are doing will get them nowhere.
.
Study In USA For Free - International Scholarships At Eastern University, 2018
www.schoollingtips.blogspot.com/2018/02/study-in-usa-for-free-international.html
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by simultaneousboi(m): 9:25pm On Mar 04
cyndy1000:As in eeh
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by elmagnifico411(m): 9:25pm On Mar 04
So cool!!! The chic gigantic pimples and that guy that wants to turn himself to house boy yaff been sent home.. fake fonetics and all.. Lolu my guy, enjoy jare.
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by allanphash7(m): 9:25pm On Mar 04
My pain now is that Arsene Wenger will still wake up tomorrow as an Arsenal coach
Chai
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 9:25pm On Mar 04
You guys will be here hating on Cee-C and she will last till the end of the show. Cee-C may not win but she's not going anytime soon
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by jayinfo2(m): 9:25pm On Mar 04
delectablegyal:Bambam because she is an pastor's daughter and she had sex inside the toilet.
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by giftmurphy(f): 9:25pm On Mar 04
Nonsense show
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Swissdist(f): 9:26pm On Mar 04
Chio
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by tstx(m): 9:26pm On Mar 04
ceelo
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by sameereinstein: 9:26pm On Mar 04
Bakayoko goal sweet today ooo....see as Ronaldo scorr for man city
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 9:26pm On Mar 04
ihitenansa:Na the other way round..Angel no Stand any chance @ all if Ceelo sef cmot, na coz of lolu..ppl wey vote for Ceelo na coz of the pairing. If not Cee C go don waka
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:26pm On Mar 04
Abeg Watin Man city vs Chelsea play
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by ZombieBuster: 9:27pm On Mar 04
Conte is a dunce
|Re: BBNaija Voting Result That Sent Angel And Ahneeka Packing (Photo) by Onyinye15(f): 9:27pm On Mar 04
Awww too bad for aneeka
