|Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by JAYTUNEZ(m): 12:27pm
Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo got celebrated by his son, Churchill, with a cute photo of the former Military Leader goofing with King Andre.
Obasanjo who turns a year older today is snapped carry young lad on his neck while enjoying a game of Ayo.
See photos below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/former-president-olusegun-obasanjo.html
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 12:29pm
grandpa
7 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:34pm
That's cute.
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 12:36pm
Baba is just too funny
Freestyle baba
20 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by simonlee(m): 1:50pm
Churchill already getting his son familiar with OBJ.... Who else is thinking what I'm thinking?
15 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Jossyroyal1: 1:50pm
What a news??
What a news??
Do check my signature
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:50pm
Hope he doesn't transfer those.....................
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by 12345baba: 1:50pm
The only Yoruba man I like
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Mrsprof(f): 1:50pm
Are you sure it's not an old picture? I think the baby looks tender here. He has grown pass this.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 1:51pm
Old pixx.. King is now a bigboy
8 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by LAFO: 1:51pm
Since na Tonto, Seun be like
6 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by sustainus(m): 1:51pm
nice � one
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 1:51pm
Just when I thought the news before this was irrelevant.
This one gives irrelevant a new definition.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by stigmond(m): 1:51pm
Okaree!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 1:51pm
The boy is so lucky in this life, of you know what I mean.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Bussyfamm(m): 1:51pm
That is cool
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 1:52pm
I like Baba o.. Those people that are hating on him, I wonder the planet they came from
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by thorrvik55: 1:53pm
Money is good... Dat moment when u know dat even if the boy falls down from ur neck, u have money to compensate the parents...
#Money_Is_Good
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by OlaDapxon(m): 1:53pm
Your back is old fa, baba...
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by livebynite: 1:54pm
and this just reduced the price of garri!!! wowwww
NOT IT DIDNT
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by eleojo23: 1:57pm
simonlee:
Political career loading...
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Florblu(f): 1:57pm
Obj almost became the boy's father
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by spako4(m): 1:58pm
12345baba:You are here again,ethnic bigot?
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by simonlee(m): 1:59pm
eleojo23:Afonjas no dey slack
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by amani63(m): 1:59pm
How is it Tonto Dikeh son what of the father
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:00pm
It is allowed.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by jaxxy(m): 2:01pm
Obj himself
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:02pm
This man sha
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by nonut: 2:03pm
The God that created Obj, did well.
The old cargo is always hale and hearty.
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 2:05pm
Churchill is not Obasanjo's son.
This is an old picture.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 2:07pm
Old picture
|Re: Obasanjo Carries Tonto Dikeh's Son On His Neck (Photos) by LadyHeaven(f): 2:08pm
HBD to Baba, but this picture is very old, the boy is pretty big now
1 Like
