Obasanjo who turns a year older today is snapped carry young lad on his neck while enjoying a game of Ayo.



See photos below...



Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo got celebrated by his son, Churchill, with a cute photo of the former Military Leader goofing with King Andre.

grandpa grandpa 7 Likes

That's cute. 3 Likes







Freestyle baba Baba is just too funnyFreestyle baba 20 Likes

Churchill already getting his son familiar with OBJ.... Who else is thinking what I'm thinking? 15 Likes





What a news??



Hope he doesn't transfer those..................... Hope he doesn't transfer those.....................

The only Yoruba man I like 2 Likes

Are you sure it's not an old picture? I think the baby looks tender here. He has grown pass this. 6 Likes 1 Share

Old pixx.. King is now a bigboy 8 Likes



Since na Tonto, Seun be like 6 Likes

nice � one

Just when I thought the news before this was irrelevant.



This one gives irrelevant a new definition. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okaree!!!

The boy is so lucky in this life, of you know what I mean. 1 Like

That is cool

I like Baba o.. Those people that are hating on him, I wonder the planet they came from 2 Likes

Money is good... Dat moment when u know dat even if the boy falls down from ur neck, u have money to compensate the parents...



#Money_Is_Good

Your back is old fa, baba...





NOT IT DIDNT and this just reduced the price of garri!!! wowwww

simonlee:

Churchill already getting his son familiar with OBJ.... Who else is thinking what I'm thinking?

Political career loading... Political career loading...

Obj almost became the boy's father

12345baba:

The only Yoruba man I like You are here again,ethnic bigot? You are here again,ethnic bigot?

eleojo23:





Political career loading... Afonjas no dey slack Afonjas no dey slack 1 Like

How is it Tonto Dikeh son what of the father

It is allowed.

Obj himself 1 Like

This man sha 1 Like

The God that created Obj, did well.

The old cargo is always hale and hearty.

Churchill is not Obasanjo's son.



This is an old picture. 1 Like

Old picture