₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,970,432 members, 4,117,481 topics. Date: Monday, 05 March 2018 at 02:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Hosts George Weah (3380 Views)
President Buhari Hosts Saraki And Dogara To A Private Dinner / President Buhari Hosts Ooni Of Ife, Sultan Of Sokoto, Emir Of Kano(photos) / Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Hosts George Weah by nghubs1(m): 2:06pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on monday hosted Liberian President George Weah at the presidential villa in Abuja.
According to reports President Weah arrived at the Presidential Palace at about 12:34 pm and was received by President Muhammad Buhari.
The former football legend was a member of the Montserrado County constituency in the Senate from January 14, 2015 to 22, 2018.
Weah joined politics after retirement from football.
He was sworn in as Liberian president on January 22, 2018.
http://nghubs.info/buhari-hosts-george-weah/
1 Share
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by timilehin007(m): 2:30pm
Shame...ur pikin mate..watch how he will transform Liberia in couple of months..
I'm not like those children that celebrate FTC moreover I'm use to being FTC..so no biggie
U can contact me if needed for advert lol
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by swiz123(m): 2:30pm
Sadly, this visit from weah won't be a means to an end, but the end itself for the man from Monrovia.
If I'm persisted to quote from nwaAmaikpe's Bible
Corinthians 6:14 which says;
"Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?"
Beware weah, buhari's lousiness and incompetence is highly infectious
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Ayodejioak(m): 2:30pm
Looks like the president finally go tired of making intl. trips
So he decides to start inviting them instead
Next is Donald Trump
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Donshemzy1234: 2:30pm
He should use this opportunity wisely and meet whosoever he wants to meet. 2019 he is going back to Daura
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by olokeluv: 2:30pm
GOOD FOR BUARI
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Christane(m): 2:30pm
nothn to say .
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Gido: 2:30pm
Pics nko??
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Olarajee(m): 2:30pm
Issokay
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by calberian: 2:31pm
Interesting stuff
One thing common to them is that they both claimed to have met empty treasuries upon asssumption of respective offices.
I hope the Liberian is more business-minded than his host. He'd better be.
I wish him well.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by unto(m): 2:32pm
nice one president weah
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Sugarcious(m): 2:32pm
gg
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by desmond249(m): 2:32pm
.
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Saintbonnie(m): 2:32pm
https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5/entry?id=382649. Kindly vote my baby thanks
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by SFSNIPER(m): 2:33pm
George Weah is a greater African than Bubu. Argue with your ancestors.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Bubewilson(m): 2:33pm
bad luck
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Nackzy: 2:33pm
Host him for what? May b he wants to be a travelling president. Waeh Pls don't be like Buhari
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by RexTramadol1(m): 2:34pm
Goot.
Make PMB face front se
Side attraction bad.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by SFSNIPER(m): 2:35pm
Saintbonnie:If her name is Belinda Adesina, I have voted for her. Good luck baby girl.
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by LZAA: 2:36pm
nghubs1:the dullest one chasing clout
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by timilehin007(m): 2:36pm
Sugarcious:gorilla and goat that's what u are
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Dcholeric: 2:36pm
SFSNIPER:nice one
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by BigSarah(f): 2:38pm
Two Shitholers
Abeg check out my signature
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by yomalex(m): 2:38pm
good
timilehin007:i need that space for advert
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Fesomu(m): 2:38pm
Donshemzy1234:can u commit suicide if he stays beyond?
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by Marxist001(m): 2:39pm
calberian:weah too has come to Nigeria to get counseling from this blood sucking vampire, small time now he go use Liberia money run enter naija like Charles Taylor.....e Don rush carry small come now now
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by olugawd(m): 2:41pm
Anybody with experience with betting tips from here https://donnieallen.wordpress.com/2018/03/03/won-2/ ?
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by timilehin007(m): 2:42pm
yomalex:
You no mean am abi?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by nkemdi89(f): 2:45pm
George weah will be in Owerri on Easter Sunday .
|Re: Buhari Hosts George Weah by ZombieBuster: 2:46pm
George weah should know we have a dullard in aso rock as a president....
It's very important
Crime Battle: Fashola Launches 114 Patrol Vehicles / Aregbesola Launches Taxi Scheme For Osun Drivers In Abuja / They Will Overthrow The Govt If You Create Ijaw Anything In Edo,ondo,delta
Viewing this topic: mizmia, finestiyke(m), KVC1970, Kingluqman89(m), amdx21, escoly(m), onlysose(m), Angelanest, micflo28(m), CaptGroin(m), Stevenbright(m), 0monnak0da, kkboy(m), Firstreality(m), excel4us, orobless(m), yusufabiola88(m), maj007(m), mideope, meditator(m), eedreez505(m), kachi19, DONSMITH123(m), oribi(m), wallace1, Judah95(m), Surefire1, introvertious, samfy2662, wasyouy, teehbouy001, queensera(f), KetchupChips, ElSakina, millionboi2, yemmit90, Spark01(m), reseller2014, eazylifer(m), kennie1312, dippleee1, teejet, MDsambo, nairabetguru(m), happney65, Ilumire, Saphiex(m), Stevengerd(m), hrykanu231(m), Weborg, kenodrill, Honourable001, babatawa(m), OJEROBIN, Alfasalau(m), Fuckadict(m), Landuphil(m), ladstar, translux, tobylawal(m), mobolade17(m), doctorseven, banabest(m), cronsberg, habbey99(m), honey001(m), yomalex(m), timilehin007(m), donsola(m), geobaks(m), Pharaoh001(f), MagnificentKarl, danielous(m), boolet(m), gdon1010(m), Ekajuk, obezzy1, Maxigrid, yashau(m), larrykells, aloenzyme(m), icon8, Kitiii(m), phadat(m), ugorom, tundesto(m), lilbeauty, ddeola, manci(m), nanotechy, funken, NOC1(m), nkemdi89(f), dadabashua1(m), sleamzy06(m) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10