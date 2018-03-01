Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo (19869 Views)

Nana Akufo-Addo Statue By Rochas Okorocha In Imo. Nigerians React (Photo) / Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Saratu Atta As His Personal Assistant / Bola Tinubu And Nana Akufo-Addo, President-Elect Of Ghana Pictured Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/photos-saraki-presents-ghana-president.html To promote #MadeInNigeria in Ghana,senate president Bukola Saraki presented a painted and lacquered Ostrich Egg with a hand carved base from Bauchi State to President Nana Akufo-Addo. 3 Likes 2 Shares

I don't understand.....how does an ostrich egg promote made in Nigeria goods?...abi the ostrich that laid d egg na Nigerian no?... 35 Likes 2 Shares

Sacrifice 1 Like

Ever8054:

I don't understand.....how does an ostrich egg promote made in Nigeria goods?...abi the ostrich that laid d egg na Nigerian no?... it's artwork it's artwork 9 Likes

And what is the significance of this? 2 Likes 1 Share





God is really wonderful in his handwork What a mighty head he gotGod is really wonderful in his handwork 7 Likes

Ever8054:

I don't understand.....how does an ostrich egg promote made in Nigeria goods?...abi the ostrich that laid d egg na Nigerian no?... Lolz. .....the Egg has the Map of Bauchi inscribed on it.



That Symbolises the Source Lolz. .....the Egg has the Map of Bauchi inscribed on it.That Symbolises the Source 6 Likes

You are giving out ostrich egg in Nigeria?

see how the ostrich egg resemble Ghana president's head 11 Likes 2 Shares

Fetish politician 1 Like 1 Share

Chai,an innocent ostrich generation is in the hands if these evil men 4 Likes 1 Share

and what's the reletionship between ostrich egg and independence?

That's buhari's balls he is presenting to Akufo Ado. 14 Likes 1 Share

DIKEnaWAR:

That's buhari's balls he is presenting to Akufo Ado.

LMFAO! Bros you wicked o LMFAO! Bros you wicked o 8 Likes

Saraki is a wise person and deserves accolades for this.



Giving someone an ostrich egg signifies the precursor of the birth of a new life. In this essence, we have watched how wonderful the Ghanian President is. I made a decision to buy a home in Ghana this year because of this man's speeches.



More on the significance of the presentation of ostrich egg, it means that the President of Ghana represent the new Life line for Africa, he represent's a rebirth.



Best regards, y'all 10 Likes 1 Share

Are they invite coconut head ?

and so..



Looking at these 2 you will find out dey have nothing good to offer to those dey r leading





If this Ghana President give you headbutt .. Na babalawo go fit cure you ooo Oh boy see those two headsIf this Ghana President give you headbutt .. Na babalawo go fit cure you ooo 7 Likes

Makydebbie people see him head 1 Like

Saraki my man.



The slayer of the Dullard and that Afonja with brown set of teeth with mouth odour.



Saraki is greater than all Yorrobber men, dead or alive. 1 Like

Anyone notice their shiny heads like the egg they are holding? 3 Likes

I'm no animal right activist, but you people chose to kill a life just for this

coool 1 Like

Awesome

Nigeria does not know how to behave like a big brother in Africa. How can you explain that the President and Senate president are attending same occasion? That's ridiculous. We don't know how to act like the boss that we CLAIM to be. The US president hardly visit a country. In fact they've a set of special countries they visit: UK, Israel, Saudi Arabia (because they're holding fort for America), Canada, etc. And UK does similar.......

Behold Ghana's "HEAD OF STATE". Well don sir. 1 Like

I have nothing to say