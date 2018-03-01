₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by 247frolicboss(m): 5:00pm On Mar 05
To promote #MadeInNigeria in Ghana,senate president Bukola Saraki presented a painted and lacquered Ostrich Egg with a hand carved base from Bauchi State to President Nana Akufo-Addo.
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Ever8054: 5:04pm On Mar 05
I don't understand.....how does an ostrich egg promote made in Nigeria goods?...abi the ostrich that laid d egg na Nigerian no?...
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:06pm On Mar 05
Sacrifice
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by jollymizzle(m): 5:10pm On Mar 05
Ever8054:it's artwork
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by MONITZ: 5:15pm On Mar 05
And what is the significance of this?
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Lonestar124: 5:17pm On Mar 05
What a mighty head he got
God is really wonderful in his handwork
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by kelvinreality(m): 6:06pm On Mar 05
Ever8054:Lolz. .....the Egg has the Map of Bauchi inscribed on it.
That Symbolises the Source
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by tooth4tooth: 6:10pm On Mar 05
You are giving out ostrich egg in Nigeria?
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by ItsTutsi(m): 6:27pm On Mar 05
see how the ostrich egg resemble Ghana president's head
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by fyneguy: 6:51pm On Mar 05
Fetish politician
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by buskie13(m): 7:08pm On Mar 05
Chai,an innocent ostrich generation is in the hands if these evil men
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Olumyt64(m): 8:07pm On Mar 05
and what's the reletionship between ostrich egg and independence?
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by DIKEnaWAR: 8:45pm On Mar 05
That's buhari's balls he is presenting to Akufo Ado.
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by MrRichmond: 9:43pm On Mar 05
DIKEnaWAR:
LMFAO! Bros you wicked o
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Billyonaire: 9:48pm On Mar 05
Saraki is a wise person and deserves accolades for this.
Giving someone an ostrich egg signifies the precursor of the birth of a new life. In this essence, we have watched how wonderful the Ghanian President is. I made a decision to buy a home in Ghana this year because of this man's speeches.
More on the significance of the presentation of ostrich egg, it means that the President of Ghana represent the new Life line for Africa, he represent's a rebirth.
Best regards, y'all
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Lipscomb(m): 9:51pm On Mar 05
Are they invite coconut head ?
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by zantoche: 9:59pm On Mar 05
and so..
Looking at these 2 you will find out dey have nothing good to offer to those dey r leading
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by abiodunalasa: 9:59pm On Mar 05
Oh boy see those two heads
If this Ghana President give you headbutt .. Na babalawo go fit cure you ooo
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by DonPiiko: 9:59pm On Mar 05
Makydebbie people see him head
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by dedons: 10:00pm On Mar 05
Saraki my man.
The slayer of the Dullard and that Afonja with brown set of teeth with mouth odour.
Saraki is greater than all Yorrobber men, dead or alive.
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by nairavsdollars(f): 10:00pm On Mar 05
Anyone notice their shiny heads like the egg they are holding?
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by dboy080808(m): 10:01pm On Mar 05
I'm no animal right activist, but you people chose to kill a life just for this
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by EKITI001: 10:01pm On Mar 05
coool
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Victorakats(m): 10:01pm On Mar 05
Awesome
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Daviddson(m): 10:03pm On Mar 05
Nigeria does not know how to behave like a big brother in Africa. How can you explain that the President and Senate president are attending same occasion? That's ridiculous. We don't know how to act like the boss that we CLAIM to be. The US president hardly visit a country. In fact they've a set of special countries they visit: UK, Israel, Saudi Arabia (because they're holding fort for America), Canada, etc. And UK does similar.......
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by segzy14(m): 10:03pm On Mar 05
Behold Ghana's "HEAD OF STATE". Well don sir.
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by Marxist001(m): 10:08pm On Mar 05
|Re: Saraki Presents Africa’s Map-Painted Ostrich Egg To President Nana Akufo-Addo by scarletkinq(m): 10:10pm On Mar 05
sometimes am so ashamed this shithole country and the worst part is other people think all Nigerians are dump because of what this bunch of slow mad fuckards we call leaders do in and out the country . spits
