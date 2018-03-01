₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by dainformant(m): 12:42pm
A group of cultists meted out horror in Amukpe, Sapele area of Delta state after attacking and stabbing a young man yesterday. According to reports, suspected cultists stormed the home of a young man and forcefully obtained some of his household items and clothes in an attempt to intimidate him and make him join their group.
Few days after the raid, the victim's elder brother identified as Mudiagha noticed that some items were missing from the house. Mudiagha reportedly sent his younger brother to recover the items from the people who took them.
This was said to have angered the cultists who stormed Mudiagha's residence in their numbers to attack him and his younger brother for having the audacity to request for their items. The boy pictured in white shirt was said to have led about 24 men who came with guns, daggers and axes.
Mudiagha's younger brother was beaten back and blue as he was also stabbed and cut in the process by the cultists who were allegedly bent on killing him.
The elder brother escaped from the attack and made a phone call to soldiers who stormed their house. The cult boys took to their heels as soon as they saw the soldiers and in the process of fleeing, the injured victim rushed and held their leader whom he handed over to soldiers.
The leader was said to have been drilled without mercy before he was dumped at Sapele Main Police Station.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/cultists-attack-boy-elder-brother-refusing-join-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by diego101(m): 1:02pm
Nawa o
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by tooth4tooth: 1:15pm
Adults acting like little children. They will not go and look for reasonable things to do with their lives. Bunch of miscreants.
4 Likes
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by koolgee(m): 1:24pm
dainformant:
God help this generation
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by TikaBudi(f): 1:24pm
Chai
9ja which way?
He might be an arsenal fan though
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by sammytune(m): 1:25pm
Na by force to du cult
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by obafemee80(m): 1:25pm
Demonic Cultists..
I hope they are caught
Still better than joining them and getting shot later..
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by Britishcoins: 1:26pm
You see what Buhari has caused?
And he left Nigeria to ghana laughing on the national TV like a fool....
Sorry Nwanne
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by JasonScolari: 1:26pm
Those niggas are in serious danger.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by Benjom(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by modelmike7(m): 1:26pm
The cultists should be fished out and dealt with.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by Franzinni: 1:26pm
Soldiers were supposed to beat a list of names out of the guy they caught even home addresses and all.. Frankly if I was one of those soldiers... I know it's not right but...
I would shoot both his legs at close range, just so he can have better things to think about from a wheel chair than a cult... But thank God I am not one of the soldiers sha.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by sayentease(m): 1:27pm
5 Likes
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by prince3009(m): 1:27pm
See how the guy looks innocent in the photo. The soldiers should have pointed the nozzles of 7 AK47 rifles on his scrotum and finished him off.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by nely(m): 1:28pm
I think it's time a state of emergency is declared on this cult activities all over the nation,yesterday night was terrible cos this guys were disturbing my neighborhood and the worst thing is they are all barely 22 years...what future do they have
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by prince3009(m): 1:29pm
kabrud:
Is that the photo of your brother? His head is big o.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by magnum247: 1:29pm
The boy for just leave there oga o......he jst caused more problems for himself
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by Arsenalholic(m): 1:30pm
The elder brother escaped from the attack and made a phone call to soldiers who stormed their house. The cult boys took to their heels as soon as they saw the soldiers and in the process of fleeing, the injured victim rushed and held their leader whom he handed over to soldiers.
I am happy soldier dealt with this guy... But it shouldn't have been under your watch.
You and your brother now have to seriously watch your backs -- I fear for your lives.
2 Likes
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by kabrud: 1:30pm
prince3009:I believe you know the people with that type of head. Though you may choose to deceive yourself.
1 Share
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by bobokeshington: 1:32pm
This is what Buhari has caused through unemployment
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by prince3009(m): 1:33pm
kabrud:
Your people?
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by kabrud: 1:34pm
prince3009:Okay, let's continue deceiving ourselves.
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by prince3009(m): 1:35pm
kabrud:
Maybe you are...not me. But tell me...which people? Are are you scared to voice it out?
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by Kalashnikov102(m): 1:37pm
You sure say no be part of the bumming
|Re: Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos by uchman48(m): 1:38pm
But come to think of it, you attract your kind. If those guy were to comport themselves responsible both in dressing and character, i bet you those cult guys will have no business with them.
