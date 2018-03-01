Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them. Graphic Photos (12456 Views)

Few days after the raid, the victim's elder brother identified as Mudiagha noticed that some items were missing from the house. Mudiagha reportedly sent his younger brother to recover the items from the people who took them.



This was said to have angered the cultists who stormed Mudiagha's residence in their numbers to attack him and his younger brother for having the audacity to request for their items. The boy pictured in white shirt was said to have led about 24 men who came with guns, daggers and axes.



Mudiagha's younger brother was beaten back and blue as he was also stabbed and cut in the process by the cultists who were allegedly bent on killing him.



The elder brother escaped from the attack and made a phone call to soldiers who stormed their house. The cult boys took to their heels as soon as they saw the soldiers and in the process of fleeing, the injured victim rushed and held their leader whom he handed over to soldiers.



The leader was said to have been drilled without mercy before he was dumped at Sapele Main Police Station.



Nawa o

Adults acting like little children. They will not go and look for reasonable things to do with their lives. Bunch of miscreants. 4 Likes

dainformant:

God help this generation God help this generation

Chai



9ja which way?

He might be an arsenal fan though 1 Like 2 Shares

Na by force to du cult





I hope they are caught



Still better than joining them and getting shot later.. Demonic Cultists..I hope they are caughtStill better than joining them and getting shot later..

You see what Buhari has caused?

And he left Nigeria to ghana laughing on the national TV like a fool....

Sorry Nwanne

Those niggas are in serious danger.

The cultists should be fished out and dealt with.

Soldiers were supposed to beat a list of names out of the guy they caught even home addresses and all.. Frankly if I was one of those soldiers... I know it's not right but...



I would shoot both his legs at close range, just so he can have better things to think about from a wheel chair than a cult... But thank God I am not one of the soldiers sha.

See how the guy looks innocent in the photo. The soldiers should have pointed the nozzles of 7 AK47 rifles on his scrotum and finished him off.

I think it's time a state of emergency is declared on this cult activities all over the nation,yesterday night was terrible cos this guys were disturbing my neighborhood and the worst thing is they are all barely 22 years...what future do they have

kabrud:



Is that the photo of your brother? His head is big o. Is that the photo of your brother? His head is big o.

The boy for just leave there oga o......he jst caused more problems for himself

I am happy soldier dealt with this guy... But it shouldn't have been under your watch.



You and your brother now have to seriously watch your backs -- I fear for your lives. I am happy soldier dealt with this guy... But it shouldn't have been under your watch.You and your brother now have to seriously watch your backs -- I fear for your lives. 2 Likes

prince3009:





Is that the photo of your brother? His head is big o. I believe you know the people with that type of head. Though you may choose to deceive yourself. I believe you know the people with that type of head. Though you may choose to deceive yourself. 1 Share

This is what Buhari has caused through unemployment

kabrud:



I believe you know the people with that type of head. Though you may choose to deceive yourself.

Your people? Your people?

prince3009:





Your people? Okay, let's continue deceiving ourselves. Okay, let's continue deceiving ourselves.

kabrud:



Okay, let's continue deceiving ourselves.

Maybe you are...not me. But tell me...which people? Are are you scared to voice it out? Maybe you are...not me. But tell me...which people? Are are you scared to voice it out?

You sure say no be part of the bumming