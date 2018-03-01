₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Angelanest: 2:01pm
A fatal accident which happened early this morning at RTC on Owerri road, Onitsha area of Anambra state - has left residents in a mourning mood.. According to reports, one female child was killed and one other person injured injured in the process of the crash.
The accident reportedly occurred after a 40ft container fell from an articulated vehicle and caused havoc in the area.
Road safety officials arrived the scene after the accident to contain the huge traffic which was caused by the incident.
The corpse of the little girl has been evacuated.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Angelanest: 2:02pm
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Angelanest: 2:03pm
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by iLoveAnambra(m): 2:05pm
God guard and protect ur people
cos i dont knw what dis world is turning to
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by worldbestt: 2:07pm
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by EweduAfonja(f): 2:12pm
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:15pm
Someone should give her first aid.
Is she really dead?
I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by swiz123(m): 2:19pm
In this modern era, someone is still riding that jalopy pegeout.
That car deserves this fate I must say
Rip to the little girl though.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by sayentease(m): 2:28pm
wtf!!
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Funmicoconuts(f): 2:28pm
RIP little one
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by LadyAimy: 2:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:Like seriously
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by eleojo23: 2:29pm
A lot of these kind of accidents happen in this country because we neglect the basic rules of safety.
Everything is done in a 'jaga jaga' way
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by PastorOluT(m): 2:29pm
Hmm
We really need serious change in this nation, some vehicles are not meant to ply our roads, and if at all at night as in a sane clime heavy duty vehicles only ply the road at night.
RIP little one, unfortunately your nation failed u.
Tho on the other hand you are saved from the woes of the world, especially this country.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Narldon(f): 2:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Let's do the Experiment with your own Head and see if one or two eyes would be open!
Rubbish!
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Kennylash11(m): 2:30pm
Oh God Oh God
Na small girl ooh RIP little one
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by ZombieTAMER: 2:31pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Write2018: 2:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:Always trying so hard
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by simonlee(m): 2:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by ZombieTAMER: 2:31pm
xxx966111:
Can't this dude be banned or something
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by OneCorner: 2:31pm
we need to ban this afonjas from coming to the east
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by piagetskinner(m): 2:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:somebody died and you're there talking trash...
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by WebdesignPro: 2:32pm
RIP dear
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by careytommy7(m): 2:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by delivryboy: 2:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You can't display your satiric/sarcastic skills on every topic. Chase that interview and get that job before you become a full blown nuisance.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Afobear: 2:33pm
swiz123:why are you so useless and insipid ? Your papa get even common spanner ?
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by wonderjewel: 2:34pm
Poor Little girl...So sad
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by SamoaJoe: 2:34pm
When will Seun and Lalasticlala ban this hopeless, moronic urchin called NwaAmaikpe forever? Each time I see Nairalanders hailing this never do well.... but they don't know that what goes around, comes around. I have sworn that I will never quote him no matter his level of stupidity. This is so because he thrives in the attention people give him that he doesn't even know he oversteps his bounds. Just tell me how a normal sane person will make such a insensitive comment and expect to go free? Everything na joke?
Seriously, Nairaland is fast loosing it everyday.
By the way, What an innocent baby. Her only crime was being born poor. Baby girl rest in peace. I can see that maybe you were hustling Gala for food. Its all good. May your maker give you the peace and comfort you deserve. This is sad on so many levels.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by Dreahlami: 2:35pm
Angelanest:RIP to the little girl.
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by frugal(m): 2:38pm
Stop displaying dead people's pictures indiscriminately. Adding 'graphics' to the title doesn't cut it. Please stop it.
Cc: seun
Lalasticlala
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by cr7lomo: 2:38pm
These weapon of mass destruction that they drive in this country....all disasters waiting to happen...all these world war 2 vehicles that are not meant to be in existence should not b on our roads...only in Nigeria
|Re: Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) by peacettw(f): 2:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You sound so silly
