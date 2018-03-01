Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Girl Killed After Container Fell From Articulated Vehicle In Onitsha (Graphic) (4737 Views)

The accident reportedly occurred after a 40ft container fell from an articulated vehicle and caused havoc in the area.



Road safety officials arrived the scene after the accident to contain the huge traffic which was caused by the incident.



The corpse of the little girl has been evacuated.



Source; A fatal accident which happened early this morning at RTC on Owerri road, Onitsha area of Anambra state - has left residents in a mourning mood.. According to reports, one female child was killed and one other person injured injured in the process of the crash.The accident reportedly occurred after a 40ft container fell from an articulated vehicle and caused havoc in the area.Road safety officials arrived the scene after the accident to contain the huge traffic which was caused by the incident.The corpse of the little girl has been evacuated.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/girl-killed-container-fell-articulated-vehicle-onistsha-graphic-photos.html

God guard and protect ur people

cos i dont knw what dis world is turning to

Someone should give her first aid.



Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed. Someone should give her first aid.Is she really dead?I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed. 2 Likes 2 Shares

In this modern era, someone is still riding that jalopy pegeout.



That car deserves this fate I must say





Rip to the little girl though.

wtf!!

RIP little one

NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed. Like seriously Like seriously 3 Likes 1 Share





Everything is done in a 'jaga jaga' way A lot of these kind of accidents happen in this country because we neglect the basic rules of safety.Everything is done in a 'jaga jaga' way 2 Likes

Hmm



We really need serious change in this nation, some vehicles are not meant to ply our roads, and if at all at night as in a sane clime heavy duty vehicles only ply the road at night.



RIP little one, unfortunately your nation failed u.



Tho on the other hand you are saved from the woes of the world, especially this country.

NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed.









Let's do the Experiment with your own Head and see if one or two eyes would be open!





Rubbish!





4 Likes

Oh God Oh God



Na small girl ooh RIP little one

Buhari sef

NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed. Always trying so hard Always trying so hard 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed.

xxx966111:



Can't this dude be banned or something Can't this dude be banned or something

we need to ban this afonjas from coming to the east

NwaAmaikpe:







Is she really dead? I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed. somebody died and you're there talking trash... somebody died and you're there talking trash...

RIP dear

NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed.



NwaAmaikpe:









Is she really dead?

I am confused because one eye is open, one eye is closed.

You can't display your satiric/sarcastic skills on every topic. Chase that interview and get that job before you become a full blown nuisance. You can't display your satiric/sarcastic skills on every topic. Chase that interview and get that job before you become a full blown nuisance. 2 Likes 1 Share

swiz123:

In this modern era, someone is still riding that jalopy pegeout.



That car deserves this fate I must say





Rip to the little girl though. why are you so useless and insipid ? Your papa get even common spanner ? why are you so useless and insipid ? Your papa get even common spanner ?





When will Seun and Lalasticlala ban this hopeless, moronic urchin called NwaAmaikpe forever? Each time I see Nairalanders hailing this never do well.... but they don't know that what goes around, comes around. I have sworn that I will never quote him no matter his level of stupidity. This is so because he thrives in the attention people give him that he doesn't even know he oversteps his bounds. Just tell me how a normal sane person will make such a insensitive comment and expect to go free? Everything na joke?



Seriously, Nairaland is fast loosing it everyday.



By the way, What an innocent baby. Her only crime was being born poor. Baby girl rest in peace. I can see that maybe you were hustling Gala for food. Its all good. May your maker give you the peace and comfort you deserve. This is sad on so many levels. 2 Likes

Angelanest:

cc; lalasticlala RIP to the little girl. RIP to the little girl.

Stop displaying dead people's pictures indiscriminately. Adding 'graphics' to the title doesn't cut it. Please stop it.



Cc: seun

Lalasticlala 1 Like

These weapon of mass destruction that they drive in this country....all disasters waiting to happen...all these world war 2 vehicles that are not meant to be in existence should not b on our roads...only in Nigeria