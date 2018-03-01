₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:47pm On Mar 06
Former Presidential Candidate Sarah Jubril Celebrates 72 Birthday With Party Members.
Dr. Mrs. Sarah jubril, wife of General Jubril, Nigeria first female presidential candidate and face of Nigeria woman politics turns 72nd Tuesday 6th 2018. She was the SA to the former President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethics and Value, a dogged fighter for fairness and justice.
The birthday was marked at Justice Must Prevail party secretariat in Abuja earlier today with the presence of the chairman Dr. Olusegun Ijagbemi and other party stalwart.
A special presention of gift was delivered by Mr. Flexbaniel Blessing Oyefeso, the National Youth Leader of the party on behalf of the entire youth of the party.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by labake1(f): 10:35pm On Mar 06
For the very first time
This is a sign for something new.
Happy Birthday ma
I dedicate this FTC to all those who believe female should be given a chance to rule the world.
The future is female
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by lovelove2323: 10:36pm On Mar 06
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
hope buhari is seeing this hmmmmm observing
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by gbaskiboy(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
Oga at the top food
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by intrepidjay1(m): 10:36pm On Mar 06
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by UmarS25: 10:37pm On Mar 06
HBD n wish u LLNP Ma'am
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by amike99: 10:37pm On Mar 06
HBd
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by DonPiiko: 10:37pm On Mar 06
Funny party name
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 10:41pm On Mar 06
labake1:
....b4 they do that in Naija, let them finish thinking about d escapades of diezani,mama piss, okonjo-okpolo, and patricia etteh
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Liljah: 10:43pm On Mar 06
at least she make history í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ it's my time to shine #Liljar
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Stallion93(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
labake1:I think the same too, America wouldn't be that way if females have been marginalized profoundly. The women in our society are the only ones that can get us out of this mess now, but only if they stop dancing one corner and champion the greater good
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by mu2sa2: 10:49pm On Mar 06
Why not just Justice Party? Justice Must Prevail sounds unserious, though the promoters of the party look unserious like the guys who formed the defunct You Chop I Chop Party!
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:51pm On Mar 06
genghiskhan007:This argument is becoming old.What of all the men who have stolen.Why didn't you mention Akunyili?
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 10:53pm On Mar 06
labake1:The future could be any gender who is capable and has the nation's interest at heart. Any gender, not necessarily female.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Stallion93(m): 10:54pm On Mar 06
Islam is the way it is today because the religion Marginalizes women, From a woman cometh Both sexes so she understands how they both feel. Only if we give them a chance and only if they decide to listen to their motherly instincts
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:58pm On Mar 06
makydebbie:We know what she wrote was " female should be given the chance to rule the world"
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:00pm On Mar 06
Ladyhippolyta88:And I made emphasis on what she wrote as the "future is female."
Please nairaland feminists should read and comprehend what I wrote there before quoting me.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:01pm On Mar 06
makydebbie:And I explained what she meant because it is obvious that the men have always been ruling.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 11:04pm On Mar 06
former female presidential candidate?No female is ruling this country any time soon lol
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 11:06pm On Mar 06
Ladyhippolyta88:Men have been ruling doesn't mean the future is female. You are clamoring for gender equality, not superiority.
I get her point but the statement sounds off.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
makydebbie:All what you wrote does not relate to her statement or mine either.So why the story?In relation to my men have been ruling statement I only wrote the obvious.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by labake1(f): 11:16pm On Mar 06
genghiskhan007:
E wo anti-female
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 11:24pm On Mar 06
labake1:Pussy feminist
Yet u have a rhinoceros shaped Love Machine in ya bedroom.....ashawo werey
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by marunga(m): 11:25pm On Mar 06
AlexReports:What is this naw?
Correction: Dr Sarah Jubril.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 11:26pm On Mar 06
Ladyhippolyta88:
What elective position did Akunyili ever hold?
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by ohem007(m): 11:32pm On Mar 06
Lol.....
Hilarry clinton...
Awon feminist
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by DaddyKross: 11:47pm On Mar 06
genghiskhan007:
Do not banter words with all these low grade 'boskoro' feminists, they will only get you confused because their head is filled with rotten dung of an epileptic cow, hence no brain in it, only shi't.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by lakesider(m): 11:58pm On Mar 06
Stallion93:
Good of you , how many women are local government chairmen in isreal ?
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by Doctormarrvin: 12:16am
Alot of people would think because she's a female,that automatically translates to she would have been Nigeria's savior, now that's just wrong. Democracy doesn't favor genders. You can't force me to vote for a female cos we've never had a ruling female president.
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by labake1(f): 12:42am
makydebbie:
OK
|Re: Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) by missdivineprove(f): 12:58am
Wao. Happy Birthday Ma.
All things are possible
