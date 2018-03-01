Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sarah Jubril Celebrates Her 72nd Birthday With Party Members (Photos) (11529 Views)

Former Presidential Candidate Sarah Jubril Celebrates 72 Birthday With Party Members.



Dr. Mrs. Sarah jubril, wife of General Jubril, Nigeria first female presidential candidate and face of Nigeria woman politics turns 72nd Tuesday 6th 2018. She was the SA to the ‎former President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethics and Value, a dogged fighter for fairness and justice.

The birthday was marked at Justice Must Prevail party secretariat in Abuja earlier today with the presence of the chairman Dr. Olusegun Ijagbemi and other party stalwart.

A special presention of gift was delivered by Mr. Flexbaniel Blessing Oyefeso, the National Youth Leader of the party on behalf of the entire youth of the party. ‎

This is a sign for something new.

Happy Birthday ma





I dedicate this FTC to all those who believe female should be given a chance to rule the world.

hope buhari is seeing this hmmmmm observing

Oga at the top food

HBD n wish u LLNP Ma'am

HBd

Funny party name

....b4 they do that in Naija, let them finish thinking about d escapades of diezani,mama piss, okonjo-okpolo, and patricia etteh ....b4 they do that in Naija, let them finish thinking about d escapades of diezani,mama piss, okonjo-okpolo, and patricia etteh

at least she make history í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ it's my time to shine #Liljar

Why not just Justice Party? Justice Must Prevail sounds unserious, though the promoters of the party look unserious like the guys who formed the defunct You Chop I Chop Party! 1 Like

....b4 they do that in Naija, let them finish thinking about d escapades of diezani,mama piss, okonjo-okpolo, and patricia etteh This argument is becoming old.What of all the men who have stolen.Why didn't you mention Akunyili? This argument is becoming old.What of all the men who have stolen.Why didn't you mention Akunyili? 1 Like

Islam is the way it is today because the religion Marginalizes women, From a woman cometh Both sexes so she understands how they both feel. Only if we give them a chance and only if they decide to listen to their motherly instincts 1 Like 2 Shares

former female presidential candidate?No female is ruling this country any time soon lol

Lol.....



Hilarry clinton...



Awon feminist

Alot of people would think because she's a female,that automatically translates to she would have been Nigeria's savior, now that's just wrong. Democracy doesn't favor genders. You can't force me to vote for a female cos we've never had a ruling female president.

