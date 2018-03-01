₦airaland Forum

Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by EdificationBoss: 11:49am
This Ghanaian lady showcased her banging curves by stripping down .Her modesty is only covered by the painting of the Ghanaian flag on her body.

Creative or trashy?

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 11:53am
What a way to 'rep' your country!

Perhaps, Nadia Buhari or Yvonne Nelson would have come out more better sha!!!

Btw, Happy Birthday Ghana!!
The country of the Shiny Black Star (*).

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:53am
grin

Who painted her? I juz hope his THANG-THANG didn't erect while painting her NUNU part... cheesy

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 11:55am
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Who painted her? I juz hope his THANG-THANG didn't erect while painting her NUNU part... cheesy
You speak both Chinese and Fulani languages?!
You are a genius, girl!

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by alphacyborg(m): 11:56am
See flappy stomach cheesy
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:04pm
modelmike7:

You speak both Chinese and Fulani languages?!
You are a genius, girl!


grin

Hahahaha...i have no idea how Fulani herds men speak sha...but i can do sign language here if someone is "no read no write" tongue

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 12:09pm
QueenSuccubus:



grin

Hahahaha...i have no idea how Fulani herds men speak sha...but i can do sign language here if someone is "no read no write" tongue
Lol.�
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Thatnawtichick(f): 12:19pm
grin grin some sort of comedy I suppose grin grin
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by emmykendo(m): 12:48pm
haha :Dyeye
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by directonpc(m): 1:49pm
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Ayodejioak(m): 1:50pm
These only happens in some poo hole country

I hope someone gets to do this on October 1st too
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:50pm
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Annnonymous: 1:50pm
Nothing is looking right in this picture

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by nairavsdollars(f): 1:50pm
in phyno's voice "IRANU, ABASHA"
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by ifyalways(f): 1:50pm
alphacyborg:
See flappy stomach cheesy
It's not flappy. What you see is her native beads hanging loose on her waist. She doesn't have flat tummy though.

@Topic, Ayekooo mother Ghana. God bless our homeland, make it great and strong. cool

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Asowari(m): 1:51pm
one word ugly grin
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Jh0wsef(m): 1:51pm
.
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Charliiee(m): 1:51pm
Op say na 'banging curves' cheesy cheesy
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Angelb4: 1:51pm
Ghanaians are just too ugly.

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by PrinceJoeWan(m): 1:51pm
saggy saggy saggy
Dats all I see!
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Troublemaker007(m): 1:52pm
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Who painted her? I juz hope his THANG-THANG didn't erect while painting her NUNU part... cheesy

Lolz. Igwe 2pac comes to my mind cheesy

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by fistonati(m): 1:53pm
her olympus has fell.

sagged balls.
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by LadyAimy: 1:53pm
angry
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by paddybrown(m): 1:53pm
Ghanaian.....there's a country where all the babes gather backside
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Desyfoley1452: 1:54pm
arrant none sense
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by fortunechy(m): 1:54pm
grandma in youth body...... her stomach is disgusting....
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by flex04(m): 1:56pm
QueenSuccubus:
grin

Who painted her? I juz hope his THANG-THANG didn't erect while painting her NUNU part... cheesy

was wondering but jus saw ur name and smiled grin grin grin
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by micflo28(m): 1:56pm
All I see is painted bag of rice grin
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Narldon(f): 1:56pm
Disgusting lipsrsealed
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by buffalowings4: 1:56pm
We the vaseline crew do not approve

Carry ur whala and go

Our flaccid dicks ain't complaining. undecided

Nonsense.

Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Desyfoley1452: 1:56pm
why is it that is ugly girls that use to go nude just to seek attention?
Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Reelmii: 1:56pm
Asowari:
one word ugly grin
hahahaahahhahaha, belle can purge some people ehhh, abeg do for Nigeria and leave us to be d judge, na we go talk who fine pass

