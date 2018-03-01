₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,971,540 members, 4,121,401 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 March 2018 at 02:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence (15849 Views)
Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple / Nude Photos Of Diane Shima Rwigara, Rwanda's Presidential Candidate / South African Family Finds Nude Lady In Bed With Their 4 Year-Old Daughter (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by EdificationBoss: 11:49am
This Ghanaian lady showcased her banging curves by stripping down .Her modesty is only covered by the painting of the Ghanaian flag on her body.
Creative or trashy?
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/03/ghanaian-lady-reps-her-country-with.html
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 11:53am
What a way to 'rep' your country!
Perhaps, Nadia Buhari or Yvonne Nelson would have come out more better sha!!!
Btw, Happy Birthday Ghana!!
The country of the Shiny Black Star (*).
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by QueenSuccubus(f): 11:53am
Who painted her? I juz hope his THANG-THANG didn't erect while painting her NUNU part...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 11:55am
QueenSuccubus:You speak both Chinese and Fulani languages?!
You are a genius, girl!
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by alphacyborg(m): 11:56am
See flappy stomach
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:04pm
modelmike7:
Hahahaha...i have no idea how Fulani herds men speak sha...but i can do sign language here if someone is "no read no write"
1 Like
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by modelmike7(m): 12:09pm
QueenSuccubus:Lol.�
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Thatnawtichick(f): 12:19pm
some sort of comedy I suppose
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by emmykendo(m): 12:48pm
haha :Dyeye
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by directonpc(m): 1:49pm
I know many people will open this thread. Especially men... Anyway here is something more meaningful:
Extra
Never run out of airtime or means to carryout transactions! Get this app thank me later.
Download the app:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.buildbrothers.ussdbanking
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Ayodejioak(m): 1:50pm
These only happens in some poo hole country
I hope someone gets to do this on October 1st too
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:50pm
Adorn your home with our beautiful wallpaper and window blind. Check signature for pictures. Thank you
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Annnonymous: 1:50pm
Nothing is looking right in this picture
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by nairavsdollars(f): 1:50pm
in phyno's voice "IRANU, ABASHA"
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by ifyalways(f): 1:50pm
alphacyborg:It's not flappy. What you see is her native beads hanging loose on her waist. She doesn't have flat tummy though.
@Topic, Ayekooo mother Ghana. God bless our homeland, make it great and strong.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Asowari(m): 1:51pm
one word ugly
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Jh0wsef(m): 1:51pm
.
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Charliiee(m): 1:51pm
Op say na 'banging curves'
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Angelb4: 1:51pm
Ghanaians are just too ugly.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by PrinceJoeWan(m): 1:51pm
saggy saggy saggy
Dats all I see!
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Troublemaker007(m): 1:52pm
QueenSuccubus:
Lolz. Igwe 2pac comes to my mind
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by fistonati(m): 1:53pm
her olympus has fell.
sagged balls.
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by LadyAimy: 1:53pm
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by paddybrown(m): 1:53pm
Ghanaian.....there's a country where all the babes gather backside
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Desyfoley1452: 1:54pm
arrant none sense
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by fortunechy(m): 1:54pm
grandma in youth body...... her stomach is disgusting....
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by flex04(m): 1:56pm
QueenSuccubus:
was wondering but jus saw ur name and smiled
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by micflo28(m): 1:56pm
All I see is painted bag of rice
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Narldon(f): 1:56pm
Disgusting
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by buffalowings4: 1:56pm
We the vaseline crew do not approve
Carry ur whala and go
Our flaccid dicks ain't complaining.
Nonsense.
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Desyfoley1452: 1:56pm
why is it that is ugly girls that use to go nude just to seek attention?
|Re: Lady Covers Her Nude Body With Paint To Mark Ghana's 61st Independence by Reelmii: 1:56pm
Asowari:hahahaahahhahaha, belle can purge some people ehhh, abeg do for Nigeria and leave us to be d judge, na we go talk who fine pass
Iran 'Is Ready For War' - Are we headed for World War 3 ? / Obama: Gaddafi's Death A Warning To Others - Who's he threatening? / Desmond Tutu: Bush & Blair Should Face Trial At The Hague
Viewing this topic: Dammyllionaire(m), az65, funsho79, OSUigbo, tunax5loon(m), bunmiannie(f), emyibe(m), Cyphir, ezenwajunior(m), ecosystm(m), Tolinti(m), seyilee(m), lanremayo, okorieamobi(m), evergreen27583(f), goaldynman, Tydie0, Moranc(m), amehocholongwa4, oluchivy, ghmnoble, ijames, ClassicMcGee(m), okey4reel(m), ijeezlux(m), akjunior, llbhuds, muaz50(m), tuniski, Ggee(m), Oj4alz, Bright50135(m), babatawa(m), kayceerilyn(f), mayordadon(m), Iwinth03(m), jhubril(m), kingjo96, soquiz(m), mikemodel24(m), askestates, walade(m), Adomeson(f), Chasicolis(m), kizolo(m), davismiles(m), zangiff(m), 4Gsmokei(m), Abdulsalam20(m), Beaudame, affable4(m), ajishomo, Fadamant, Dino4458, NinthSeptember(m), shallyangel(f), larrykells, uist, Smooth14, juncheng, QueenSuccubus(f), philglo, TDIsaac(m), bankylan, uluocha, Halib(m), otokx(m), guardian09(m), KingstonDome, wisdompeters35(m), Pleasurenoks, Phorto(m), Chiderao1(m), obarome1, Kcinho(m), IbBarham(m), ThatFairGuy(m), bamssy(m), ERCROSS(m), collinometricx(m), Gheebaby(f), Adoghame22, anochuko01(m), NGELEBUBE, olutade, Untainted007, Amos15, Foxtrox and 183 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19