Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) (6826 Views)

Ben Bruce Slams Buhari For Offering To Help Ghana Fight Corruption / Ghanaians React To Buhari's Promise To Help Fight Corruption / Buhari Is Using Jonathan’s Ideas To Fight Corruption – APC Rep, Olasupo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI Here is the video for those of You who have not watched it.

NIGERIA! 9 Likes

Good evening

He was even coughing 34 Likes

STARTS AT 3:30

jumobi1:

STARTS AT 3:30 what is that? what is that?

Ghanaians dey laugh us because of this. 27 Likes

I stand with Buhari. No body should quote me o

naijaTv:

Here is the video for those of You who have not watched it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI cc lzaa cc lzaa 20 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians have this overblown sense of achievement which they carry around,, Transparency International told this man his country has gone down on anticorruption ratings yet he is promising to fight corruption in another country. Has he fought nepotism in his own country "has he fought Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen? Smh. What of poverty and unemployment? COUNTRIES in Africa with better living standards than Nigeria abound. Egypt South Africa Morocco Algeria Zimbabwe Kenya. Help ur people first 44 Likes 2 Shares

400billionman:

Nigerians have this overblown sense of achievement which they carry around,, Transparency International told this man his country has gone down on anticorruption ratings yet he is promising to fight corruption in another country. Has he fought nepotism in his own country "has he fought Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen? Smh. What of poverty and unemployment? COUNTRIES in Africa with better living standards than Nigeria abound. Egypt South Africa Morocco Algeria Zimbabwe Kenya. Help ur people first God Bless You,You spoke my mind. imagine Ghanaians laughing at us now. God Bless You,You spoke my mind. imagine Ghanaians laughing at us now. 30 Likes

I don't have time to waste on Buhari











The man is a certified dullard 34 Likes

What was uncle buhari thinking? God help us, this man's admin hasn't secured a single conviction in its anti-corruption war and he is busy fronting like there is no corruption in the system. 9 Likes 1 Share

CodeTemplar:

What was uncle buhari thinking? God help us, this man's admin hasn't secured a single conviction in its anti-corruption war and he is busy fronting like there is no corruption in the system. I stand with Buhari

Exket:

I stand with Buhari If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it. If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it. 31 Likes 2 Shares

CodeTemplar:

If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it. sir, take it easy with him. haha sir, take it easy with him. haha 3 Likes 1 Share

CodeTemplar:

If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it. What ever Nigerians are facing today should be blamed on PDP and those that sold their votes for #500 What ever Nigerians are facing today should be blamed on PDP and those that sold their votes for #500

Exket:

What ever Nigerians are facing today should be blamed on PDP and those that sold their votes for #500 I hereby blame PDP for lying about Thailand rice factories, Maina's reinstatement, Dapchi girls, power challenges, fuel scarcity, and the paradol-less health sector. Are you satisfied. I hereby blame PDP for lying about Thailand rice factories, Maina's reinstatement, Dapchi girls, power challenges, fuel scarcity, and the paradol-less health sector. Are you satisfied. 19 Likes

CodeTemplar:

I hereby blame PDP for lying about Thailand rice factories, Maina's reinstatement, Dapchi girls, power challenges, fuel scarcity, and the paradol-less health sector. Are you satisfied. one Nigeria one Nigeria

President 'do what I say, not what I do'.



Clear case of physician heal thyself. 8 Likes

Omeokachie:

President 'do what I say, not what I do'.



Clear case of physician heal thyself. haha na military man remember? haha na military man remember? 1 Like

Instead of insulting him, let our voters card count in the next election 6 Likes

He did not say there's no corruption in Nigeria

There is no anytime that this man went outside the country that he won't disgrace himself and the country. Buhari was a big mistake that should never would have happened. 14 Likes 1 Share

BrokenTV:

There is no anytime that this man went outside the country that he won't disgrace himself and the country. Buhari was a big mistake that should never would have happened. never ever again never ever again 5 Likes

our voters must count this time. 5 Likes

Yeah change

I can't waste data abeg. 5 Likes

DANKWAMBO is the answer 6 Likes

Lol.... I can't stop laughing. This man has never ever give a good account of himself outside the shores of the country.



All they know how to do is borrow money upandan. Putting us all in debt.



This man sha 5 Likes 3 Shares



"Furthermore, when President Buhari offered to assist Ghana in her fight against corruption, we hope he remembered that the world already knows that back home, his administration reeks of allegations bordering on corruption in high places and the Transparency International (TI) report has exposed the fact that corruption has worsened in Nigeria under his government"-PDP sec.

Buhari is just a stark disgrace on Nigeria both home & away. -PDP sec.Buhari is just a stark disgrace on Nigeria both home & away. 6 Likes