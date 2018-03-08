₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 6:37pm On Mar 07
Here is the video for those of You who have not watched it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 6:48pm On Mar 07
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 7:07pm On Mar 07
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 7:10pm On Mar 07
He was even coughing

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by jumobi1(m): 7:12pm On Mar 07
STARTS AT 3:30
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 7:18pm On Mar 07
jumobi1:
STARTS AT 3:30
what is that?
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 7:29pm On Mar 07
Ghanaians dey laugh us because of this.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 7:45pm On Mar 07
I stand with Buhari. No body should quote me o
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by imhotep: 7:49pm On Mar 07
naijaTv:
Here is the video for those of You who have not watched it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8ubUxDAmI
cc lzaa

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by 400billionman: 7:55pm On Mar 07
Nigerians have this overblown sense of achievement which they carry around,, Transparency International told this man his country has gone down on anticorruption ratings yet he is promising to fight corruption in another country. Has he fought nepotism in his own country "has he fought Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen? Smh. What of poverty and unemployment? COUNTRIES in Africa with better living standards than Nigeria abound. Egypt South Africa Morocco Algeria Zimbabwe Kenya. Help ur people first

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 7:59pm On Mar 07
400billionman:
Nigerians have this overblown sense of achievement which they carry around,, Transparency International told this man his country has gone down on anticorruption ratings yet he is promising to fight corruption in another country. Has he fought nepotism in his own country "has he fought Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen? Smh. What of poverty and unemployment? COUNTRIES in Africa with better living standards than Nigeria abound. Egypt South Africa Morocco Algeria Zimbabwe Kenya. Help ur people first
God Bless You,You spoke my mind. imagine Ghanaians laughing at us now.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 8:04pm On Mar 07
I don't have time to waste on Buhari





The man is a certified dullard

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by CodeTemplar: 8:05pm On Mar 07
What was uncle buhari thinking? God help us, this man's admin hasn't secured a single conviction in its anti-corruption war and he is busy fronting like there is no corruption in the system.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 8:20pm On Mar 07
I stand with Buhari
CodeTemplar:
What was uncle buhari thinking? God help us, this man's admin hasn't secured a single conviction in its anti-corruption war and he is busy fronting like there is no corruption in the system.
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by CodeTemplar: 8:31pm On Mar 07
Exket:
I stand with Buhari
If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 8:41pm On Mar 07
CodeTemplar:
If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it.
sir, take it easy with him. haha

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 8:58pm On Mar 07
CodeTemplar:
If people openly stand and identify with satan you can stand with Buhari. It is your choice and I respect it.
What ever Nigerians are facing today should be blamed on PDP and those that sold their votes for #500
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by CodeTemplar: 9:06pm On Mar 07
Exket:
What ever Nigerians are facing today should be blamed on PDP and those that sold their votes for #500
I hereby blame PDP for lying about Thailand rice factories, Maina's reinstatement, Dapchi girls, power challenges, fuel scarcity, and the paradol-less health sector. Are you satisfied.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 9:17pm On Mar 07
CodeTemplar:
I hereby blame PDP for lying about Thailand rice factories, Maina's reinstatement, Dapchi girls, power challenges, fuel scarcity, and the paradol-less health sector. Are you satisfied.
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Omeokachie: 9:19pm On Mar 07
President 'do what I say, not what I do'.

Clear case of physician heal thyself.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 9:21pm On Mar 07
Omeokachie:
President 'do what I say, not what I do'.

Clear case of physician heal thyself.
haha na military man remember?

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 9:25pm On Mar 07
Instead of insulting him, let our voters card count in the next election

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by janvier27(m): 9:29pm On Mar 07
He did not say there's no corruption in Nigeria
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by BrokenTV: 9:29pm On Mar 07
There is no anytime that this man went outside the country that he won't disgrace himself and the country. Buhari was a big mistake that should never would have happened.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 9:30pm On Mar 07
BrokenTV:
There is no anytime that this man went outside the country that he won't disgrace himself and the country. Buhari was a big mistake that should never would have happened.
never ever again

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by naijaTv: 9:53pm On Mar 07
our voters must count this time.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Exket: 10:10pm On Mar 07
Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:25pm On Mar 07
I can't waste data abeg.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by wakeupafricanyo: 10:25pm On Mar 07
DANKWAMBO is the answer

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by KOPT55: 10:26pm On Mar 07
Lol.... I can't stop laughing. This man has never ever give a good account of himself outside the shores of the country.

All they know how to do is borrow money upandan. Putting us all in debt.

This man sha

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 10:27pm On Mar 07
shocked shocked shocked grin grin cheesy
"Furthermore, when President Buhari offered to assist Ghana in her fight against corruption, we hope he remembered that the world already knows that back home, his administration reeks of allegations bordering on corruption in high places and the Transparency International (TI) report has exposed the fact that corruption has worsened in Nigeria under his government"-PDP sec.
Buhari is just a stark disgrace on Nigeria both home & away.

Re: President Buhari Promising To Help Ghana Fight Corruption (Video) by visijo(m): 10:27pm On Mar 07
