|“we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Triton1996(m): 9:22pm On Mar 07
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, says its would march against the revised Land Use Charge on Tuesday March 13 if Governor Akinwunmi Ambode failed to reverse the “hell tax”.
Chairman of the Branch, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, told newsmen on Wednesday that protest will start from the Branch Secretariat in Ikeja down to the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.
He disclosed that the march had been tagged “Hell Tax Must Go”.
Ogunlana said: “Few weeks ago, Lagosians woke up to learn about the hyper-inflated rate of the so called “Land Use Charge” which the Governor of Lagos has escalated upwards 400 percent.
“Recently, one of our colleagues who regularly pay the sum of under N140,000 as LUC for office building received a notice of the LUC demand, he is now to pay the amount of N2 million.
“If these tax rates are allowed, Lagos state would be turned into a ‘Toxic Environment and a living hell’ for Lagosians.”
Ogunlana warned that the increase in property tax of the LUC will have an adverse effect on all other services as owners of properties and services will automatically transfer other financial burdens to their customers.
“My view is that the government of Lagos State has lost sync with the difficult and harsh realities of life of the people of Lagos and has taken their support and goodwill for his government for granted.”
“Life will become not only too expensive but volatile and dangerous.
“The government cannot hide under “Developing Lagos into a Mega Smart City” to kill Lagosians with Pharaoic Taxes,” the legal practitioner said.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Omeokachie: 9:26pm On Mar 07
"The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, says its would march against the revised Land Use Charge on Tuesday March 13 if Governor Akinwunmi Ambode failed to reverse the “hell tax”.
Rather than go to court, lawyers want to "march" through the streets?
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by thesicilian: 9:26pm On Mar 07
Lawyers and threats. Why no first get a court order to prevent the government from being able to implement those ridiculous charges, and then start negotiations, instead of issuing threats like NASU and NURTW?
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by thesicilian: 9:27pm On Mar 07
Omeokachie:Don't mind them. They are touts in wig and gown.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Zenithpeak: 9:31pm On Mar 07
End time tax..
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by seunmsg(m): 9:33pm On Mar 07
NBA is obviously not serious. If they are so pained about the law, they should challenge it in court instead of threatening to embark on a protest that will achieve nothing.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by naijaking1: 9:46pm On Mar 07
This governor is not realistic. You can't enforce Yoruba language on every Lagosian, "it's a Yoruba city", and you turn around to enforce oncreased taxation on non-Yoruba citu dwellers. That's retarrrrdwd.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by xcolanto(m): 9:50pm On Mar 07
Good news!!
When reasonable people were speaking against this devilish bill from hell, afonjas thought we were hating on their no mans land.
The bill makes no sense and must be resisted by all well meaning lagosians.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by chuksjuve(m): 9:51pm On Mar 07
Sue the hell out of the Tinubu puppet of a governor..
Someone that we are even managing , he now thinks he can wake up and shove his anti masses policies on us!
Tell your babalawo say this jazz no work
Lubbish
Nice one NBA, MURIC will not see this
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by seunmsg(m): 9:55pm On Mar 07
naijaking1:
The land use charge is a valid law in Lagos. Whoever owns a landed property in Lagos is under obligation to pay. Any non Yoruba that is not willing to pay should move his/her property out of Lagos. Nobody is forcing non Yoruba's to remain in Lagos compulsory.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by neezar: 10:05pm On Mar 07
seunmsg:lol...Do u av a property in lag??
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ChidiAlaigbo: 10:15pm On Mar 07
seunmsg:
Thank you sir.
The idiotic yanmirin people from Igboland (gabage land they are running from) will not let us hear word.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Lexusgs430: 10:21pm On Mar 07
Ambode is simply been unrealistic. It needs to be tested in court ..................
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by chocberry: 10:22pm On Mar 07
first it was the lekki toll, now land use charge, Tinubu the pupeteeer, well done
Developing Lagos into a Mega Smart City” to kill Lagosians with Pharaoic Taxes
Before they say i'm hating, who is Lagos chasing, Buenos Aires, Sydney, London, New York or Harare?
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ybalogs(m): 10:22pm On Mar 07
Party don set...make I go dorn my Agbada.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by dROC1: 10:22pm On Mar 07
seunmsg:
Granted it's great to be proud of your tribe and state especially if it's prosperous but read your comment again...it is absolutely senseless.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ybalogs(m): 10:23pm On Mar 07
But Ambode no get fear of God sha... kilode??
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by chocberry: 10:24pm On Mar 07
seunmsg:
look at how petty you are
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ibkgab001: 10:24pm On Mar 07
Those in support of Ambode is high on isolo Smoke say HAYE and those agains say NEIL
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by discusant: 10:24pm On Mar 07
Triton1996:
This gov. Ambode, by the time he leaves office, it's either that most of the entrepreneur class have left Lagos, or he sparks up a tribal crisis in Lagos.
For God's sake, Lagos is a cosmopolitan City, the city of Lagos was built by Nigeria's oil revenues and by Nigerians from all parts of Nigeria.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by mekaboy(m): 10:25pm On Mar 07
neezar:
His post on Nairaland is his only property in Lagos.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by computer0810: 10:25pm On Mar 07
he should just make it %500 idiot, even thought it was joke b4
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by VivaDeAngelo: 10:25pm On Mar 07
When will Nigerian politicians become rational? In advanced climes such tax is given to multinational companies but this buffoon has modified what he copied out of sheer greed and is about to suffocate those he is trying to build.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Suko110(m): 10:26pm On Mar 07
ChidiAlaigbo:To think u almost had sense
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Follysho777: 10:26pm On Mar 07
xcolanto:
Again, like I've always said... stop casting the first stones else, I'll unleash my weapon of mass destruction on you! Mods in the house, before you start misbehaving like the animals you all are... you no go gree see dis dude now, abi.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by Yankee101: 10:27pm On Mar 07
400%?
Na gold?
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by neezar: 10:28pm On Mar 07
mekaboy:Most of these guys ain't even in lag
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by gbadexy(m): 10:32pm On Mar 07
gani fawehimi would have taken him to court instead of engaging in circus protest.
They obviously want to exploit the people to bolster their war chest for one jagajaga to use on reclaiming waning influence.
I think it's high time we try another party in lagos. I had prematurely praised this administration of performance. fashola performed and he didn't overburden the people.
That's why we don't need public servants with godfathers. from 400% increase in land use charge to increase in cost of survey and toll fee without any value added service.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by passyhansome(m): 10:32pm On Mar 07
mekaboy:
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 10:32pm On Mar 07
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by obowunmi(m): 10:33pm On Mar 07
Ambode na bastard.
|Re: “we Give You Seven Days To Reverse 400% Land Use Tax” – NBA Threatens Ambode by ikorodureporta: 10:35pm On Mar 07
D problem is dat we dnt hav a good electoral system. Na this kind thing we for take pursue APC for Lagos
