Chairman of the Branch, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, told newsmen on Wednesday that protest will start from the Branch Secretariat in Ikeja down to the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.

He disclosed that the march had been tagged “Hell Tax Must Go”.

Ogunlana said: “Few weeks ago, Lagosians woke up to learn about the hyper-inflated rate of the so called “Land Use Charge” which the Governor of Lagos has escalated upwards 400 percent.

“Recently, one of our colleagues who regularly pay the sum of under N140,000 as LUC for office building received a notice of the LUC demand, he is now to pay the amount of N2 million.

“If these tax rates are allowed, Lagos state would be turned into a ‘Toxic Environment and a living hell’ for Lagosians.”

Ogunlana warned that the increase in property tax of the LUC will have an adverse effect on all other services as owners of properties and services will automatically transfer other financial burdens to their customers.

“My view is that the government of Lagos State has lost sync with the difficult and harsh realities of life of the people of Lagos and has taken their support and goodwill for his government for granted.”

“Life will become not only too expensive but volatile and dangerous.

"The government cannot hide under "Developing Lagos into a Mega Smart City" to kill Lagosians with Pharaoic Taxes," the legal practitioner said.





Rather than go to court, lawyers want to "march" through the streets?

Lawyers and threats. Why no first get a court order to prevent the government from being able to implement those ridiculous charges, and then start negotiations, instead of issuing threats like NASU and NURTW?

Don't mind them. They are touts in wig and gown.

End time tax..

NBA is obviously not serious. If they are so pained about the law, they should challenge it in court instead of threatening to embark on a protest that will achieve nothing.

This governor is not realistic. You can't enforce Yoruba language on every Lagosian, "it's a Yoruba city", and you turn around to enforce oncreased taxation on non-Yoruba citu dwellers. That's retarrrrdwd.

Good news!!

When reasonable people were speaking against this devilish bill from hell, afonjas thought we were hating on their no mans land.

The bill makes no sense and must be resisted by all well meaning lagosians.





Someone that we are even managing , he now thinks he can wake up and shove his anti masses policies on us!



Tell your babalawo say this jazz no work



Lubbish



Nice one NBA, MURIC will not see this Sue the hell out of the Tinubu puppet of a governor..Someone that we are even managing , he now thinks he can wake up and shove his anti masses policies on us!Tell your babalawo say this jazz no workLubbish

The land use charge is a valid law in Lagos. Whoever owns a landed property in Lagos is under obligation to pay. Any non Yoruba that is not willing to pay should move his/her property out of Lagos. Nobody is forcing non Yoruba's to remain in Lagos compulsory.

lol...Do u av a property in lag??

The land use charge is a valid law in Lagos. Whoever owns a landed property in Lagos is under obligation to pay. Any non Yoruba that is not willing to pay should move his/her property out of Lagos. Nobody is forcing non Yoruba's to remain in Lagos compulsory.

Thank you sir.



The idiotic yanmirin people from Igboland (gabage land they are running from) will not let us hear word.

Ambode is simply been unrealistic. It needs to be tested in court ..................

first it was the lekki toll, now land use charge, Tinubu the pupeteeer, well done





Developing Lagos into a Mega Smart City” to kill Lagosians with Pharaoic Taxes





Before they say i'm hating, who is Lagos chasing, Buenos Aires, Sydney, London, New York or Harare?

Party don set...make I go dorn my Agbada.

The land use charge is a valid law in Lagos. Whoever owns a landed property in Lagos is under obligation to pay. Any non Yoruba that is not willing to pay should move his/her property out of Lagos. Nobody is forcing non Yoruba's to remain in Lagos compulsory.

Granted it's great to be proud of your tribe and state especially if it's prosperous but read your comment again...it is absolutely senseless.

But Ambode no get fear of God sha... kilode??

The land use charge is a valid law in Lagos. Whoever owns a landed property in Lagos is under obligation to pay. Any non Yoruba that is not willing to pay should move his/her property out of Lagos. Nobody is forcing non Yoruba's to remain in Lagos compulsory.



look at how petty you are

Those in support of Ambode is high on isolo Smoke say HAYE and those agains say NEIL

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, says its would march against the revised Land Use Charge on Tuesday March 13 if Governor Akinwunmi Ambode failed to reverse the “hell tax”.



Chairman of the Branch, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana, told newsmen on Wednesday that protest will start from the Branch Secretariat in Ikeja down to the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.

He disclosed that the march had been tagged “Hell Tax Must Go”.

Ogunlana said: “Few weeks ago, Lagosians woke up to learn about the hyper-inflated rate of the so called “Land Use Charge” which the Governor of Lagos has escalated upwards 400 percent.

“Recently, one of our colleagues who regularly pay the sum of under N140,000 as LUC for office building received a notice of the LUC demand, he is now to pay the amount of N2 million.

“If these tax rates are allowed, Lagos state would be turned into a ‘Toxic Environment and a living hell’ for Lagosians.”

Ogunlana warned that the increase in property tax of the LUC will have an adverse effect on all other services as owners of properties and services will automatically transfer other financial burdens to their customers.

“My view is that the government of Lagos State has lost sync with the difficult and harsh realities of life of the people of Lagos and has taken their support and goodwill for his government for granted.”

“Life will become not only too expensive but volatile and dangerous.

“The government cannot hide under “Developing Lagos into a Mega Smart City” to kill Lagosians with Pharaoic Taxes,” the legal practitioner said.





This gov. Ambode, by the time he leaves office, it's either that most of the entrepreneur class have left Lagos, or he sparks up a tribal crisis in Lagos.





This gov. Ambode, by the time he leaves office, it's either that most of the entrepreneur class have left Lagos, or he sparks up a tribal crisis in Lagos.For God's sake, Lagos is a cosmopolitan City, the city of Lagos was built by Nigeria's oil revenues and by Nigerians from all parts of Nigeria.

lol...Do u av a property in lag??

His post on Nairaland is his only property in Lagos.

he should just make it %500 idiot, even thought it was joke b4

When will Nigerian politicians become rational? In advanced climes such tax is given to multinational companies but this buffoon has modified what he copied out of sheer greed and is about to suffocate those he is trying to build.

Thank you sir.



To think u almost had sense

Good news!!

When reasonable people were speaking against this devilish bill from hell, afonjas thought we were hating on their no mans land.

The bill makes no sense and must be resisted by all well meaning lagosians.

Again, like I've always said... stop casting the first stones else, I'll unleash my weapon of mass destruction on you! Mods in the house, before you start misbehaving like the animals you all are... you no go gree see dis dude now, abi.

400%?

Na gold? 1 Like

Most of these guys ain't even in lag

gani fawehimi would have taken him to court instead of engaging in circus protest.

They obviously want to exploit the people to bolster their war chest for one jagajaga to use on reclaiming waning influence.

I think it's high time we try another party in lagos. I had prematurely praised this administration of performance. fashola performed and he didn't overburden the people.

That's why we don't need public servants with godfathers. from 400% increase in land use charge to increase in cost of survey and toll fee without any value added service. 15 Likes 1 Share

His post on Nairaland is his only property in Lagos. 16 Likes

Ambode na bastard.