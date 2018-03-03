Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. (18194 Views)

Fayose Visits Ortom In Benue Over Fulani Herdsmen Attacks (Photos) / Fayose Visits Igbara Odo-Ekiti Over FISU Crisis (Photos) / Toyin Saraki Visits A Pregnant Mother Of Triplets Before Surgery. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Posted on facebook by his aide, Lere Olayinka



Here is Gov Fayose having his haircut at a popular Barbing Saloon, opposite University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti now.



cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 2 Likes

Ok, fifth FTC in four days...

This week don der good already... My b9 just enter na na...



ECO88 3 Likes

I Gbadu this man.... 20 Likes

Fayose the fearless.





You ma man.





But na still election stunt baba. 34 Likes

People will bombard that Saloon to barb ehnn... Hoping he will come back again....



People can be gullible sha... � 3 Likes

nwaamaikpe cum see d kind food you dey like o 2 Likes

UNUSUAL GOV... a man of the people...but wit leaking mouth 18 Likes 1 Share

This man to his state, he behaves like a representative and makes himself available 30 Likes 1 Share

Why Oga head white like say dandruff they there.

Oriooo 3 Likes

This one no be my business!! One girl everybody is managing in our street � One mumu boy went and impregnated her Greedy people everywhere 42 Likes 5 Shares

Noted.....But doesn't change or mean anything

Up osokomole 2019 2 Likes



But I like him sha: the greatest Afonjite ever liveth

BTW, that saloon I am seeing is not ''roadside'' by NIGERIAN standards. See his cone headBut I like him sha: the greatest Afonjite ever livethBTW, that saloon I am seeing is not ''roadside'' by NIGERIAN standards. 11 Likes

What's the NEWS?

Cool stuff 1 Like

This is an amazing governor. This is exactly what Ekiti people voted for. We need a governor that goes to the market to buy meat, who visits roadside food canteen, patronizing roadside shoemakers, perform as DJ in nightclubs, have his haircut at the roadside.

This is the definition of good governance.



All these things translate to a good quality of life for the people of Ekiti State. 6 Likes

Call it pretence, na you know. Let buhari just pretend he's not in control anymore so that we can at least believe him small 5 Likes

Fayose for president 6 Likes

We don wise... all because of 2019 election. 1 Like

... By the way...WELDON SIR So??... Make I clap for am... By the way...WELDON SIR

... By the way...WELDON SIR So??... Make I clap for am... By the way...WELDON SIR

Fayose the man of the people!

Carry in sir.. Your mouthed.

pedel:

This is an amazing governor. This is exactly what Ekiti people voted for

Oshoko is hell broke.

Because you dey see Obama's poster in barbing salons, you dey assume say he dey barb for anywhere, don't gork

Those pics you see are photo shopped o!

Meanwhile... 3 Likes

Gimmick

Kò lè work





I was in ekiti State last week, what I saw there is mind blowing. The state capital is so under developed that one would wonder it has a government. The whole place being littered with mud boys quarters in the name of house.



most of the storey buildings there are mud. Even the market that was demolished last week because of the new one built by the state government, I couldn't sight a single cement block there. it was mud all through.



I was wondering if the state government banned maruwa (tricycle), because through out my 7 days there, I only saw one private keke



Ekiti still has long ways to go honestly speaking, our leaders are so useless and heartless that the best word to qualify them can't be found in the dictionary.I was in ekiti State last week, what I saw there is mind blowing. The state capital is so under developed that one would wonder it has a government. The whole place being littered with mud boys quarters in the name of house.most of the storey buildings there are mud. Even the market that was demolished last week because of the new one built by the state government, I couldn't sight a single cement block there. it was mud all through.I was wondering if the state government banned maruwa (tricycle), because through out my 7 days there, I only saw one private kekeEkiti still has long ways to go 1 Like 1 Share

I was there live, all na political stunt...who cares. 1 Like

bola565:

This one no be my business!!

One girl everybody is managing in our street �

One mumu boy went and impregnated her

Greedy people everywhere haba negoduu try anoda one now this one don stale haba negoduu try anoda one now this one don stale

But how come there are no hair strands on the floor? Publicity stunt. 3 Likes 1 Share





Biodun556:

You didn't wait for me to finish Bros.