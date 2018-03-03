₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by freeDR(m): 9:25pm On Mar 07
Posted on facebook by his aide, Lere Olayinka
Here is Gov Fayose having his haircut at a popular Barbing Saloon, opposite University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti now.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by collinometricx(m): 9:26pm On Mar 07
Ok, fifth FTC in four days...
This week don der good already... My b9 just enter na na...
ECO88
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by bedspread: 9:43pm On Mar 07
I Gbadu this man....
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by EllySteve: 9:54pm On Mar 07
Fayose the fearless.
You ma man.
But na still election stunt baba.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by dkam: 9:54pm On Mar 07
People will bombard that Saloon to barb ehnn... Hoping he will come back again....
People can be gullible sha... �
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by chocberry: 9:54pm On Mar 07
nwaamaikpe cum see d kind food you dey like o
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by tobtap: 9:54pm On Mar 07
UNUSUAL GOV... a man of the people...but wit leaking mouth
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by omotuntun: 9:54pm On Mar 07
This man to his state, he behaves like a representative and makes himself available
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by pejuakinab: 9:54pm On Mar 07
Why Oga head white like say dandruff they there.
Oriooo
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by bola565: 9:55pm On Mar 07
This one no be my business!! One girl everybody is managing in our street � One mumu boy went and impregnated her Greedy people everywhere
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Ituneth(m): 9:55pm On Mar 07
Noted.....But doesn't change or mean anything
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by omoolorire: 9:55pm On Mar 07
Up osokomole 2019
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Adelaide2: 9:55pm On Mar 07
See his cone head
But I like him sha: the greatest Afonjite ever liveth
BTW, that saloon I am seeing is not ''roadside'' by NIGERIAN standards.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by demoBaba: 9:55pm On Mar 07
What's the NEWS?
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by prinzadey(m): 9:55pm On Mar 07
Cool stuff
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by pedel: 9:56pm On Mar 07
This is an amazing governor. This is exactly what Ekiti people voted for. We need a governor that goes to the market to buy meat, who visits roadside food canteen, patronizing roadside shoemakers, perform as DJ in nightclubs, have his haircut at the roadside.
This is the definition of good governance.
All these things translate to a good quality of life for the people of Ekiti State.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by massinola(m): 9:56pm On Mar 07
Call it pretence, na you know. Let buhari just pretend he's not in control anymore so that we can at least believe him small
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by GbeduTicket(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
Fayose for president
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:57pm On Mar 07
We don wise... all because of 2019 election.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Daddyboy101(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
So??... Make I clap for am... By the way...WELDON SIR
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Daddyboy101(m): 9:58pm On Mar 07
So??... Make I clap for am... By the way...WELDON SIR
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by xcolanto(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
Fayose the man of the people!
Carry in sir.. Your mouthed.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Biodun556(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
pedel:
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Boyooosa(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
Oshoko is hell broke.
Because you dey see Obama's poster in barbing salons, you dey assume say he dey barb for anywhere, don't gork
Those pics you see are photo shopped o!
Meanwhile...
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by amodu(m): 10:00pm On Mar 07
Gimmick
Kò lè work
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by kalvoken: 10:01pm On Mar 07
honestly speaking, our leaders are so useless and heartless that the best word to qualify them can't be found in the dictionary.
I was in ekiti State last week, what I saw there is mind blowing. The state capital is so under developed that one would wonder it has a government. The whole place being littered with mud boys quarters in the name of house.
most of the storey buildings there are mud. Even the market that was demolished last week because of the new one built by the state government, I couldn't sight a single cement block there. it was mud all through.
I was wondering if the state government banned maruwa (tricycle), because through out my 7 days there, I only saw one private keke
Ekiti still has long ways to go
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Nogodye(m): 10:01pm On Mar 07
I was there live, all na political stunt...who cares.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Oluwambo147(m): 10:02pm On Mar 07
bola565:haba negoduu try anoda one now this one don stale
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by PopsiAde: 10:02pm On Mar 07
But how come there are no hair strands on the floor? Publicity stunt.
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by pedel: 10:02pm On Mar 07
You didn't wait for me to finish Bros.
Biodun556:
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Marcofranz(m): 10:02pm On Mar 07
|Re: Governor Fayose Visits A Roadside Hairsaloon. by Treasure17(m): 10:02pm On Mar 07
So? What's so special about it.
