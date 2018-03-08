₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,006 members, 4,123,256 topics. Date: Thursday, 08 March 2018 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day (3712 Views)
Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video / World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner / Fayose Turns Tailor. Pictured Sewing Clothes Ahead Of The World Women's Day (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by evanso6226(f): 1:05pm
The UN Women has recognised the Aba women’s riot of 1929 as a noteworthy women-led demonstration, which ignited the revolution in the defence of women’s rights in Nigeria.
“Incensed by their social standing under colonial rule, the Igbo women send palm leaves, similar to today’s Facebook invite , to their fellow sisters across Southeastern Nigeria.
“Together they descend in the thousands to ‘sit on’ or make ‘war on’ undemocratically appointed chiefs by publicly shaming them through singing, dancing, banging on their walls and even tearing down roofs.
“Although the backlash against protests turn deadly, it eventually forces the chiefs to resign and market tax impositions on women to be dropped,” the UN Women said.
Marked annually on March 8, and under 2018 theme, “Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women’s Lives”, events around the world capture the vibrant work of women activists and their mobilisation for change.
The first International Women’s Day in 1911 amassed more than one million people across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland for women’s suffrage and labour rights.
According to UN Women, in its early years, the Day became a mechanism to protest World War I.
Most notably, in Russia, a large women-led demonstration breaks out demanding “bread and peace!” and four days later, the Czar abdicated.
Now a Russian national holiday, the Day is what some historians believe ignited the Russian Revolution.
Similarly, in 1920s in Egypt, a first Doctors stand up against female genital mutilation (FGM) started, UN Women recalled.
In the first known campaign of its kind, the Egyptian Society of Physicians went against tradition by declaring the negative health effects of FGM, UN Women said.
A practice that at least 200 million women and girls alive today have undergone, it took until the late 20th Century before the term FGM was globally adopted and the practice explicitly classified as a form of violence, it noted.
“Today, the UN, grassroots women’s movements, civil society and others are working together to put an end to the practice, the UN women’s agency said.
http://www.clintgist.com/un-recognises-aba-women-s-riot-on-world-women-s-day-id8086294-html/
Cc: Lalasticlala
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by dunkem21(m): 1:13pm
2 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by imhotep: 1:14pm
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by alphacyborg(m): 1:21pm
nkwuocha:
lonelydora:
3 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by nkwuocha: 1:23pm
That's igbo women for you. Strong, energetic and industrious women. An igbo woman is one who is responsible,family oriented and ambitious. That's why I made the decision to return back to my roots to get my igbo wife.Aba women riot is just one of many fights the igbo woman have got to indulge to create an environment where sanity prevails. My mother is one of such women.
Remember one of those childhood scenes when I, my mother and my four other brothers were heading to church. We were passing a field of grown men playing football when the ball flew right down to my stomach. I was in pains, I held my tummy.
My mom chased after the ball, kick-stopped it like a pro and seized the damn thing. What she screamed thereafer till date is a topic of discussion anytime the family is captured together.
"UNU ACHORO I GWAPIA NWA MU MKPURU AMU!!! "
"E ZIRI UNU EZI? UNU ACHORO I GWAPIA NWA MU MKPURU AMU!!!! "
*She pulled my shorts down a bit to be sure my little egg plants are intact as well as the tiny winy*
Umu Nwanyi ndi igbo kwenu!
UMU NWANYI AWKA KWENU!!
48 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by TeamSimple(m): 1:56pm
What about August meetings ?
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by lonelydora(m): 1:56pm
Land of the rising Sun. Biafra leads, others follow.
Go to Kalabari, 80% of them married an Igbo woman because they wanted the igbo people natural knowledge.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Forceup(f): 1:57pm
This day in history...
Nice one
3 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by modelmike7(m): 1:58pm
GOD BLESS OUR MOTHERS
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by lonelydora(m): 1:58pm
nkwuocha:
Hope there wasn't any unseen damage then.
1 Like
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Topmaike007(m): 1:59pm
LZAA:DAT pics look like Ibadan..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by chibike69: 2:00pm
IGBO
MMA MMA NU OOO
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Bobugee: 2:00pm
This is remarkable.
5 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Sealeddeal(m): 2:00pm
Igo women are super women.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by chibike69: 2:01pm
LZAA:
brown roof coated with palm oil
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by sweerychick(f): 2:01pm
Proudly ibibIGBO
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by hotpepe: 2:02pm
Those days when people weren't sucking up to their leaders.
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by pinkguy(m): 2:02pm
Akwa ibom riot not aba riot we need to petition UN
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by emmanuelcrawler(m): 2:02pm
Some people from the other side wee avoid this thread like Buhari boxers umuada igbo bu egwu eji
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Jwonder(m): 2:02pm
God bless Biafra
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by EverestdeBliu(m): 2:03pm
We lgbo love blowing our own trumpet, why?
Late Veteran Chinua Achebe pointed this out as one of the flaws of the igbos.
1 Like
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by TerrorSquad147: 2:03pm
Pls no tribal war here
1 Like
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by dynicks(m): 2:03pm
LZAA:lol...oh! Sorry but is that their new name? "GOBLINS?
bros have the fear of God in you na....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by LZAA: 2:04pm
dynicks:
6 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by LZAA: 2:05pm
chibike69:
2 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by LZAA: 2:06pm
Topmaike007:naso bro
1 Like
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Uchihaitaci: 2:06pm
nkwuocha:
It's weird that you remember all this so vividly , but I was there and remember it differently.. when she puklled down your shorts was when she realized you had a vagina instead of male organs ...alas you where declared a girl
Mothers are God's gift to mankind
2 Likes
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by NaijaMutant(f): 2:06pm
Its a privilege to be an Igbo
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by dynicks(m): 2:06pm
[quote author=LZAA post=65665888][/quote]seriously bro am touched! u wicked ni
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UN Recognises Aba Women’s Riot On World Women’s Day by Topmaike007(m): 2:07pm
LZAA:brown roof nation..
3 Likes 1 Share
Anti-muslim Riot In Nigeria / Which Favours Nigeria Parliamentry Federalism Or Regional System Of Government / Gov’s Wives Fight Over First Lady Office
Viewing this topic: 9jaBloke, Mayour11(m), haully, 0wen2017, EMERALDGIL(f), LZAA, kaffyadeakeem(f), emmalexabl(m), dainvincible(m), PaschalWooden(m), phillippiano(m), IamJix, Emirofsambisa1, rastaLivity, Chiwude(m), smallJagaban, swagagolic01(m), Noblekind, Fadedjeans, Snails, CorrectionFLuid, Lonestar124, Amisaint, Crayola1, ekpesinyang(m), Ayofaks(f) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23