“Incensed by their social standing under colonial rule, the Igbo women send palm leaves, similar to today’s Facebook invite , to their fellow sisters across Southeastern Nigeria.



“Together they descend in the thousands to ‘sit on’ or make ‘war on’ undemocratically appointed chiefs by publicly shaming them through singing, dancing, banging on their walls and even tearing down roofs.



“Although the backlash against protests turn deadly, it eventually forces the chiefs to resign and market tax impositions on women to be dropped,” the UN Women said.



Marked annually on March 8, and under 2018 theme, “Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women’s Lives”, events around the world capture the vibrant work of women activists and their mobilisation for change.



The first International Women’s Day in 1911 amassed more than one million people across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland for women’s suffrage and labour rights.



According to UN Women, in its early years, the Day became a mechanism to protest World War I.





Most notably, in Russia, a large women-led demonstration breaks out demanding “bread and peace!” and four days later, the Czar abdicated.



Now a Russian national holiday, the Day is what some historians believe ignited the Russian Revolution.



Similarly, in 1920s in Egypt, a first Doctors stand up against female genital mutilation (FGM) started, UN Women recalled.



In the first known campaign of its kind, the Egyptian Society of Physicians went against tradition by declaring the negative health effects of FGM, UN Women said.



A practice that at least 200 million women and girls alive today have undergone, it took until the late 20th Century before the term FGM was globally adopted and the practice explicitly classified as a form of violence, it noted.



“Today, the UN, grassroots women’s movements, civil society and others are working together to put an end to the practice, the UN women’s agency said.





http://www.clintgist.com/un-recognises-aba-women-s-riot-on-world-women-s-day-id8086294-html/





http://www.nta.ng/news/20180308-iwd2018-un-gives-recognition-to-aba-womens-riot/



Igbo amaka



cc lzaa Igbo amaka

nkwuocha:

That's igbo women for you. Strong, energetic and industrious women. An igbo woman is one who is responsible,family oriented and ambitious. That's why I made the decision to return back to my roots to get my igbo wife.Aba women riot is just one of many fights the igbo woman have got to indulge to create an environment where sanity prevails. My mother is one of such women.





Remember one of those childhood scenes when I, my mother and my four other brothers were heading to church. We were passing a field of grown men playing football when the ball flew right down to my stomach. I was in pains, I held my tummy.



My mom chased after the ball, kick-stopped it like a pro and seized the damn thing. What she screamed thereafer till date is a topic of discussion anytime the family is captured together.







"UNU ACHORO I GWAPIA NWA MU MKPURU AMU !!! "

"E ZIRI UNU EZI? UNU ACHORO I GWAPIA NWA MU MKPURU AMU !!!! "



*She pulled my shorts down a bit to be sure my little egg plants are intact as well as the tiny winy*



Umu Nwanyi ndi igbo kwenu!

UMU NWANYI AWKA KWENU!!





lonelydora:

Land of the rising Sun. Biafra leads, others follow.





Go to Kalabari, 80% of them married an Igbo woman because they wanted the igbo people natural knowledge.







What about August meetings ?

Land of the rising Sun. Biafra leads, others follow.





Go to Kalabari, 80% of them married an Igbo woman because they wanted the igbo people natural knowledge.





Nice one



This day in history...Nice one

GOD BLESS OUR MOTHERS 4 Likes 1 Share

nkwuocha:

LZAA:

DAT pics look like Ibadan..

IGBO



MMA MMA NU OOO

This is remarkable. 5 Likes

Igo women are super women. 11 Likes 2 Shares

LZAA:



goblins wee not like this

brown roof coated with palm oil





brown roof coated with palm oil

Proudly ibibIGBO 4 Likes 1 Share

Those days when people weren't sucking up to their leaders.

Akwa ibom riot not aba riot we need to petition UN

umuada igbo bu egwu eji Some people from the other side wee avoid this thread like Buhari boxers

God bless Biafra 8 Likes 2 Shares

We lgbo love blowing our own trumpet, why?

Late Veteran Chinua Achebe pointed this out as one of the flaws of the igbos. 1 Like

Pls no tribal war here 1 Like

LZAA:



goblins wee not like this lol...oh! Sorry but is that their new name? "GOBLINS?



lol...oh! Sorry but is that their new name? "GOBLINS?

bros have the fear of God in you na....

dynicks:

lol...oh! Sorry but is that their new name? "GOBLINS?



bros have the fear of God in you na....

chibike69:



brown roof coated with palm oil



Topmaike007:

naso bro

nkwuocha:

Its a privilege to be an Igbo 10 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=LZAA post=65665888][/quote]seriously bro am touched! u wicked ni 3 Likes 1 Share