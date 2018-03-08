₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by dre11(m): 2:13pm
by Dyepkazah Shibayan
https://www.thecable.ng/money-already-exchanging-hands-senator-tenders-evidence-plot-remove-saraki
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by JasonScolari: 2:19pm
Bukky Saraki should pick Abdullahi Adamu as a scapegoat, deal with the cattle severely and send a note of warning to the already scared Buhari and his demonic cabal.
Imagine the insolent bastard trying to outsmart Bukky in his Game? Damn!
Sen. Obinna Ogba, you've my respect sir.
God bless the PDP.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by alphacyborg(m): 2:25pm
They will always fail.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:28pm
If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW
HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by DWJOBScom(m): 2:28pm
OBJ would've assisted them in that plot a least he achieved more Senator Presidents and Speakers to any other President but right now he's busy working to overthrow PMB and install another President.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by tuniski: 2:29pm
They shall fail and will park their load out of govt next year!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by hubtiva: 2:31pm
its all about 2019
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:32pm
Good riddance if Saraki leaves.........
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bsaying(m): 2:32pm
The one who eats a snack and throws its wrap on the road is as guilty as every corrupt politician in Nigeria.. If we wanna make Nigeria better.. Change has to start with us.. There isn't a bigger sin, all disobedience to the Nigerian law is part of the cancker worm eating this nation up
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:smh
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Jpiloy: 2:32pm
They never loved us
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by salbis(m): 2:33pm
Case of dog eats dog.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by 1kingwriter: 2:33pm
Seriously
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Moreoffaith(m): 2:33pm
WETIN ALL OF THEM DEY DO FOR THERE SELF?
ANY CHANGES SINCE THEY WERE ALL ELECTED
ABEG MAKE UNA ALL LEAVE THERE MAKE WE KNOW SAY WE NO GET LEADER.
AWON ELERIBU DEDE.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:33pm
modelmike7:Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Osasnidas(m): 2:34pm
This country needs serious overhauling, from the presidency down to the Senate..
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by davibid: 2:34pm
Saraki one leg in APC and the other in PDP
#FACT!!!!!!!!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Agbaletu: 2:34pm
Exercise in futility. It is too late.
No shaking Dr. Saraki!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:34pm
CROWNWEALTH019:The best man you say........
Okay o!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bukynkwuenu: 2:35pm
all of you there deserve to die
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by pcjuvy: 2:35pm
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Omeokachie: 2:35pm
Ghana must go.
As it was with 3rd term, so it is with reelection attempt.
Why is the President afraid of legislative elections coming first?
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by chris4gold(m): 2:35pm
[quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=65666445]If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW MY DESTINY.
HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019[/quote
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Basicdetailss: 2:36pm
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bluegrass07: 2:36pm
This is weighty
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Dajugba: 2:37pm
Nigeria Politics with their talk talk and no action. As long as Apc remains in power, Saraki is there for life.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by officialMarcTimi: 2:38pm
I'm watching, shebi na seanonal film? we go see da end. Shithole leaders n drama!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Dee60: 2:39pm
Na today money dey change hands? I thought that happens everyday!
House of Shame!
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by chuksjuve(m): 2:39pm
The loyalty to saraki by majority of the senators is mind blowing..
Saraki has a firm grip on that house that you wonder how is able to do it..
Like him or hate him saraki is just a person you can't ignore..
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by kenodrill: 2:39pm
Show your evidence....hence stop ranting and displaying a recite in elocution.
|Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by debolayinka(m): 2:40pm
Buharians be like: if we knew we wouldn't have given Saraki this chance.
