Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki

Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by dre11(m): 2:13pm
by Dyepkazah Shibayan

Obinna Ogba, senator representing Ebonyi central, says he has evidence of an alleged plan by Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, against Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Adamu is one of the senator’s who kicked against the amended election timetable for 2019.
He was later removed as chairman of the northern senators’ forum after being accused “financial mismanagement and maladministration”.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Ogba said he has a transcript of Adamu speaking with other people about his plans.
The Ebonyi lawmaker said when Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, raised the matter earlier, it was not taken seriously.

“I rise this morning to bring to the notice of the senate that there is a plan by some people in this senate, maybe under the leadership of my distinguished colleague, particularly senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Mr. President, you remember in January, distinguished senator Misau made a comment here that there was a plan to remove the Senate President and in fact the leadership,” he said.

“Now, I have reliable information that some people are already planning to destabilise the senate, including the senate leadership by organising demonstration of which money is already exchanging hands.

I believe that all of us are all leaders in this in this country and everybody who see something that will destabilise the country or the senate or even the democracy should avoid it.

“As we are here, if there is any is going on, you have the opportunity to raise it and not to go outside the chambers to start planning civil resistance, market women to come for demonstration against the leadership of the senate.

“Mr. President, I want this senate to investigate this matter properly. I have evidence to show what I’m saying. There is a telephone conversation going on which any other person can also print it out, between senator Abdullahi Adamu and some other people.”

After laying his evidence, Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy senate president, said anyone planning to destabilise the country “is not doing us good”.

“The difference between military, autocratic regime and any other oppressive regime is the parliament. Once we remove the parliament, there is going to be problem. In whatever we do, we must continue to preserve the sanctity of the parliament,” Ekeweremadu said.




https://www.thecable.ng/money-already-exchanging-hands-senator-tenders-evidence-plot-remove-saraki

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by JasonScolari: 2:19pm
Bukky Saraki should pick Abdullahi Adamu as a scapegoat, deal with the cattle severely and send a note of warning to the already scared Buhari and his demonic cabal.


Imagine the insolent bastard trying to outsmart Bukky in his Game? Damn!


Sen. Obinna Ogba, you've my respect sir.


God bless the PDP.

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by alphacyborg(m): 2:25pm
They will always fail.

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:28pm
If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW

HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by DWJOBScom(m): 2:28pm
OBJ would've assisted them in that plot a least he achieved more Senator Presidents and Speakers to any other President but right now he's busy working to overthrow PMB and install another President.

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by tuniski: 2:29pm
They shall fail and will park their load out of govt next year!
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by hubtiva: 2:31pm
its all about 2019

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:32pm
Good riddance if Saraki leaves.........

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bsaying(m): 2:32pm
The one who eats a snack and throws its wrap on the road is as guilty as every corrupt politician in Nigeria.. If we wanna make Nigeria better.. Change has to start with us.. There isn't a bigger sin, all disobedience to the Nigerian law is part of the cancker worm eating this nation up

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:32pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW MY DESTINY.

HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019
smh

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Jpiloy: 2:32pm
They never loved us

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by salbis(m): 2:33pm
Case of dog eats dog.
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by 1kingwriter: 2:33pm
Seriously
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Moreoffaith(m): 2:33pm
WETIN ALL OF THEM DEY DO FOR THERE SELF?

ANY CHANGES SINCE THEY WERE ALL ELECTED

ABEG MAKE UNA ALL LEAVE THERE MAKE WE KNOW SAY WE NO GET LEADER.

AWON ELERIBU DEDE.

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:33pm
modelmike7:

smh
Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Osasnidas(m): 2:34pm
This country needs serious overhauling, from the presidency down to the Senate..
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by davibid: 2:34pm
Saraki one leg in APC and the other in PDP


#FACT!!!!!!!!

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Agbaletu: 2:34pm
Exercise in futility. It is too late.
No shaking Dr. Saraki!
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by modelmike7(m): 2:34pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment
The best man you say........
Okay o!

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bukynkwuenu: 2:35pm
all of you there deserve to die

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by pcjuvy: 2:35pm
WORTHY OF EMULATION
In the age where Pastors are buying jets Pastor W.F. Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church laid good leadership example for Nigeria Pastors as he rather preferred to construct some projects in Lagos State.
Hit the 'like' button if you think he laid good example

Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Omeokachie: 2:35pm
Ghana must go.

As it was with 3rd term, so it is with reelection attempt.

Why is the President afraid of legislative elections coming first?
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by chris4gold(m): 2:35pm
[quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=65666445]If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW MY DESTINY.

HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019[/quote


shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Basicdetailss: 2:36pm
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by bluegrass07: 2:36pm
This is weighty
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Dajugba: 2:37pm
Nigeria Politics with their talk talk and no action. As long as Apc remains in power, Saraki is there for life.
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by officialMarcTimi: 2:38pm
I'm watching, shebi na seanonal film? we go see da end. Shithole leaders n drama!
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by Dee60: 2:39pm
Na today money dey change hands? I thought that happens everyday!

House of Shame!
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by chuksjuve(m): 2:39pm
The loyalty to saraki by majority of the senators is mind blowing..

Saraki has a firm grip on that house that you wonder how is able to do it..

Like him or hate him saraki is just a person you can't ignore..
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by kenodrill: 2:39pm
Show your evidence....hence stop ranting and displaying a recite in elocution.
Re: Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki by debolayinka(m): 2:40pm
Buharians be like: if we knew we wouldn't have given Saraki this chance.

