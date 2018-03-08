Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Obinna Ogba Accuses Abdullahi Adamu Of Plot To Remove Saraki (5874 Views)

by Dyepkazah Shibayan



Obinna Ogba, senator representing Ebonyi central, says he has evidence of an alleged plan by Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, against Senate President Bukola Saraki.



Adamu is one of the senator’s who kicked against the amended election timetable for 2019.

He was later removed as chairman of the northern senators’ forum after being accused “financial mismanagement and maladministration”.



Speaking on the floor of the senate on Thursday, Ogba said he has a transcript of Adamu speaking with other people about his plans.

The Ebonyi lawmaker said when Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, raised the matter earlier, it was not taken seriously.



“I rise this morning to bring to the notice of the senate that there is a plan by some people in this senate, maybe under the leadership of my distinguished colleague, particularly senator Abdullahi Adamu.



Mr. President, you remember in January, distinguished senator Misau made a comment here that there was a plan to remove the Senate President and in fact the leadership,” he said.



“Now, I have reliable information that some people are already planning to destabilise the senate, including the senate leadership by organising demonstration of which money is already exchanging hands.



I believe that all of us are all leaders in this in this country and everybody who see something that will destabilise the country or the senate or even the democracy should avoid it.



“As we are here, if there is any is going on, you have the opportunity to raise it and not to go outside the chambers to start planning civil resistance, market women to come for demonstration against the leadership of the senate.



“Mr. President, I want this senate to investigate this matter properly. I have evidence to show what I’m saying. There is a telephone conversation going on which any other person can also print it out, between senator Abdullahi Adamu and some other people.”



After laying his evidence, Ike Ekeweremadu, deputy senate president, said anyone planning to destabilise the country “is not doing us good”.



“The difference between military, autocratic regime and any other oppressive regime is the parliament. Once we remove the parliament, there is going to be problem. In whatever we do, we must continue to preserve the sanctity of the parliament,” Ekeweremadu said.







https://www.thecable.ng/money-already-exchanging-hands-senator-tenders-evidence-plot-remove-saraki 1 Like 1 Share

Bukky Saraki should pick Abdullahi Adamu as a scapegoat, deal with the cattle severely and send a note of warning to the already scared Buhari and his demonic cabal.





Imagine the insolent bastard trying to outsmart Bukky in his Game? Damn!





Sen. Obinna Ogba, you've my respect sir.





God bless the PDP. 26 Likes 1 Share

They will always fail. 1 Like

If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW



HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019 8 Likes

OBJ would've assisted them in that plot a least he achieved more Senator Presidents and Speakers to any other President but right now he's busy working to overthrow PMB and install another President. 1 Like

They shall fail and will park their load out of govt next year!

its all about 2019 1 Like

Good riddance if Saraki leaves......... 2 Likes 1 Share

The one who eats a snack and throws its wrap on the road is as guilty as every corrupt politician in Nigeria.. If we wanna make Nigeria better.. Change has to start with us.. There isn't a bigger sin, all disobedience to the Nigerian law is part of the cancker worm eating this nation up 3 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW MY DESTINY.



HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019 smh smh 3 Likes 2 Shares

They never loved us 2 Likes

Case of dog eats dog.

Seriously

WETIN ALL OF THEM DEY DO FOR THERE SELF?



ANY CHANGES SINCE THEY WERE ALL ELECTED



ABEG MAKE UNA ALL LEAVE THERE MAKE WE KNOW SAY WE NO GET LEADER.



AWON ELERIBU DEDE. 4 Likes

modelmike7:



smh Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment 1 Like

This country needs serious overhauling, from the presidency down to the Senate..

Saraki one leg in APC and the other in PDP





#FACT!!!!!!!! 1 Like

Exercise in futility. It is too late.

No shaking Dr. Saraki!

CROWNWEALTH019:



Nothing will happen to him, he's the best man in the political sphere at the moment The best man you say........

Okay o! The best man you say........Okay o! 1 Like 1 Share

all of you there deserve to die 2 Likes

Ghana must go.



As it was with 3rd term, so it is with reelection attempt.



Why is the President afraid of legislative elections coming first?





HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019[/quote





[quote author=CROWNWEALTH019 post=65666445]If Saraki leave that position of senate president MAKE SNAKE SWALLOW MY DESTINY.HES GOING TO RULE TILL 2019[/quote

This is weighty

Nigeria Politics with their talk talk and no action. As long as Apc remains in power, Saraki is there for life.

I'm watching, shebi na seanonal film? we go see da end. Shithole leaders n drama!

Na today money dey change hands? I thought that happens everyday!



House of Shame!

The loyalty to saraki by majority of the senators is mind blowing..



Saraki has a firm grip on that house that you wonder how is able to do it..



Like him or hate him saraki is just a person you can't ignore..

Show your evidence....hence stop ranting and displaying a recite in elocution.