|Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:40pm On Mar 09
The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, summoned all Benin chiefs and native doctors in the kingdom for an emergency meeting with a view to tackling human trafficking, kidnapping and other security challenges in the state. This came as Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, began consideration of a bill for a law to prohibit human trafficking and establish Edo State task force against trafficking in persons.
The revered monarch, had penultimate week expressed concerns over the activities of human traffickers in the state and called for concerted effort to fight the scourge.
The meeting was held today Friday, March 9, 2018. Officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, were also invited.
The monarch said NAPTIP has informed the Palace of how the victims of human traffickers are subjected to oath taking, which makes it difficult for them to provide useful information to NAPTIP that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of human trafficking in the society.
The Oba of Benin noted that many of those trafficked never get to their destinations as they are subjected to slavery in Libya, while others died in the Mediterranean Sea, pointing out that many families have been grieving over the loss of their loved ones.
According to reports, the Oba of Benin, revoked all curses placed on trafficked persons by Native doctors in Benin kingdom. He reportedly advised victims to reveal who trafficked them abroad to relevant authorities....
His Royal Majesty said the meeting was convened to warn those behind this illegal acts of human trafficking to desist or face the wrath of the law and the ancestors of the land.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:40pm On Mar 09
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by ojun50(m): 5:51pm On Mar 09
this is good.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Amarabae(f): 5:55pm On Mar 09
No wonder Africa is not developing.
Benin people and ju...ju
BTW why are bini people hard to see.
Are they few or what
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by jumobi1(m): 6:09pm On Mar 09
Dude was the Ambassador to Italy which is the destination of a lot of the trafficked people and he did nothing to fight it. This one to me is just show.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by mars123(m): 6:14pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:Dont worry I will send you my contact addresses so you come chill with a bini poon slayer and demistify your negative thoughts about the great benin kingdom. Just say the word.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Redhot111(m): 6:42pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:Hard to see? Which part of naija are u from?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by free2ryhme: 8:21pm On Mar 09
ChangeIsCostant:
see native doctors wey people dey go swear oath from yet none of them get up to 1 million for account
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by IwillSucced(m): 8:21pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:I can't believe we still have kings even in Democracy
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Jamiubond009(m): 8:22pm On Mar 09
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by mayowascholar(m): 8:24pm On Mar 09
rwally
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by masada: 8:24pm On Mar 09
lol
like d native doctors developed edo
see as edo be like small London
dey better enact laws and policies to improve the the lives of its citizen
where dem dey all dis while
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by pantherblack: 8:24pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:
Oriaku, beta dont let them come for yu
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by mayowascholar(m): 8:24pm On Mar 09
really
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 8:24pm On Mar 09
Nice move,
It's about time the Oba addressed these pressing issues in his kingdom.
But, there's a famous proverb that states that "he who lives in a glass house should not throw stones".
Before the Oba can address the issues of kidnapping and rituals,
He should first tell us how they got the special sacrifices that were buried along side the late Oba Ovonramwen, Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II and Oba Erediuwa.
As long as “Evbo Osorhue Bunrun” is still shouted in Bini kingdom, these vices may never be eradicated.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by eliash: 8:24pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:Madam u wan see us...
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by AngelicBeing: 8:24pm On Mar 09
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Stallion93(m): 8:25pm On Mar 09
See plenty Native doctors This Nigeria av tired me
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Y0ruba: 8:25pm On Mar 09
X
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by daroz(m): 8:25pm On Mar 09
Nice development
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Omeny: 8:25pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:
When did you look for us and you didn't see us?
Edos are everywhere.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by thesicilian: 8:25pm On Mar 09
.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by classicMan22(m): 8:26pm On Mar 09
good development
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by thesicilian: 8:26pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:Because we don't make noise. We are everywhere, both literally and figuratively.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by classicMan22(m): 8:27pm On Mar 09
Stallion93:go to Congo where there is less native doctors
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Omeny: 8:27pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:When did you look for us and you didn't see us? Edos are everywhere.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by Atouke: 8:28pm On Mar 09
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by wamiikechukwu(m): 8:28pm On Mar 09
IwillSucced:
More than 70% of Europe and most part of Asia still have there kings and queen intact.
Don't forget that UK still have their queen.
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by kindnyce(m): 8:28pm On Mar 09
Well it's in African traditional beliefs.If that will put an end to this malaise,so be it
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by HajimeSaito: 8:29pm On Mar 09
Why do Bini people want to put an end to the only activity for which they have a natural advantage over other tribes?
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by IME1: 8:30pm On Mar 09
Observing from 2 seats before the front row
|Re: Oba Of Benin Summons Native Doctors Over Human Trafficking, Kidnapping. Photos by 1StopRudeness: 8:30pm On Mar 09
Amarabae:
They are not few...it's the JuJu that will not allow u see them.....always on ghostmode 24/7
