Oba of benin Erediauwa Visit The Ooni Of Ife On His Ascension To The Throne

The revered monarch, had penultimate week expressed concerns over the activities of human traffickers in the state and called for concerted effort to fight the scourge.



The meeting was held today Friday, March 9, 2018. Officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, were also invited.



The monarch said NAPTIP has informed the Palace of how the victims of human traffickers are subjected to oath taking, which makes it difficult for them to provide useful information to NAPTIP that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of human trafficking in the society.



The Oba of Benin noted that many of those trafficked never get to their destinations as they are subjected to slavery in Libya, while others died in the Mediterranean Sea, pointing out that many families have been grieving over the loss of their loved ones.



According to reports, the Oba of Benin, revoked all curses placed on trafficked persons by Native doctors in Benin kingdom. He reportedly advised victims to reveal who trafficked them abroad to relevant authorities....



His Royal Majesty said the meeting was convened to warn those behind this illegal acts of human trafficking to desist or face the wrath of the law and the ancestors of the land.



this is good. 17 Likes 2 Shares

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what 13 Likes 1 Share

Dude was the Ambassador to Italy which is the destination of a lot of the trafficked people and he did nothing to fight it. This one to me is just show. 36 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what Dont worry I will send you my contact addresses so you come chill with a bini poon slayer and demistify your negative thoughts about the great benin kingdom. Just say the word. Dont worry I will send you my contact addresses so you come chill with a bini poon slayer and demistify your negative thoughts about the great benin kingdom. Just say the word. 21 Likes

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing. Benin people and ju...ju BTW why are bini people hard to see. Are they few or what Hard to see? Which part of naija are u from? Hard to see? Which part of naija are u from? 16 Likes 1 Share

ChangeIsCostant:

see native doctors wey people dey go swear oath from yet none of them get up to 1 million for account see native doctors wey people dey go swear oath from yet none of them get up to 1 million for account 16 Likes

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what I can't believe we still have kings even in Democracy I can't believe we still have kings even in Democracy 1 Like

1 Share

like d native doctors developed edo



see as edo be like small London





dey better enact laws and policies to improve the the lives of its citizen



where dem dey all dis while lollike d native doctors developed edosee as edo be like small Londondey better enact laws and policies to improve the the lives of its citizenwhere dem dey all dis while

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what



Oriaku, beta dont let them come for yu Oriaku, beta dont let them come for yu 4 Likes

really





Nice move,

It's about time the Oba addressed these pressing issues in his kingdom.



But, there's a famous proverb that states that "he who lives in a glass house should not throw stones".

Before the Oba can address the issues of kidnapping and rituals,



He should first tell us how they got the special sacrifices that were buried along side the late Oba Ovonramwen, Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II and Oba Erediuwa.



As long as “Evbo Osorhue Bunrun” is still shouted in Bini kingdom, these vices may never be eradicated. Nice move,It's about time the Oba addressed these pressing issues in his kingdom.But, there's a famous proverb that states thatBefore the Oba can address the issues of kidnapping and rituals,He should first tell us how they got thethat were buried along side the late Oba Ovonramwen, Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II and Oba Erediuwa.As long asis still shouted in Bini kingdom, these vices may never be eradicated. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what Madam u wan see us... Madam u wan see us... 4 Likes

This Nigeria av tired me See plenty Native doctorsThis Nigeria av tired me 4 Likes

Nice development

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what

When did you look for us and you didn't see us?



Edos are everywhere. When did you look for us and you didn't see us?Edos are everywhere. 12 Likes

good development good development

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing.

Benin people and ju...ju

BTW why are bini people hard to see.

Are they few or what Because we don't make noise. We are everywhere, both literally and figuratively. Because we don't make noise. We are everywhere, both literally and figuratively. 12 Likes

Stallion93:

See plenty Native doctors This Nigeria av tired me go to Congo where there is less native doctors go to Congo where there is less native doctors 3 Likes

Amarabae:

No wonder Africa is not developing. Benin people and ju...ju BTW why are bini people hard to see. Are they few or what When did you look for us and you didn't see us? Edos are everywhere. When did you look for us and you didn't see us? Edos are everywhere. 3 Likes

IwillSucced:



I can't believe we still have kings even in Democracy

More than 70% of Europe and most part of Asia still have there kings and queen intact.





Don't forget that UK still have their queen. More than 70% of Europe and most part of Asia still have there kings and queen intact.Don't forget that UK still have their queen. 12 Likes

Well it's in African traditional beliefs.If that will put an end to this malaise,so be it

Why do Bini people want to put an end to the only activity for which they have a natural advantage over other tribes? 2 Likes

Observing from 2 seats before the front row