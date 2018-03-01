₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,972,945 members, 4,126,855 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 03:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo (4869 Views)
Okon Lagos And Yvonne Nelson Picture Got Fans Talking / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo / Nigerian Man Assaults Yvonne Nelson For Refusing To Hug Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by luveth(m): 10:04pm On Mar 09
The talented actress who recently gave birth to a new baby looks elegantly classic in the the new photo posted by her lomg time friend and colleague, John Dumelo.
John posted the beautiful photo of the actress and captioned it '' need one word to describe her...'
Recall that there were speculations in the the the past linking the two movie stars together, but all the rumored relationship between them have been proven to be all lies with the actress now another man's baby mama.
Source: http://www.apygist.com/2018/03/yvonne-nelson-stuns-in-new-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by FortifiedCity: 10:09pm On Mar 09
Is it this one that opened her legs for a photographer because he has a white skin?
Mtchew
4 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by Ever8054: 11:59pm On Mar 09
this girl mes go smell ehn....
3 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by pyyxxaro: 2:18am
Una wen de upstairs , una well done oh
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by oPPOSEE: 2:11pm
dooooooooooooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by holyokoto(m): 2:12pm
Abegi make we hear word
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by EweduAfonja(f): 2:13pm
Go Girl... mother is awesome
4 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by squarelead(m): 2:14pm
That jeep is not bad, love it. Only few knows what going on in my mind. Money must be made.
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by SIMPLYkush(m): 2:16pm
i wonder how her pussy will taste good for that idiot that wifed her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by GloriaNinja(f): 2:19pm
THE HUSBAND SNATCHER
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by etugba(m): 2:21pm
FortifiedCity:were you there?
6 Likes
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by tribalistseun: 2:22pm
The only Ghanaian girl that I've seen that is beautiful and fair
1 Like
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by Abdul3391(m): 2:22pm
my former crush
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by SAMBARRY: 2:25pm
It's like Nigerian dudes have to hate before they can reach orgasm.hate and reeking jealousy everywhere
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by beautiful232(f): 2:28pm
Never knew nairaland guys can hate this much,thought it's only on iG..
May GOD have mercy on you people..Too much hate on one lady picture..gosh
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by Ezekiel68(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by blackbeau1(f): 2:31pm
[quote author=FortifiedCity post=65706326]Is it this one that opened her legs for a photographer because he has a white skin?
Mtchew[/quoteand photographers are not human ba? They don't deserve love ?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by phoexix: 2:41pm
FortifiedCity:
Do you know the worth of some photographer's?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Stuns In New Photo by Hugaer: 2:52pm
Cool
(0) (Reply)
This Day Bringing More Foreign Artistes By The End Of This Year? / Celebrate In The Making / Who The Better All Time Artist?
Viewing this topic: akx(m), iamkunleajayi, Ajayimichael(m), ODIX(m), mikehome, MzUkay24(f), stephleena(f), francesjoe(f), Arnoldy(m), badoh(m), Gee001(f), Ammy5565(f), bigboss80s(m), ArchEnemy(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21