₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,005 members, 4,127,051 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 05:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer (16884 Views)
Zodwa Wabantu Preaches In Church (Photos) / "Mugabe Knows I Don't Wear Panties" - Zodwa Wabantu / Bibi Bright Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Pantless And Braless Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Aldebaran(m): 4:05pm
Zambian authorities on Saturday deported controversial South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu after authorities vowed she would not be allowed to perform because she dances without underwear, the dancer’s promoter said.
She had been billed to perform at an album launch later on Saturday evening, but was sent back when she landed in the morning at the Kenneth Kaunda international airport.
“I can confirm that Zodwa has been deported back to South Africa by the immigration department,” her promoter Lucky Munakampe told AFP, adding no reasons were given for her deportation.
Immigration department officials were not reachable on their phones for comment.
Zambia’s religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili told AFP last week that Zodwa would not be allowed to perform in the country.
“Zambia is a Christian nation where morality and ethics have to be followed. We don’t expect a woman to dance without underwear,” Sumaili said.
Zambia is a largely conservative country where the majority of people practice Christianity.
Last year the censorship board in neighbouring Zimbabwe barred Wabantu from performing at an annual carnival after a protest by a local actress.
Following a backlash, censorship authorities later backtracked and allowed Wabantu to perform at a private venue, but she refused to go saying she was afraid.
AFP
Source http://punchng.com/zambia-deports-pantless-south-african-dancer/
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by emeijeh(m): 4:09pm
I'm sure she will return with many pants
5 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:31pm
I know sey Unku Lala go move this to FP
But, this Lala might be one kind naughty guy because of his love for breast and .....
7 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Yankee101: 4:32pm
Great
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Achillesdam500(m): 4:32pm
Old gay
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Evablizin(f): 4:32pm
Chai,this one yaff run mad lass lass.
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Josephjnr(m): 4:32pm
Hmmm!
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by greatmutt64(f): 4:33pm
they are tired of seeing her bum bum
2 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by iAudio: 4:33pm
Good one Gambia!
In Nigeria, our youths have sex on live TV and no one sees nothing wrong with it.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:33pm
Y'all want to know why this old hag doesn't wear panties? She's got Jay-Z like pussy lip instead of Meryl Streep like pussy lips.... So those panties hangs between.... Nvm!
2 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Follygunners: 4:33pm
She looks like she go dey stink underneath her 'table' Perverts loading... 99%
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Partnerbiz3: 4:33pm
pantless got me....
lmao
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by jboy73: 4:33pm
This old woman with old face and tight looking puzzay.
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by sylva1: 4:34pm
What this this world turning to, I don't understand anymore!
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by aleeyus(m): 4:34pm
madt woman
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Peterpanny: 4:35pm
nice succullent as$.doggy go sweet no be small.
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by FisifunKododada: 4:35pm
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by phatnpretty(f): 4:36pm
Her face didn't do justice to her awesome physique. Great body ma'am.
11 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by DCMIX(m): 4:36pm
I've seen her videos on twitter. That girl ehn...
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Dalexicographer(m): 4:36pm
Agent of Satan!!!
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by columbus007(m): 4:36pm
Kunta-kunte
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by aguiyi2: 4:36pm
I am sure 90% of the men viewing this will want to see her perform live.Hypocritical bastados.
2 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by DrDeji20(m): 4:37pm
what of most naija babes that doesn't wear pant to work
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Beedoc: 4:37pm
K
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by wurabecca(f): 4:37pm
Hypocrisy
The law makers will masturbate to her pictures in one conner.
Black world
2 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Pavore9: 4:37pm
Every country has a right over who and what to allow in.
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Christane(m): 4:37pm
click LIKE if u want her in nigeria
7 Likes
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by Kingwizzy16(m): 4:38pm
Her face spoil her body
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by cowleg(m): 4:38pm
vaselline crew over to you
Copy that!!
Over,!!
1 Like
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by dignity33: 4:38pm
Pantless dance make her popular but she's now perform wearing tiny pant.
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by lexy2014: 4:38pm
aleeyus:she has customers&fans that's d problem. She even has a promoter. Its obvious some people pay 2c her pvssy.
|Re: Zambia Deports Zodwa Wabantu, Pantless South African Dancer by free2ryhme: 4:38pm
Daugther of Jezebel
R. Kelly's Brother Makes Damaging Allegations / Meet The Girl Being Called The Sexiest Haitian Woman In The World (photos) / Charly Boy Drags Police To Court Over #ResumeOrResign Harassment; Seeks N500m
Viewing this topic: architectHUrSH(m), Tripleoluwa(m), wohlay24(m), Blinkharm, BoyHuncho(m), saamebaba, Mypeoplemypipo, loverboi97(m), mayskit4luv(m), boolet(m), DreamSonInlaw(m), Nwodosis(m), martyns303(m), Trustworthiness, Adejuliet(f), obajoey(m), ManFromJos, TrueHeart365(m), philkay(m), Coolext, Nuellaluv(f), Queenext, Johnny008, elpj, BlackDuke(m), okitz4(m), Greeninho, Teeneyo(m), chuka5000(m), Aigbogun01, stasius, Osama10(m), Freciprocal, Ebubemg(m), dammiecool(m), gidimasters(m), Umartins1(m), donfidelio(m), shinarlaura(f), Agbogashi, Taofeekdboy(m), STARGREEN(m), edyza(m), Princelyod(m), friendbee, uniqUN(m), zoba001(m), youngeagle(m), akilo1, XhosaNostra(f), Uchennamdij(m), Afolabs101, dazzlingd, pstfrancis(m), oluemmakay(m), chaliebee(m), danugochukwu96(m), abbey621(m), Richogroup, khalidjnr(m), stonecoldcafe, Jebosh(m), chukkass, Linqsz(m), Racing(m), hotboz, adeosunramsey(m), nwabobo, Realret70, omoadeleye(m), ehix89(m), Emulti(m), sifo, Thugnificent(m), Xsenga(f), sodeide2013, nappyboi001, Mrmoore14(m), onegig(m), lumzybo, SpyAC(m), cashmoney2015, emror4u(m) and 194 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15