https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRFwkqNrC50 Watch as Nigeria oil billionaire Femi Otedola was dancing and partying with his girls. This he shared via his IG page.

It's cool that he finds time for family and leisure nowadays. Nothing eventually is as important as your family. Guys not as rich as FO's chauffeur will be finding it difficult to spend 2 hours with their kids in a week.

Nice one FO$ 5 Likes

Who their party help 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one, the way otedola's like media attention someone might think he is the richest man in nigeria, very soon u go hear otedola 2019

na xo, man need to enjoy his money while he is alive as their is no male child to preserve the Name of their family

Na which value their party add to my life?

The dance of a billionaire

Food is not their problem. 4 Likes 1 Share

their immediate and future needs are assured why won't they party?,go out and hustle yours

veacea:

Who their party help

E inspire me !



Now sharap and go make money !

Why the man dey Dodge him wife for dance hall

Nice one, it is not all about rigidity.

I remember when I visited the home of one of the richest girls in my class back in University. That was the first day I tasted Pizza. Her dad was very calm towards me because the girl had told him how I usually helped her with her academic tasks. The plump cheerful man shook my hand, gave me 20k and collected my phone number. Me that my parents struggle to send 5k as pocket money. That was the day I realized that some people can never suffer in this life.



This life is very hard if you are born into a poor family. 1 Like

Nothing do una,make una enjoy jare.

A family man tru and tru. I like him for this.





I'd train my son to be free with his children.





Plus. I want a Husssy like F O Mhannn this is sweet!!I'd train my son to be free with his children.Plus. I want a Husssy like F O 1 Like

Owu! You are a bastard



Call it hate speech if u like

dhabrite:

Na which value their party add to my life?

e pain you just because of.......... e pain you just because of..........

NathanKAY:





E inspire me !



Now sharap and go make money !

Let's comeback in one year and you tell us how much you have made. Mr party inspired. Let's comeback in one year and you tell us how much you have made. Mr party inspired. 1 Like

Slim101:

It's cool that he finds time for family and leisure nowadays. Nothing eventually is as important as your family. Guys not as rich as FO's chauffeur will be finding it difficult to spend 2 hours with their kids in a week.

Nice one FO$ Hard truth. Family over everything

But i thought he has a son,where is he?

Slim101:

It's cool that he finds time for family and leisure nowadays. Nothing eventually is as important as your family. Guys not as rich as FO's chauffeur will be finding it difficult to spend 2 hours with their kids in a week.

Nice one FO$

Na person wey don find dey relax Na person wey don find dey relax

Truth be told since this man started craving for media attention he stopped being a billionaire..... he should stop all these nonsense and get serious with his life, if not all these his girls will ruin him..

God abeg i need two boys and one girl.

dangote is busy topping the list hes here dancing away his career.

Girls are bad influence esp when they re not trained well.

veacea:





Let's comeback in one year and you tell us how much you have made. Mr party inspired.

For that, One year is such a long period my friend ...



I am sure my comment got to you, if the party didn't inspire you, my comment has. Thank me later! For that, One year is such a long period my friend ...I am sure my comment got to you, if the party didn't inspire you, my comment has. Thank me later!

AryaSand:

Food is not their problem. Are u hungry? Are u hungry? 1 Like

NathanKAY:





For that, One year is such a long period my friend ...



I am sure my comment got to you, if the party didn't inspire you, my comment has. Thank me later!



Me your friend? Really? Now I know the stuff you made off. Me your friend? Really? Now I know the stuff you made off.

teebaxy:

na xo, man need to enjoy his money while he is alive as their is no male child to preserve the Name of their family

This guy sha. I almost report you to NL Admin so that they go ban you for this comment This guy sha. I almost report you to NL Admin so that they go ban you for this comment

wurabecca:

Mhannn this is sweet!!

I'd train my son to be free with his children.



Plus. I want a Husssy like F O

Do you know what Hussy means to Mexicans? Hehe Do you know what Hussy means to Mexicans? Hehe