|Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Loving1: 4:38pm
Watch as Nigeria oil billionaire Femi Otedola was dancing and partying with his girls. This he shared via his IG page.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRFwkqNrC50
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Slim101(m): 5:27pm
It's cool that he finds time for family and leisure nowadays. Nothing eventually is as important as your family. Guys not as rich as FO's chauffeur will be finding it difficult to spend 2 hours with their kids in a week.
Nice one FO$
5 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by veacea: 5:28pm
Who their party help
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 5:29pm
nice one, the way otedola's like media attention someone might think he is the richest man in nigeria, very soon u go hear otedola 2019
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by teebaxy(m): 5:29pm
na xo, man need to enjoy his money while he is alive as their is no male child to preserve the Name of their family
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by dhabrite(m): 5:29pm
Na which value their party add to my life?
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by greatmutt64(f): 5:30pm
The dance of a billionaire
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by AryaSand(f): 5:30pm
Food is not their problem.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by delzbaba(m): 5:31pm
their immediate and future needs are assured why won't they party?,go out and hustle yours
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by NathanKAY(m): 5:31pm
veacea:
E inspire me !
Now sharap and go make money !
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Profkomolafe(m): 5:32pm
Why the man dey Dodge him wife for dance hall
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Pavore9: 5:32pm
Nice one, it is not all about rigidity.
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Kraspo(m): 5:32pm
I remember when I visited the home of one of the richest girls in my class back in University. That was the first day I tasted Pizza. Her dad was very calm towards me because the girl had told him how I usually helped her with her academic tasks. The plump cheerful man shook my hand, gave me 20k and collected my phone number. Me that my parents struggle to send 5k as pocket money. That was the day I realized that some people can never suffer in this life.
This life is very hard if you are born into a poor family.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Talktoyoulater(f): 5:33pm
Nothing do una,make una enjoy jare.
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Hardeyoye: 5:33pm
A family man tru and tru. I like him for this.
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by wurabecca(f): 5:33pm
Mhannn this is sweet!!
I'd train my son to be free with his children.
Plus. I want a Husssy like F O
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by mrskillz: 5:33pm
Owu! You are a bastard
Call it hate speech if u like
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by classicMan22(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by chijindu34(m): 5:34pm
dhabrite:
e pain you just because of..........
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by veacea: 5:35pm
NathanKAY:
Let's comeback in one year and you tell us how much you have made. Mr party inspired.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by iguita: 5:35pm
Hard truth. Family over everything
Slim101:
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by zolajpower: 5:35pm
But i thought he has a son,where is he?
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by victorazy(m): 5:36pm
Slim101:
Na person wey don find dey relax
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by Marxist001(m): 5:37pm
Truth be told since this man started craving for media attention he stopped being a billionaire..... he should stop all these nonsense and get serious with his life, if not all these his girls will ruin him..
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by wasyou: 5:37pm
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by oPPOSEE: 5:37pm
God abeg i need two boys and one girl.
dangote is busy topping the list hes here dancing away his career.
Girls are bad influence esp when they re not trained well.
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by NathanKAY(m): 5:39pm
veacea:
For that, One year is such a long period my friend ...
I am sure my comment got to you, if the party didn't inspire you, my comment has. Thank me later!
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by bayocanny: 5:42pm
AryaSand:Are u hungry?
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by veacea: 5:43pm
NathanKAY:
Me your friend? Really? Now I know the stuff you made off.
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by DreamSonInlaw(m): 5:44pm
teebaxy:
This guy sha. I almost report you to NL Admin so that they go ban you for this comment
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by DreamSonInlaw(m): 5:46pm
wurabecca:Do you know what Hussy means to Mexicans? Hehe
|Re: Femi Otedola, His Wife Nana & Their Daughters Dance & Party Together (Video) by sharpwriter: 5:48pm
Kraspo:
Bros abeg, link me up with the girl saying I'm your friend. Na only job I need. I dey serious baba.
