₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,053 members, 4,127,259 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 March 2018 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) (1582 Views)
''#bbnaija3 Is Not The Future, Go And Get Your PVC'' Gov Dankwambo Tells Nigeria / 2019 Presidency: South West PDP Group Endorses Gov. Dankwambo / How Governor Dankwambo Is Transforming Gombe State (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by metronaija2: 6:28pm
Gombe state Governor Dankwambo at the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th Combined Convocation of Gombe State University, is indeed another significant milestone in the thirteen years of existence of our noble institution.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-dankwambo-attends-gombe-state-university-convocation/
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 6:45pm
Hahahahahhaahahha.......
PDP governors high on toothpaste to think this thing will defeat Pmb.
The heading should be Emir of Kano attend Gombe varsity convocation.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by christejames(m): 6:49pm
A working and vivacious guvnor indeed. One need to visit Gombe State to appreciate the developmental strides of this young man.
I can't wait for him to dislodge that misfit occupant of Aso Rock cause by 2019 we are sending Buhari #B2D.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by dignity33: 6:51pm
DrRasheed:In atmosphere of free and fair election anybody can defeat PMB.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 6:59pm
dignity33:Okay go and Contest, invite your village people too.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 7:01pm
christejames:Stop wasting wailing mahnn...We also can't wait to see u wail in 2019.
infrastructural development in gombe was done by Sen Goje.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by christejames(m): 7:12pm
DrRasheed:
Who is wailing?
I am only saying the fact dear, don't care whatever you tag me. And I insist that most of the modern facilities in the state were provided by Dankwanbo. Danjuma Goje did a nice work in steering the wheel of the state on the path to progress but that not withstanding, Dankwanbo stands out between them. I'm currently in the state and seeing things for myself. I'm not an asslicker like most of y'all.
I reiterate that come 2019 he will send Buhari packing to Daura by his grace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 7:15pm
christejames:Perhaps u are there as a visitor... got a family mansion behind San Hussain mall. so no need discussing with u.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by christejames(m): 7:30pm
DrRasheed:
Not really here as a visitor, been here close to a year now and have been working with the state's development board so I know what I'm saying. San Hussein is even at the downtown area of the City and I don't classify that area as classy or pristine but there are a whole lot of development in that state for a state as young as that and also in the north, it speaks a lot about the quality of leadership which Dankwanbo wields.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:32pm
PDP presidential candidate.
Ipork yuut must be a long thing
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:33pm
Make mouth no kill you. The PDP are trying to see if the guy is sell able reason behind the headline.
DrRasheed:
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 7:37pm
madridguy:U say something woo.
Bunch of Hypocrites.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by Iruobean(m): 8:00pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.
Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.
Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by fakuta(f): 8:02pm
good politician is hard to find
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by afbstrategies: 8:04pm
ok
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by adewuyiade: 8:06pm
Our next Pdp pres
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by adewuyiade: 8:06pm
Our next Pdp president
1 Like
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by Jidibia(m): 8:14pm
christejames:Dakwambo consolidated on what Goje started and he has out performed Goje.
Gombe people don't like Dakwambo for reasons best know to them. But we that are strangers in Gombe sing Dakwambo's praise because the man is a good administrator. But I don't see Dakwambo defeating Buhari come 2019 because only Gombe votes can not give Dakwambo the presidential ticket.
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by wakeupafricanyo: 8:17pm
DrRasheed:
Accept it or leave it that is politics it happen 2015 now is
DANKWAMBO time
|Re: Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) by wakeupafricanyo: 8:18pm
DANKWAMBO time ticking
(0) (Reply)
The Nigerian Future / Fraud Alert! - Atm Users Beware / An Open Letter From Sani Abacha To Family From Hell Fire
Viewing this topic: revelation2013, tycomm, hmabdool(m), peacockremi(m), rugged7(m), adajiboyy(m), MDsambo, oyindavictor, aewhydot, fatherjesse(m), Veetee(m), FlameZee(m), Abuleoshi, onyensocaleb(m), kimjongJezebel(f), gbosunz(m), frfrank(m), warmachine(m), Pontaboki, peace2all(m), Treasure1919(f), wakeupafricanyo, winterfell007(m), Witnes, decide, uplay(m), justcosofbiz, MitrikDenholm and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28