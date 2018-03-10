Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Dankwambo At Gombe State University Convocation (Photos) (1582 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-dankwambo-attends-gombe-state-university-convocation/ Gombe state Governor Dankwambo at the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th Combined Convocation of Gombe State University, is indeed another significant milestone in the thirteen years of existence of our noble institution.

PDP governors high on toothpaste to think this thing will defeat Pmb.

The heading should be Emir of Kano attend Gombe varsity convocation.

A working and vivacious guvnor indeed. One need to visit Gombe State to appreciate the developmental strides of this young man.

I can't wait for him to dislodge that misfit occupant of Aso Rock cause by 2019 we are sending Buhari #B2D. 1 Like

In atmosphere of free and fair election anybody can defeat PMB.

Okay go and Contest, invite your village people too.

A working and vivacious guvnor indeed. One need to visit Gombe State to appreciate the developmental strides of this young man.

Stop wasting wailing mahnn...We also can't wait to see u wail in 2019.

infrastructural development in gombe was done by Sen Goje.

Stop wasting wailing mahnn...We also can't wait to see u wail in 2019.

infrastructural development in gombe was done by Sen Goje.

Stop wasting wailing mahnn...We also can't wait to see u wail in 2019.

infrastructural development in gombe was done by Sen Goje.

Who is wailing?



I am only saying the fact dear, don't care whatever you tag me. And I insist that most of the modern facilities in the state were provided by Dankwanbo. Danjuma Goje did a nice work in steering the wheel of the state on the path to progress but that not withstanding, Dankwanbo stands out between them. I'm currently in the state and seeing things for myself. I'm not an asslicker like most of y'all.



Who is wailing?

I am only saying the fact dear, don't care whatever you tag me. And I insist that most of the modern facilities in the state were provided by Dankwanbo. Danjuma Goje did a nice work in steering the wheel of the state on the path to progress but that not withstanding, Dankwanbo stands out between them. I'm currently in the state and seeing things for myself. I'm not an asslicker like most of y'all.

I reiterate that come 2019 he will send Buhari packing to Daura by his grace.

Who is wailing?



I am only saying the fact dear, don't care whatever you tag me. And I insist that most of the modern facilities in the state were provided by Dankwanbo. Danjuma Goje did a nice work in steering the wheel of the state on the path to progress but that not withstanding, Dankwanbo stands out between them. I'm currently in the state and seeing things for myself. I'm not an asslicker like most of y'all.



Perhaps u are there as a visitor... got a family mansion behind San Hussain mall. so no need discussing with u.

Perhaps u are there as a visitor... got a family mansion behind San Hussain mall. so no need discussing with u.

Not really here as a visitor, been here close to a year now and have been working with the state's development board so I know what I'm saying. San Hussein is even at the downtown area of the City and I don't classify that area as classy or pristine but there are a whole lot of development in that state for a state as young as that and also in the north, it speaks a lot about the quality of leadership which Dankwanbo wields.





Ipork yuut must be a long thing PDP presidential candidate.

Make mouth no kill you. The PDP are trying to see if the guy is sell able reason behind the headline.



Hahahahahhaahahha.......

PDP governors high on toothpaste to think this thing will defeat Pmb.

Make mouth no kill you. The PDP are trying to see if the guy is sell able reason behind the headline.

Make mouth no kill you. The PDP are trying to see if the guy is sell able reason behind the headline.



U say something woo.

U say something woo.

Bunch of Hypocrites.

good politician is hard to find

Our next Pdp pres 1 Like

Our next Pdp president 1 Like

christejames:





Not really here as a visitor, been here close to a year now and have been working with the state's development board so I know what I'm saying. San Hussein is even at the downtown area of the City and I don't classify that area as classy or pristine but there are a whole lot of development in that state for a state as young as that and also in the north, it speaks a lot about the quality of leadership which Dankwanbo wields. Dakwambo consolidated on what Goje started and he has out performed Goje.

Dakwambo consolidated on what Goje started and he has out performed Goje.

Gombe people don't like Dakwambo for reasons best know to them. But we that are strangers in Gombe sing Dakwambo's praise because the man is a good administrator. But I don't see Dakwambo defeating Buhari come 2019 because only Gombe votes can not give Dakwambo the presidential ticket.

Hahahahahhaahahha.......

PDP governors high on toothpaste to think this thing will defeat Pmb.

The heading should be Emir of Kano attend Gombe varsity convocation.

Accept it or leave it that is politics it happen 2015 now is

Accept it or leave it that is politics it happen 2015 now is DANKWAMBO time