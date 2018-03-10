₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by 360frolic(m): 8:21pm
Big Brother Naija contestant,Cee C has revealed why she hasn’t taken off her semi-permanent lashes since the show began on January 28th .
Speaking to Teddy A while putting on makeup this evening,Cee C said
When I remove my lashes, you guys would see that I can’t see without my lashes.
In response, Teddy A said
Just say you will look weird without the lashes
http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-i-cant-see-without-my-lashes-cee-c/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by PlainJAY: 8:32pm
You can't see without your eyelashes or you are ugly without it
btw, my first ever FTC
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Sweetcollins: 8:32pm
When will this show end sef
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Essentials1(m): 8:32pm
Sweetcollins:
Stop pretending as if ou don't watch the show, if ou dont watch it then ou should not care about when ti ends
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by aynurni220(m): 8:32pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Ibibioesan(m): 8:32pm
eyelashes done turn eye glasses
22 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Sweetcollins: 8:32pm
PlainJAY:
A for apple
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Iruobean(m): 8:33pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.
Pls help a brother.
Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
11 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Handsomebeing(m): 8:33pm
Wetin concern me. Half a million loading
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by godfatherx: 8:33pm
Fake geh
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Freeman50(m): 8:33pm
She can't see indeed....
IMMATURE: A word boring people use to describe fun people.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by noblealuu: 8:34pm
Please tomorrow is Sunday, endeavor to go to Church and worship The Triune God.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Breegz14(m): 8:34pm
when did fake eyelashes become prescription glasses na
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Gangster1ms: 8:35pm
Olosho
Tell me when lashes became lenses
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by chineduemmao: 8:35pm
Mourinho sef...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by paroh137(m): 8:35pm
Guys please can we boycott Nairaland for a week? Just to teach this Seun and co a lesson. What's with all these BBNaija rubbish ffs!? Whatever happened to meaningful and educative topics all over Nairaland? This forum has no competitor na why. The evils of monopoly
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by MhizzAJ(f): 8:36pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Doctorfitz(m): 8:37pm
This girl Dey craze o. When did lashes turn to lens or cornea?
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by MayhorE(m): 8:38pm
How the hell will you see after dipping devils ring inside those eyes in the name of eye brows, that's ur poo bitch
Wait! And this is on FP? OH NOOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Innov8ve1: 8:38pm
What kind of dunce and dull brain is this cee c sef? She will now come out of the show and be parading herself as celebrity? Olodo celebrity, this one na Yeyebrity of the highest order
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by tokrizy(m): 8:39pm
I'm tired of dis country no better shows again self..GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH..PROJECT FAME..WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE..shows like BBN no fit get my attention..instead of watching this show i go pick 1 bag of beans infact 10 bags if possible
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by YesNo(m): 8:39pm
AM HERE TO READ COMMENTS
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Kimberlykay(f): 8:40pm
Just passing
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Newboss(m): 8:41pm
So true!
She can't really see without it.
There are lenses installed in them.
They are called optical fiber eye lashes
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by fortunechy(m): 8:42pm
show of shame..... thank God am not watching it
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by RuthieKalu(f): 8:43pm
igboOSU:Easy mahn...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by SamuelTurner(m): 8:44pm
http://www.bigbrothernaija.net/p/big-brother-naija-voting-polls.html?m=1 Abeg follow the link and vote for lolu
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by johnmattew: 8:44pm
Liverpool no try today..,Forza barca
Chelsea go hear wheen on Wednesday
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by Mandrake007(m): 8:45pm
oh is that so? did you know I can't fuçk without my penìs...
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by joshuakdboy(m): 8:45pm
I rather die than commit suicide
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C "I Can’t See Without My Lashes" by LesbianBoy(m): 8:47pm
Viewing this topic: yemaldo(m), constant1960, YinkaIb(f), biacan(f), Koolbobby(m), booqee(f), firstlady01(f), Abang52(m), Oluwasaeon(m), Didacticism, mizclassy(f), Osinachyi(m), Koolface4u(m), tunezvic(m), spella, selflove99(f), dfelly, dayno88, chineeseprince(m), bouquilee, greatbuc(m), hernandex07(m), olamiposi007(m), simplyglow, fortunes01, MistadeRegal(m), graciabelle and 48 guest(s)
