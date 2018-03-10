Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gov. Ugwuanyi Charges Stakeholders On Voters’ Registration (592 Views)

2019: North-West, South-West Lead In Voters Registration / Anambra Governorship Election: Voters Registration At Onitsha South Anambra. Pic / Voters Registration Begins April 27 – INEC

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged all stakeholders in the state, irrespective of their political affiliations, to intensify efforts towards the on-going voters’ registration exercise through the sensitization and mobilization of eligible voters, who have not registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do so and obtain their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).



Gov. Ugwuanyi, who made the call while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party during the expanded meeting of the Enugu East Senatorial District of the party held at its zonal headquarters in Enugu, stressed that it has become imperative for the stakeholders in the state to vigorously drive the voters’ registration campaign to the doorsteps of their neighbours to ensure that they get registered.



The governor pointed out that the issue of voter’s registration was beyond politics and very key to the fortunes of the state and urged all eligible voters in the state to endeavor to have their voters’ cards before the forthcoming general elections.



Gov. Ugwuanyi also harped on the need for peace and continuous reconciliation, urging the party stakeholders to ensure justice and accommodate all shades of interests for the party to continue to wax stronger in the state saying: “We want to achieve unity in all the wards for peace to continue to reign”.



He also thanked stakeholders in Enugu State, irrespective of political leanings, for the existing peace in the state, stressing that “this is the first time the state has enjoyed this kind of peace”.



The governor added that it was because of the secure and peaceful atmosphere in the state that business activities are now booming, disclosing that his administration has shifted its focus to developing rural areas where the majority of the people live.



Also at the meeting were; the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other members of the House from the zone; members of the National Assembly; Local Government Council Chairmen; Local Government Chairmen of the party; councilors, among others.



In any sane democratic setting their voters card is their sure weapon to install or remove a political office holder but in Nigeria rigging and electoral malpractices is what we use.



Good one mr Governor...please ensure the process of getting their voters card is smooth and stress free..



Thanks

I wish him well

Observing

nonsense currupt old politicians

PVC

