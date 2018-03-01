Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, Bishop Of Ahiara Mbaise Imo Resumes Duty (11753 Views)

"My Mission is to restore Ahiara Diocese back to her former glory".



May the Lord and Master of the vineyard and may Maria, Mater Ecclesiae help you my Lord Bishop in your mission and zeal to make Ahiara Catholic Diocese great once again.



Emeka Ihedioha and others were at hand to receive him





Here are the pictorial highlights from the inaugural visit/mass of the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese, Bishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji (from the Bishop's prayers and kissing of the Tomb of Bishop V. A Chikwe to the departure of his Lordship). In his own words inside the Maria, Mater Ecclesiae Cathedral, Ahiara Mbaise, the Bishop reassured the Faithful thus:"My Mission is to restore Ahiara Diocese back to her former glory".May the Lord and Master of the vineyard and may Maria, Mater Ecclesiae help you my Lord Bishop in your mission and zeal to make Ahiara Catholic Diocese great once again.Emeka Ihedioha and others were at hand to receive him

Read more.

Welcome Bishop...May God grant peace In your own time. Amen 3 Likes

I'm very pleased with my people for making sure bishop chikwere was not disgraced



I told people once the Pope knows the real story this matter would be resolved



We're are the people that said mbaise didn't agree on a bishop



All we said was chose from the list our last bishop dropped before he died like it is done everywhere



You can never impose leadership on an mbaise man that's a fact.... Call us all the bad names because you were feed with half story



My people stood for the truth and I'm proud (tho I'm not religious) 10 Likes 3 Shares

Most people who spoke about this saga on social media don't know the reason for the unrest, many blocked there brain and eyes to understand and read the truth.

Mbaise never opposed Okpaleke because of where he us coming from, rather the opposed the manner in which he was imposed on them. They Mbaise people only prayed for due process, unfortunately for them blackmailers and social media contractors decided to feast on it.

We thank God that at the end of the day truth has come to stay.

May Bishop Okpaleke succeed in his next assignment, we wish him all the best.



Long live Ahiara Diocese

Long live Mbaise Nation

Most people who spoke about this saga on social media don't know the reason for the unrest, many blocked there brain and eyes to understand and read the truth.Mbaise never opposed Okpaleke because of where he us coming from, rather the opposed the manner in which he was imposed on them. They Mbaise people only prayed for due process, unfortunately for them blackmailers and social media contractors decided to feast on it.We thank God that at the end of the day truth has come to stay.May Bishop Okpaleke succeed in his next assignment, we wish him all the best.Long live Ahiara DioceseLong live Mbaise NationLong live the Catholic Church

Don't crow yet, the Pope may yet appoint a bishop from outside Mbaise clergy.

Lucius Ugorji is the Bishop of Umuahia, appointed ADMINISTRATOR of Ahiara Mbaise diocese who's seat is now vacant.Don't crow yet, the Pope may yet appoint a bishop from outside Mbaise clergy.You guys just introduced tribalism/statism into the church in Igboland, just be ready for whatever comes out of it.

Most people who spoke about this saga on social media don't know the reason for the unrest, many blocked there brain and eyes to understand and read the truth.

Mbaise never opposed Okpaleke because of where he us coming from, rather the opposed the manner in which he was imposed on them. They Mbaise people only prayed for due process, unfortunately for them blackmailers and social media contractors decided to feast on it.

We thank God that at the end of the day truth has come to stay.

May Bishop Okpaleke succeed in his next assignment, we wish him all the best.



Long live Ahiara Diocese

Long live Mbaise Nation

You people think you know all. Fighting against yourselves is the reason you people cannot grow politically. You people opposed the Bishop Okpaleke because he is not from mbaise. That former Bishop don't have right or cannot put the name of his successor down before leaving if really you are a Catholic and know the Church's hierarchy. You don't want Okpaleke because you wanted an indigenous Bishop which you people can manipulate. Many Ibo indigenes are Bishop somewhere else. The current papa nuncio of Ireland is an Ibo man. Cardinal Arinze is from the Eastern part of Nigeria heading a college in Rome. Even here in Nigeria the Bishop of Benin Archdiocese Augustine Akubeze is from your side. So why opposing your own person? Remember this your current is is an ADMINISTRATOR. So wait until the pope pronounce him Bishop before then you people should stop this tribalism because your people are priests and bishops somewhere else and they are praying for promotion as well.

Age one for your school now! 1 Share

The mbaise Catholic Bishop saga really redefined my relationship with the Catholic church.You cry nepotism in Nigeria while you rejected a fellow Igbo man as Bishop simply because he is not from Mbaise.Hypocrisy at its height. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Kissing a tomb?

Tufiakwa! 1 Like

Sighs.

Ndi iberibe. 4 Likes

... it's not about God or Jesus Christ any more

See how they are milling around teeth agape, everything is political

who is ihedioha and co in the church exactly?

Why is a bishop prostrating at another dead man's grave site

and milling around with the same criminal priests that defied the pope's orders, his supreme leader

... it's not about God or Jesus Christ any moreSee how they are milling around teeth agape, everything is politicalwho is ihedioha and co in the church exactly?Why is a bishop prostrating at another dead man's grave siteand milling around with the same criminal priests that defied the pope's orders, his supreme leaderinteresting times indeed!

One of the reasons why an Mbaise man can never be governor of Imo state.Horrible schemers. 8 Likes

Very unnecessary wrangling in the house of God.I wish the new bishop God’s grace 1 Like

Lucius Ugorji is the Bishop of Umuahia, appointed ADMINISTRATOR of Ahiara Mbaise diocese who's seat is now vacant. Don't crow yet, the Pope may yet appoint a bishop from outside Mbaise clergy.

You guys just introduced tribalism/statism into the church in Igboland, just be ready for whatever comes out of it.

Don't mind dem. Later this same set of people will claim they are being marginalised by other groups.....



The mbaise Catholic Bishop saga really redefined my relationship with the Catholic church.You cry nepotism in Nigeria while you rejected a fellow Igbo man as Bishop simply because he is not from Mbaise.Hypocrisy at its height.

Don't mind dem. Later this same set of people will claim they are being marginalised by other groups.....I wonder what kind of cure can be prescribed for their cluelessness....honestly!

It's sad to see tribalism in church.

The bishop of Uyo Akwa ibom state is from Ogoja cross river state, He does not speak ibibio but the people of Uyo received him with open arms once the Pope announced his appointment. There was no gragra.

Months later the Pope appointed an Akwa ibom man bi shop of Ogoja in Cross River State, the people of Ogoja received him with open arms too as it should be.

There should be no tribalism, especially in church.



What will happen, when an Mbaise man is appointed bishop in another diocese, state or country?

Myopic people, yeye dey smell. 19 Likes 3 Shares

How i just wish that they will bring a priest from Benin Arch Diosces to be made bishop of Ahiara Diosces.

If only Father Theophilus Uwaifo was still a young man. 2 Likes

Emeka Ihedioha among the people to receive the administrator meanwhile Emeka Ihedioha is an Anglican. Politics everywhere and in everything we are doing. Shameless people. 3 Likes

Shey we can comment now bah 1 Like

Idol worshippers 1 Like

I have since stopped going to church so it doesn't concern me 2 Likes

How i just wish that they will bring a priest from Benin Arch dioesces

The Pope can appoint any priest he pleases as bishop in any diocese he so choose.

The Pope can appoint any priest he pleases as bishop in any diocese he so choose.There is no rules that restricts such appointment.

mbaise people wey dey eat human being

no wondermbaise people wey dey eat human beingvery wicked beings

Let mme just allow peace to reign. If not..... Hmm

Political Diocese 1 Like

You mean he listed his successor before he died? If this is true and reason for the crises then the church is in trouble. Why will he choose his successor? Is church now private property? God help us.

Just siddon dey look, my broda. When big men start telling lies as huge as this one, you should know that something ungodly is brewing in that diocese.

Wait for the reaction that this open act of discrimination will bring.

To every action there is an equal and opposite reaction!Wait for the reaction that this open act of discrimination will bring.Too early to celebrate, and to tell the truth this is a sad occurrence in Nigeria, àm so ashamed over this issue.