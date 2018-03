Here are hilarious tweets after Big Brother Niaja housemates, Tobi accused Cee-C last night of hand grabbing his d*ck under the duvet.More Screenshots @ https://www.e4unaija.com/bbnaija-hilarious-reactions-tobi-accusing-cee-c-hand-grabbing-dck-duvet-screenshots/

It's easy to relate to this.Cece is a virginVirgins get orgasms through holding dicks.

I'M STILL SURPRISED HOW THEY ALLOWED RASHFORD SCORE 2 GOALS WITHIN THE FIRST 30 MINUTES.

Very childish argument, their mates are arguing on the amounts in their bank account,..... awon wahray