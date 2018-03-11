₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by emmalezy(m): 11:06am
The federal government has offered employment to 350 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region, who graduated from various tertiary institutions across the world. Paul Boroh, coordinator, presidential amnesty programme, PAP, made this known when he met newsmen in Abuja on Friday.
Boroh, who doubles as the special adviser to the president on Niger Delta, said the affected ex-agitators had already been posted to various federal ministries awaiting approval of the 2018 appropriation bill by the National Assembly.
“The federal government ensured that about 350 of them have been employed in the various ministries in the country. We are only waiting for appropriation so that once they report to their various ministries they will start earning their salaries,’’ He disclosed that the 350 graduates were among the about 30,000 ex-agitators sponsored for various studies abroad by the amnesty office.
The presidential aide, however, described as untrue and false that some of the ex-agitators studying abroad had been abandoned following the failure of the amnesty office to pay their school fees and allowances.
“I will never allow any of my children schooling outside this country under government (sponsorship) to suffer. So as we speak 96 per cent of those on off-shore scholarship have graduated and returned home. I have only a few, in fact not more than 100 of them left in the entire globe where they have been schooling in the US, UK, Asian countries and South Africa – they have graduated and have come home. The ones that refused to graduate and are trying to make life unbearable for themselves is their own cup of duty. The federal government is not responsible for them anymore,’’ he said.
Boroh, who announced that no date has been fixed for the collapse of the amnesty programme, said his office was in the process of achieving sustainable reintegration of the ex-agitators in the programme. According to him, his task is to continue to ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/11/federal-government-employs-350-ex-militants/
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by NwaAmaikpe: 8:22pm
If this is true,
Why is Aghanjitoritsetsitse still riding keke at Ughelli?
This government should stop these useless propaganda.
I dedicate my FTC to Ifu Ennada,
We are awaiting Part 2 of your double wahala with CDQ.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by cometozizo(m): 8:22pm
Ftc
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Ekowise(m): 8:23pm
thief to thief
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Bigajeff(m): 8:23pm
Aunty Shaggi: Brodashaggi what do u have to say:
Brodashaggi: which kind question be that one don't you know election is coming on the way ..
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Breezzy(m): 8:23pm
Hmmmmmm they employed terrorists..... Herdsmen to be precise
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by eedriyz(m): 8:24pm
ok
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Uromigod(m): 8:25pm
Another opportunity to embezzle public funds
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Godhead4(m): 8:25pm
How much is their salary?
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by bokunrawo(m): 8:26pm
The militants b looking at federal government like this
"Una. Mumu Die"
1 Share
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by potbelly(m): 8:27pm
Employ militants but cannot employ graduates...
Nigeria
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by FisifunKododada: 8:27pm
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Dearlord(m): 8:28pm
Lesson
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by kapelvej: 8:30pm
Deceitful. Thank God majority of Nigerians don't believe anymore
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by linkers: 8:30pm
Until I see Tompolo's name there.
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by zibe(m): 8:30pm
Best way to get employed by the government:
Become a militant and threaten their lives. They'll send you to schools abroad and employ you when you return. eanwhile those that have toiled their way through school will be neglected.
hehe. Nigerian dream toh badt.
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by Bayajidda1: 8:32pm
|Re: Federal Government Employs 350 Ex-militants by saintkeppy(m): 8:35pm
Then Lots of graduates are roaming the streets, no hope, is like many youth will consider going into Militancy Ministry to Govt. Attention.
Anyway, congrat to the newly employed Militants.
