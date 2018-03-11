₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,439 members, 4,128,586 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 08:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition (1290 Views)
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Covers Glam Africa Magazine / Sexy Photos: Omotola Replies Fan (see Details) / (PHOTOS) Omotola Jalade Angelic Appearance Stuns In A Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Harbdulrasaq(m): 12:18pm
The celebration for Omotola Ekeinde‘s 40th birthday is still on!
The superstar is the cover star for the latest edition of Thisday Style, and as always she looks breathtaking.
She was photographed by SpotlightPi for the cover tagged Omotola Ekeinde @ 40.
See photos below.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-omotola-ekeinde-covers-thisday-styles-latest-edition/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by olasaad(f): 1:21pm
Beautiful
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by zeekeyboy: 8:25pm
Like if you think omotola is the most beautiful actress in Nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by ayoblinks(m): 8:26pm
J
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by FisifunKododada: 8:26pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Bayajidda1: 8:26pm
Hello everyone! Pls is NwaAmaikpe here?
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by NwaAmaikpe: 8:27pm
And this one is someone's wife?
God forbid.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Newbeginnings(m): 8:27pm
she and mercy johnson are the only truly successful actress as of now
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by kmcutez(f): 8:27pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by dogstyle007(m): 8:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by onupeter(m): 8:28pm
Really?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Godhead4(m): 8:28pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Uromigod(m): 8:29pm
see natural beauty. I love u mama
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by ayoblinks(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by onupeter(m): 8:29pm
Oga cwln down
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Kingbusssy(m): 8:29pm
olasaad:She no won gree old
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Breezzy(m): 8:31pm
We are talking about masses we are losing daily from the evil hands of Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen you're here advertising for Omotola keep it up
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by olasaad(f): 8:32pm
Kingbusssy:
abi now...life begins @40
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Chi59(f): 8:32pm
La beautiful, la curvy, la talented.
Omosexy!!!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Neimar: 8:33pm
k
(0) (Reply)
Millions Of People Will Visit Your Blog Or Website? / Lady Gaga To Perform At The Mtv Ema / Tonto Dikeh Gets New Freaky Tattoo
Viewing this topic: hizaya61(m), terry29fresh, sexybaby22(f), UnApologeTic1, donestk(m), Samsteph3k(m), Garuskristy(f), padgirl, ProfEinstein, Godhead4(m), instinct57vm(m), sacluxisback(m), tchimatic(m), Toptech, shegxi(m), Abdullgulu(m), oluscofield(m), simplymat, Blackyboi, EdificationBoss, omoguess, Ongozi(f), e9js7cx, Joyekpen, ajufinz(m), pimpchi(m), ifedior, samdeto(m), chukxy, Johnnyhoo(m), stephleena(f), jbass1(m), nuttyp, Neimar, bokunrawo(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19