Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Harbdulrasaq(m): 12:18pm
The celebration for Omotola Ekeinde‘s 40th birthday is still on!

The superstar is the cover star for the latest edition of Thisday Style, and as always she looks breathtaking.

She was photographed by SpotlightPi for the cover tagged Omotola Ekeinde @ 40.

See photos below.

http://newshelm.ng/photos-omotola-ekeinde-covers-thisday-styles-latest-edition/

cc lalasticlala mynd44



Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by olasaad(f): 1:21pm
Beautiful
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by zeekeyboy: 8:25pm
Like if you think omotola is the most beautiful actress in Nigeria.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by ayoblinks(m): 8:26pm
J
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by FisifunKododada: 8:26pm
cheesy
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Bayajidda1: 8:26pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin






Hello everyone! Pls is NwaAmaikpe here?

shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by NwaAmaikpe: 8:27pm
shocked


And this one is someone's wife?
God forbid.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Newbeginnings(m): 8:27pm
she and mercy johnson are the only truly successful actress as of now
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by kmcutez(f): 8:27pm
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by dogstyle007(m): 8:28pm
Hmmm
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by onupeter(m): 8:28pm
Really?
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Godhead4(m): 8:28pm
zeekeyboy:
Like if you think omotola is the most beautiful actress in Nigeria.
See this mumu
kmcutez:
Na watin dey convuse you for ther?
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Uromigod(m): 8:29pm
see natural beauty. I love u mama
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by ayoblinks(m): 8:29pm
Newbeginnings:
G

Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by onupeter(m): 8:29pm
Oga cwln down
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Kingbusssy(m): 8:29pm
olasaad:
Beautiful
She no won gree old
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Breezzy(m): 8:31pm
We are talking about masses we are losing daily from the evil hands of Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen you're here advertising for Omotola keep it up
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by olasaad(f): 8:32pm
Kingbusssy:


She no won gree old

abi now...life begins @40
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Chi59(f): 8:32pm
La beautiful, la curvy, la talented.
Omosexy!!!
Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Covers ThisDay Style Latest Edition by Neimar: 8:33pm
k

