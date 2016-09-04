₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Blue3k2: 3:15pm
By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West
Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/not-eat-cows-trekked-sokoto-kano-gov-akeredolu/
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by fashoo2010(m): 3:22pm
Wow
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by angels09: 3:23pm
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Lipscomb(m): 3:31pm
I hope this stupid man really know what it take to governing. Pay the workers and solve the issues of higher institutions that almost collapse in your state.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Blue3k2: 3:34pm
They told you they don't want to be nomads anymore interesting? MACBAN made it clear they won't agree to ranching it's their right to graze. I see him hinting at an anti grazing law because it their isn't on he's only making a suggestion at end of day.
even herdsmen, by the time you interact with them properly, everybody doesn’t want to be permanently nomadic, they want a settled life too. We must discourage nomadism.
There is a bill we want to pass but we want to look at it very well.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by izzou(m): 3:34pm
Na cow matter dem take time dey analyze like this?
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Blue3k2: 3:35pm
Lipscomb:
I cut that part of the article. I can always add it back if you want.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by aminu790(m): 3:36pm
Lipscomb:Greetings Sir
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Troblem(m): 3:37pm
kill and refrigerate!
Carnibals on two legs...oh my subconsiousness! I hate humans with so much love.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Lipscomb(m): 3:39pm
no enough of bullshit
Blue3k2:
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Lipscomb(m): 3:40pm
How are you doing bro happy Sunday..
aminu790:
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Daplux4: 4:14pm
North always achieve what they want good or bad.
Our stupid Governors has fails because of pressure from the Fulani in Asia Rock without due consultations.
They are there for their selfish reasons.
we talked about restructuring North claims they know what it means but they push for cattle colony and got it what a shame.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Diademk07: 4:46pm
Troblem:what's this illiterate saying? Killing animal is now cannibalism? Compare that to the Fulani madmen that kill because of a stupid cow? Yeye.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by ConAir(m): 5:59pm
Bubu an herds men are unleashing mayhem in Nigeria let every reasonable get that.
As for the north any stupid herds men that disturbs the peace of the southern Nigeria their youths should kill the cows and eat rubbish.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by anibirelawal(m): 6:09pm
It seems ok to me.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by veacea: 7:39pm
It's a pity
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by datola: 7:39pm
Ok
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by smatt1711: 7:39pm
.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by adecz: 7:39pm
I agree.
If we can eat chicken & turkey from Europe
frozen for 5 to 12 months, why can't we eat beef
frozen from kano, sokoto or maiduguri last week?
Better than eating oyibo chicken treated with
embalming chemicals.
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Akinwerndey: 7:40pm
we should vote not those in APC or those who have white beards.... iranu
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by vanndubi: 7:40pm
Mr. Governor, is it frozen chicken and turkey that you eat in your government house?
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by bedspread: 7:40pm
If that will stop the Meanace of this Herdsmen... So be it
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by McAausim: 7:40pm
Useless governor..... Kukuma talk say make we no eat kpomo,& shaki again
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Sarrakii: 7:40pm
Boycott cow in it entirely
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by free2ryhme: 7:41pm
Why is it that in this country when sensible and educated people gets to power they become stupid and senseless
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Mrchippychappy(m): 7:42pm
My position is that there is no way we won’t have grazing areas or ranches in all the states of the federation. We have signed the paper but I am not sure we are flagging it off yet. You can call it ranches or grazing area but don’t call it a colony. I said it that if we have it in every state, Ondo can have a minimum of three in different locations. But it is not that you have your cattle and move them to these ranches; that is not the idea. Because if you want to move them, as you are going, the cattle may not know what you call ranch, everything they see on the road they would eat. My own idea is that if we have it in all states, even herdsmen, by the time you interact with them properly, everybody doesn’t want to be permanently nomadic, they want a settled life too
You have signed what papers? did you sign the paper with the consent of the people who voted you into power? I swear these southern governors are all stupid. When you let these guys in and dem no wan comot, then what? these governors are buffoons. This wouldn't end well!
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Eeroh95(m): 7:42pm
If the cow like it should trek from jigawa,I will chop it
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by Breezzy(m): 7:43pm
APC COW
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by lilytender: 7:44pm
Lipscomb:
What type of unfortunate child ate you
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by alexistaiwo: 7:45pm
Nigerian politicians....
When elections are approaching...
The more you look... The less you see
|Re: We Should Not Eat Cows That Trekked From Sokoto, Kano – Gov. Akeredolu by SNIPER123: 7:46pm
