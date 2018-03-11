Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News (8391 Views)

Charly Boy Protests At Libyan Embassy In Abuja Against Slave Trade In Libya (Pic / Omojuwa Reacts To Police Shooting Charly Boy And Protesters With Water Canon / *saraki Accepts Chief Of Staff's Resignation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





After a series of Twitter users, including Saraki’s Head of New Media, Olu Onemola, called Charlyboy’s attention to the fact that the picture he posted was taken during then-Senator Saraki’s oversight visit to Ogoniland, as the Chairman of the 7th Senate’s Committee on Environment and Ecology, Charlyboy, who uses the @AreaFada1 handle on twitter, later apologized to the politician, stating that he was in a hurry to post before verifying the veracity of the story.



Saraki, through his Twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, tweeted back at Charlyboy, stating that he accepts his apology. He said:



“Dear Charlyboy (@Areafada1), I appreciate your coming forward to admit that your post against me was ill-conceived. It takes a lot to do that.



“I agree that we all see things from our respective lenses, but without disregard to what is permissible by an average mind. It is therefore imperative that we observe circumspection at all times so we don’t have to say the avoidable ‘sorry.’”





http://newshelm.ng/saraki-accepts-charly-boys-apology-over-fake-news/



cc lalasticlala mynd44 Bukola Saraki, the president of the Nigerian Senate, on Sunday, March 11, 2018, accepted the apology of Nigerian singer/songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka “Charlyboy”, who erroneously stated that an image of the Senate President’s 2012 visit to Ogoniland, was a picture of the Senate President after being chased by youths in Kwara.After a series of Twitter users, including Saraki’s Head of New Media, Olu Onemola, called Charlyboy’s attention to the fact that the picture he posted was taken during then-Senator Saraki’s oversight visit to Ogoniland, as the Chairman of the 7th Senate’s Committee on Environment and Ecology, Charlyboy, who uses the @AreaFada1 handle on twitter, later apologized to the politician, stating that he was in a hurry to post before verifying the veracity of the story.Saraki, through his Twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, tweeted back at Charlyboy, stating that he accepts his apology. He said:“Dear Charlyboy (@Areafada1), I appreciate your coming forward to admit that your post against me was ill-conceived. It takes a lot to do that.“I agree that we all see things from our respective lenses, but without disregard to what is permissible by an average mind. It is therefore imperative that we observe circumspection at all times so we don’t have to say the avoidable ‘sorry.’”cc lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like

bmcs won't like this 8 Likes

Lai Mohammed and Bmc propaganda gone sour! Trying to rubbish the head of parliament and denigrate the National Assembly because of politics.



May God bless the most Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki



May God bless the most vibrant and outspoken Senator Dino Melaye



And may He continue to bless Senator Remi Tinubu 16 Likes 1 Share

Yesterday BMC members was masturbating over this. 9 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for Apc, buhari and his BMC crew can apologize to Nigerians over their lies, propaganda and their inept clulessness. 5 Likes

Sarrki whr are you? 5 Likes



Charly boy, you just won my repect!!! Wow....I admire man who will accept responsibility, accept their wrongs and apologize when necessary.Charly boy, you just won my repect!!! 16 Likes

this is a normal conversation between two grown ups

Sarrki has to apologize here in nairaland too 4 Likes

We really need that social media bill. Fake Bloggers and false news mongers need to be dealth with 1 Like

Looting aside, this Saraki is good. Then again "ALL" Nigerian politicians are corrupt (Including Buhari the Mr. Integrity).

The way forward is to vote a politician (who despite his looting), would work to build the country and it's citizens.

All these talk of integrity is fabricated by dubious people for foolish minds. See the scams the current integrity government of Buhari is running. 7 Likes

His mumu neva do His mumu neva do 1 Like

kc2hansome:

looting aside, this Saraki is good. Looting aside?!

So what is good in someone that loots?!

Nigerian youth and foolishness.

smh Looting aside?!So what is good in someone that loots?!Nigerian youth and foolishness.smh

kimjongJezebel:

Bmc propaganda gone sour! Trying to rubbish the head of parliament and denigrate the National Assembly because of politics.



May God bless the most Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki



May God bless the most vibrant and outspoken Senator Dino Melaye



And may He continue to bless Senator Remi Tinubu

You seem to have taken asslicking as a career



I hope you're not an Aba Jew. They worship Saraki, Fink and Fayose like gods

I love the reactions of both men

modelmike7:



Looting aside?!

So what is good in someone that loots?!

Nigerian youth and foolishness.

smh

Face your BMC work and stay off my mention. If you weren't foolish, you wouldn't be defending a regressive government that loots and still play politics with the lives of its citizens.

Suicide rate - High

Death rate - High

Crime rate- High

Scandal rate- High

Unemployment rate - High

Insecurity rate - High

Murder rate - High

Genocide rate- High



and you are not even ashamed of yourself. Face your BMC work and stay off my mention. If you weren't foolish, you wouldn't be defending a regressive government that loots and still play politics with the lives of its citizens.Suicide rate - HighDeath rate - HighCrime rate- HighScandal rate- HighUnemployment rate - HighInsecurity rate - HighMurder rate - HighGenocide rate- Highand you are not even ashamed of yourself. 6 Likes 2 Shares

.Outta Nairaland till 26/27 March.See y'all PIGS .Outta Nairaland till 26/27 March.See y'all PIGS 1 Like

Good one Charlie!

Ebe like Charlie boy Don dey hungry......working for Liar Mohammed now or wot 1 Like

BlackPantherxXx:





You seem to have taken asslicking as a career



I hope you're not an Aba Jew. They worship Saraki, Fink and Fayose like gods

Bmc agents are adherent of retrogression. I know the kind of checks and balances the present National Assembly has provided in the current regime if not, Buhari would have finished Nigeria completely





May God bless the sensible members of the current National Assembly



May devil punish the presidency Bmc agents are adherent of retrogression. I know the kind of checks and balances the present National Assembly has provided in the current regime if not, Buhari would have finished Nigeria completelyMay God bless the sensible members of the current National AssemblyMay devil punish the presidency 3 Likes

I thought area fada is just an area fada without sense.



wisdom no go kill charly boy.



maturity no go kill saraki.



BMC's who wanted to make delicious meal from this scenario should hide their head in shame 2 Likes

kc2hansome:





Face your BMC work and stay off my mention. If you weren't foolish, you wouldn't be defending a regressive government that loots still play politics with the lives of its citizens.

Suicide rate - High

Death rate - High

Crime rate- High

Scandal rate- High



and you are not even ashamed of yourself.

Truth is always bitter.

Wailers will forever wail.

Supporting looters is their job.

What a nation! Truth is always bitter.Wailers will forever wail.Supporting looters is their job.What a nation!

Charlie is really born again!! 1 Like

kimjongJezebel:





Bmc agents are adherent of retrogression. I know the kind of checks and balances the present National Assembly has provided in the current regime if not, Buhari would have finished Nigeria completely





May God bless the sensible members of the current National Assembly



May devil punish the presidency

IPOB she-male spotted.



I dislike the dullard though IPOB she-male spotted.I dislike the dullard though

modelmike7:





Truth is always bitter.

Wailers will forever wail.

Supporting looters is their job.

What a nation!

I'm still wondering why you would post a comment and click the share link by yourself

What a miserable Imp.

You are just a deceitful toddler.

Run along!!!. I can't play in the mud with you. I'm still wondering why you would post a comment and click the share link by yourselfWhat a miserable Imp.You are just a deceitful toddler.Run along!!!. I can't play in the mud with you. 2 Likes

An idiot posted the same story here without any source

, can he apologize already? 1 Like

Where is that useless Buhari cow sarki that posted this news. Truly those Media Cows needs total brain over hauling 2 Likes

BlackPantherxXx:



IPOB she-male spotted.

I dislike the dullard though

I'm not Igbo although I admire their enterprising and industrious spirit...

So try another line I'm not Igbo although I admire their enterprising and industrious spirit...So try another line 1 Like