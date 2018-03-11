₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,490 members, 4,128,781 topics. Date: Sunday, 11 March 2018 at 11:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News (8391 Views)
Charly Boy Protests At Libyan Embassy In Abuja Against Slave Trade In Libya (Pic / Omojuwa Reacts To Police Shooting Charly Boy And Protesters With Water Canon / *saraki Accepts Chief Of Staff's Resignation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by EdificationBoss: 6:50pm
Bukola Saraki, the president of the Nigerian Senate, on Sunday, March 11, 2018, accepted the apology of Nigerian singer/songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka “Charlyboy”, who erroneously stated that an image of the Senate President’s 2012 visit to Ogoniland, was a picture of the Senate President after being chased by youths in Kwara.
After a series of Twitter users, including Saraki’s Head of New Media, Olu Onemola, called Charlyboy’s attention to the fact that the picture he posted was taken during then-Senator Saraki’s oversight visit to Ogoniland, as the Chairman of the 7th Senate’s Committee on Environment and Ecology, Charlyboy, who uses the @AreaFada1 handle on twitter, later apologized to the politician, stating that he was in a hurry to post before verifying the veracity of the story.
Saraki, through his Twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, tweeted back at Charlyboy, stating that he accepts his apology. He said:
“Dear Charlyboy (@Areafada1), I appreciate your coming forward to admit that your post against me was ill-conceived. It takes a lot to do that.
“I agree that we all see things from our respective lenses, but without disregard to what is permissible by an average mind. It is therefore imperative that we observe circumspection at all times so we don’t have to say the avoidable ‘sorry.’”
http://newshelm.ng/saraki-accepts-charly-boys-apology-over-fake-news/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by stephleena(f): 6:55pm
bmcs won't like this
8 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kimjongJezebel(f): 6:58pm
Lai Mohammed and Bmc propaganda gone sour! Trying to rubbish the head of parliament and denigrate the National Assembly because of politics.
May God bless the most Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki
May God bless the most vibrant and outspoken Senator Dino Melaye
And may He continue to bless Senator Remi Tinubu
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by Sarrakii: 7:00pm
Yesterday BMC members was masturbating over this.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by chuksjuve(m): 7:01pm
Waiting for Apc, buhari and his BMC crew can apologize to Nigerians over their lies, propaganda and their inept clulessness.
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by olasaad(f): 7:22pm
Sarrki whr are you?
5 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by Alexk2(m): 7:46pm
Wow....I admire man who will accept responsibility, accept their wrongs and apologize when necessary.
Charly boy, you just won my repect!!!
16 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by falcon01: 8:16pm
this is a normal conversation between two grown ups
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by emeijeh(m): 10:08pm
Sarrki has to apologize here in nairaland too
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by ednut1(m): 10:09pm
We really need that social media bill. Fake Bloggers and false news mongers need to be dealth with
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kc2hansome(m): 10:09pm
Looting aside, this Saraki is good. Then again "ALL" Nigerian politicians are corrupt (Including Buhari the Mr. Integrity).
The way forward is to vote a politician (who despite his looting), would work to build the country and it's citizens.
All these talk of integrity is fabricated by dubious people for foolish minds. See the scams the current integrity government of Buhari is running.
7 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm
His mumu neva do
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by modelmike7(m): 10:11pm
kc2hansome:Looting aside?!
So what is good in someone that loots?!
Nigerian youth and foolishness.
smh
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by BlackPantherxXx: 10:11pm
kimjongJezebel:
You seem to have taken asslicking as a career
I hope you're not an Aba Jew. They worship Saraki, Fink and Fayose like gods
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by Samogbo1(m): 10:14pm
I love the reactions of both men
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kc2hansome(m): 10:15pm
modelmike7:
Face your BMC work and stay off my mention. If you weren't foolish, you wouldn't be defending a regressive government that loots and still play politics with the lives of its citizens.
Suicide rate - High
Death rate - High
Crime rate- High
Scandal rate- High
Unemployment rate - High
Insecurity rate - High
Murder rate - High
Genocide rate- High
and you are not even ashamed of yourself.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by ipobarecriminals: 10:18pm
.Outta Nairaland till 26/27 March.See y'all PIGS
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by Profkomolafe(m): 10:18pm
Good one Charlie!
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by cyberguy72(m): 10:18pm
Ebe like Charlie boy Don dey hungry......working for Liar Mohammed now or wot
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kimjongJezebel(f): 10:18pm
BlackPantherxXx:
Bmc agents are adherent of retrogression. I know the kind of checks and balances the present National Assembly has provided in the current regime if not, Buhari would have finished Nigeria completely
May God bless the sensible members of the current National Assembly
May devil punish the presidency
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by fakeprophet(m): 10:19pm
I thought area fada is just an area fada without sense.
wisdom no go kill charly boy.
maturity no go kill saraki.
BMC's who wanted to make delicious meal from this scenario should hide their head in shame
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by modelmike7(m): 10:23pm
kc2hansome:
Truth is always bitter.
Wailers will forever wail.
Supporting looters is their job.
What a nation!
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by costandi(m): 10:23pm
Charlie is really born again!!
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by BlackPantherxXx: 10:25pm
kimjongJezebel:
IPOB she-male spotted.
I dislike the dullard though
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kc2hansome(m): 10:26pm
modelmike7:
I'm still wondering why you would post a comment and click the share link by yourself
What a miserable Imp.
You are just a deceitful toddler.
Run along!!!. I can't play in the mud with you.
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by wingmanII: 10:28pm
An idiot posted the same story here without any source
, can he apologize already?
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by Sagamaje(m): 10:31pm
Where is that useless Buhari cow sarki that posted this news. Truly those Media Cows needs total brain over hauling
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by kimjongJezebel(f): 10:31pm
BlackPantherxXx:
I'm not Igbo although I admire their enterprising and industrious spirit...
So try another line
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Accepts Charly Boy’s Apology Over Fake News by FisifunKododada: 10:57pm
Charlie boy is a typical potorpotorian - they ALWAYS carry FAKE news.
(0) (Reply)
Impeachment Panel: Al-makura’s Lawyers Write Nasarawa CJ / Fuel Subsidy And Exchange Rate / FG Not Sending Troops To Gambia - Nigeria Army
Viewing this topic: akzjazz(m), Ugowizboy(m), Chickameda(m), francezB(m), EEC2020, walygy(m), floflo12, soropee, AnodaIT(m), teniboss(m), Ishanipepeye(f), Theultimate(m), dukecharles(m), fantastic1, itiswello352, Bloggz74(m), talk2cj08(m), pimpchi(m), Sammy95, GoodinPurple, Fernandowski(m), smart4luv, owelle22(m), Harkholarworle(m), ogbuduyeke, phoenixcleans(m), ndat(m), rhajaan(m), Integrafamoo, okezie007(m), mikewills(m), highchief3(m), DSDLIVEREPORT, osanga90(m), pddyol(m), doneyor(m), nero69 and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17