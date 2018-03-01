₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by stephenduru: 7:05pm
Late ex-governor of Nasarawa State, Aliyu Akwe Doma has been buried.The burial ceremony of the ex-governor was held in Doma, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Umaru Al-Makura described the death of his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Akwe-Doma, as a personal loss - Al-Makura was one of the many dignitaries that paid the deceased last respect.
He also described the deceased as a ‘galvanizer’ of self-reliance, an advocate of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance, adding that the loss of Akwe-Doma was a personal one, given their close relationship.
The former governor died at 75 on March 6 at an Israeli hospital.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by stephenduru: 7:06pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by mumureloaded(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by OriginalKogiboy(m): 7:58pm
innalilahi wa inalilahi rajiu
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by twilliamx: 10:08pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by bumtos(m): 10:10pm
E ku idele o, ojo ajinna sir'a o.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by zanebaddo(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by lastempero: 10:11pm
Omo this north and crowd be like 5 and 6,any small thing crowd don gather.almajirism and unemployment e no go better for una two.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by jagugu88li(f): 10:11pm
Atleast have the body in a casket.....this is disturbing.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by onupeter(m): 10:11pm
God rest his soul!
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by wassade: 10:11pm
Death is inevitable
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by Memories12411: 10:13pm
This is the conclusion of the whole matter. Every life must taste death.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by lincs25(m): 10:13pm
religion that treat poor men differently
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by japansco(m): 10:15pm
R.I.p,wen u govern us u refuses us water
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by Sul154(m): 10:26pm
If only those in attendance would learn a lesson and handle governance right
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by carinmom(f): 10:32pm
May Allah forgive his sins
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by smithsydny(m): 10:37pm
Go well oo
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by smithsydny(m): 10:38pm
carinmom:there is no forgiveness in the grave
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by carinmom(f): 10:40pm
smithsydny:
Get off my mention
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by smithsydny(m): 10:40pm
carinmom:there is no repentance in the grave
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by kennymartinz: 10:47pm
Hmmmmm all is vanity. politicians please stop stealing Nigerians money for what will it profit u to steal our money and end up being a disgraced to the entire nation.
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by madridguy(m): 10:48pm
What is disturbing about this?
jagugu88li:
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by MONITZ: 10:55pm
And al the Kati Kati in his life ends and his watch over,this here should be a reason y politicians ought to have a rethink that all the importance that they associate with so many things aren't just worth it Bt who sigh they won't change because their hearts re wickedly hardened and won't even entertain any idea of turning a new leaf and treating the masses appropriately...Life is ephemeral and the person will only be remembered for his good/bad deeds depending on the side of the divide which he belonged to when he was alive...
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by Taku555(m): 10:59pm
Memories12411:not every life that must taste death. The son of man will meet some people alive
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by princeadams11: 11:00pm
smithsydny:If that is what you believe. Hold on to it
|Re: Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma by princeadams11: 11:02pm
lincs25:Don't just comment, prove your point. Commenting from point if ignorance is nt good young man
Viewing this topic: ogoh4(m), SmartMugu, midey93(f), WASMOG(m), Bizzysmitty, hillsate, krisjohnson88(m), Philipgreat(m), nosiri(m), jamrid and 34 guest(s)
