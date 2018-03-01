Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From The Burial Of Aliyu Akwa Doma (4743 Views)

Umaru Al-Makura described the death of his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Akwe-Doma, as a personal loss - Al-Makura was one of the many dignitaries that paid the deceased last respect.



He also described the deceased as a ‘galvanizer’ of self-reliance, an advocate of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance, adding that the loss of Akwe-Doma was a personal one, given their close relationship.



The former governor died at 75 on March 6 at an Israeli hospital.





innalilahi wa inalilahi rajiu 1 Like

E ku idele o, ojo ajinna sir'a o.

Omo this north and crowd be like 5 and 6,any small thing crowd don gather.almajirism and unemployment e no go better for una two. 6 Likes

Atleast have the body in a casket.....this is disturbing.

God rest his soul!

Death is inevitable 1 Like

This is the conclusion of the whole matter. Every life must taste death. 6 Likes

religion that treat poor men differently 1 Like

R.I.p,wen u govern us u refuses us water

If only those in attendance would learn a lesson and handle governance right

May Allah forgive his sins

Go well oo

there is no forgiveness in the grave

there is no forgiveness in the grave

Get off my mention

there is no repentance in the grave

Hmmmmm all is vanity. politicians please stop stealing Nigerians money for what will it profit u to steal our money and end up being a disgraced to the entire nation.





Atleast have the body in a casket.....this is disturbing. What is disturbing about this?

And al the Kati Kati in his life ends and his watch over,this here should be a reason y politicians ought to have a rethink that all the importance that they associate with so many things aren't just worth it Bt who sigh they won't change because their hearts re wickedly hardened and won't even entertain any idea of turning a new leaf and treating the masses appropriately...Life is ephemeral and the person will only be remembered for his good/bad deeds depending on the side of the divide which he belonged to when he was alive...

not every life that must taste death. The son of man will meet some people alive

If that is what you believe. Hold on to it