Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State did the unexpected yesterday as he mingled with the 'common' citizens in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. The governor interacted with some tailors, yam sellers, snooker players, and others.This is coming ahead of the general elections in 2019 which some say must have prompted the governor to make such move in a bid to win the hearts of Kebbi indigenes.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/governor-atiku-bagudu-interacts-with-citizens-in-kebbi-state.html

Election don come na.



Some one said if you want to see the highest number of idiots concentrated in one place, check the Voter's Register.

na today?,buhari before the elections drank black tea,from Mali..he used HTC phone,but now riding with iPhone "10+".. he had no Money to buy presidential form,but God miraculously gave his jobless son millions of naira to board bike from gwarinpa to aso rock.

I'm currently in the state and I can clearly state here that he is an average performer. some parts of the state are yet to feel the impacts of his government.

Those in the state capital and the environs are the core beneficiaries of his governance and he might not embark on good programs if elected into power for a second term.

He is a good pretender 3 Likes

Aboki and suger Cane be like 5 and 6

The most peaceful state in Nigeria is kebbi state. I've lived there and I know. Bagudu is well loved by the people just that the man is stingy.

Another Fayose in the North

These politicians will never cease to amaze me. If only the people are wise we wont have to see this old cheap and irrelevant campaign game always. My campaign slogan remain any leader wherever tribe or religion he/she is coming from who fail to provide good road, water, electricity, healthcare, education, security, economy, peace and progress of the people and nation at large should be KICK-OUT!

And you really passed English in your WAEC?

Chia.... This ppl they see us as mumu.... Like ppl they can use there sense anyhow

Just because he is interacting with people doesn't mean because election is near,he has really performed well ,go and ask people around there,he revolutionized agriculture there and he interacts with the locals alot

Any governor that performed below average will be shown the way out of power. Nigerians are not fools any more. Starting from Baba. Books will be open people will be voted out. If you like go to their houses and become friends, 2019 no brother for election. Shekina













Only zombies will fall for this

This is not necessary if there are projects, programmes and policies that touch their life for better.

Politicians eh..... Fayose, now Bagudu next

Nigeria Politicians' way of life. Let's get our PVC and shock them in 2019

I wish it was that easy.

Kebbi..... Peaceful state

Grass root politics only happen when its few days to election. Almighty jah will punish all this fake politicians.

Mean or ungenerous?

na today?,buhari before the elections drank black tea,from Mali..he used HTC phone,but now riding with iPhone "10+".. he had Monet to buy presidential form,but God miraculously gave his jobless millions of naira to board bike from gwarinpa to aso rock.

And you really passed English in your WAEC?

Cool governor

was opportuned to meet him in person

this man sure for Corpers o

he dey dash us money anywhere

all this na bride price

I served in his alma mater in the state capital and he would visit to dole out cash to us once in a while

Whether it's for election sake or not, Bagudu is loved by the people of Kebbi, and it is sure he has won reelection already.

The most peaceful state in Nigeria is kebbi state. I've lived there and I know. Bagudu is well loved by the people just that the man is stingy.

Did you just say stingy?

na today?,buhari before the elections drank black tea,from Mali..he used HTC phone,but now riding with iPhone "10+".. he had Money to buy presidential form,but God miraculously gave his jobless son millions of naira to board bike from gwarinpa to aso rock.

so you knew all along that his son was jobless?...and you now know again that he is using iPhone 10+( if dia is a phone like dt)..?madam,how?

sure I did..any problem?