by dainformant(m): 7:25pm
Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State did the unexpected yesterday as he mingled with the 'common' citizens in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital. The governor interacted with some tailors, yam sellers, snooker players, and others.
This is coming ahead of the general elections in 2019 which some say must have prompted the governor to make such move in a bid to win the hearts of Kebbi indigenes.
by dainformant(m): 7:26pm
by Lomprico2: 7:28pm
by AntiWailer: 7:30pm
Election don come na.
Some one said if you want to see the highest number of idiots concentrated in one place, check the Voter's Register.
by stephleena(f): 7:31pm
na today?,buhari before the elections drank black tea,from Mali..he used HTC phone,but now riding with iPhone "10+".. he had no Money to buy presidential form,but God miraculously gave his jobless son millions of naira to board bike from gwarinpa to aso rock.
by MRAKBEE(m): 10:13pm
I'm currently in the state and I can clearly state here that he is an average performer. some parts of the state are yet to feel the impacts of his government.
Those in the state capital and the environs are the core beneficiaries of his governance and he might not embark on good programs if elected into power for a second term.
He is a good pretender
by onupeter(m): 10:14pm
Aboki and suger Cane be like 5 and 6
by lofty900(m): 10:15pm
The most peaceful state in Nigeria is kebbi state. I've lived there and I know. Bagudu is well loved by the people just that the man is stingy.
by Profkomolafe(m): 10:15pm
Another Fayose in the North
by Kingspin(m): 10:15pm
These politicians will never cease to amaze me. If only the people are wise we wont have to see this old cheap and irrelevant campaign game always. My campaign slogan remain any leader wherever tribe or religion he/she is coming from who fail to provide good road, water, electricity, healthcare, education, security, economy, peace and progress of the people and nation at large should be KICK-OUT!
by GoroTango(m): 10:16pm
stephleena:And you really passed English in your WAEC?
by lordraiden(m): 10:16pm
Chia.... This ppl they see us as mumu.... Like ppl they can use there sense anyhow
by Inani(m): 10:16pm
Just because he is interacting with people doesn't mean because election is near,he has really performed well ,go and ask people around there,he revolutionized agriculture there and he interacts with the locals alot
by ekems2017(f): 10:17pm
Any governor that performed below average will be shown the way out of power. Nigerians are not fools any more. Starting from Baba. Books will be open people will be voted out. If you like go to their houses and become friends, 2019 no brother for election. Shekina
by ZombieTAMER: 10:18pm
Only zombies will fall for this
by gaskiyamagana: 10:19pm
This is not necessary if there are projects, programmes and policies that touch their life for better.
by McAausim: 10:19pm
Politicians eh..... Fayose, now Bagudu next
by dbanjj1629(m): 10:19pm
Lomprico2:Nigeria Politicians' way of life. Let's get our PVC and shock them in 2019
by Miyachi: 10:20pm
ekems2017:I wish it was that easy.
by Alphafeezay(m): 10:20pm
Kebbi..... Peaceful state
by kennymartinz: 10:23pm
Grass root politics only happen when its few days to election. Almighty jah will punish all this fake politicians.
by MRAKBEE(m): 10:24pm
lofty900:Mean or ungenerous?
by McAausim: 10:26pm
by Adicsonbaba(m): 10:26pm
Cool governor
was opportuned to meet him in person
this man sure for Corpers o
he dey dash us money anywhere
by omoadeleye(m): 10:27pm
all this na bride price
by MRAKBEE(m): 10:27pm
Adicsonbaba:I served in his alma mater in the state capital and he would visit to dole out cash to us once in a while
by debolayinka(m): 10:29pm
Whether it's for election sake or not, Bagudu is loved by the people of Kebbi, and it is sure he has won reelection already.
by debolayinka(m): 10:33pm
Did you just say stingy?
by smokedfish: 10:34pm
stephleena:so you knew all along that his son was jobless?...and you now know again that he is using iPhone 10+( if dia is a phone like dt)..?madam,how?
by stephleena(f): 10:35pm
GoroTango:sure I did..any problem?
by tytunji29(m): 10:36pm
GoroTango:Only reasonable ppl like us can understand him if u can't den am sori
