|Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by HeWrites(m): 6:04am
A man based in Uganda who was involved in an accident which his car somersaults three times comes out of the car unhurt. According to Philip, he was driving to Sheema where he lives when he was involved in the accident which caused a serious damage to his car.
According to Kyankaaga Philip Bravo Nahabwawe;
"Friends I survived an accident as I was driving to Sheema ....was a few metres to reach home and the car turned 3 times.... God is realI thank God am alive again"
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/uganda-man-survives-an-accident-that-makes-his-car-somersaults-3-times.html
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Dboy55: 6:09am
Nah God ooo...
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Blakjewelry(m): 6:27am
One lucky dude
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by manuel4real(m): 7:00am
3times ...who counted it?
God is wonderful
5 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by zlantanfan: 10:08am
D
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by dkronicle(m): 10:08am
Wow God please be for me and my family.
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by bola565: 10:09am
.
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by xamiel: 10:09am
God saved you.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by yebzman: 10:09am
Him day to change location never reach...
Na who dey normally count the 2,3,7,24... number of times all them Cars the tumble?
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by simonlee(m): 10:09am
Thank God for his life o... see the car like bread wey jam hungry brick layer!
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by coalcoal1(m): 10:10am
yes...who counted it?
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by seenter84: 10:10am
How dis one make front page sef
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by themessage: 10:10am
choi!
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by KKKWHITE(m): 10:11am
manuel4real:buhari counted it
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Femston: 10:11am
All thanks to God Almighty
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by dimexy247(m): 10:11am
Thank God
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by mickapolo: 10:12am
Nice for being with the living, oya make some money on NaijaBet
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Willexmania: 10:12am
3 Times Huh?
and Who counted it if i may ask?
GOD IS GREAT.
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Gangster1ms: 10:18am
This looks like more than 3 times
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by Lilimax(f): 10:21am
He is a faithful God.
Thank God!
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by ZombieTAMER: 10:24am
He didn't vote for Buhari
Thank God
|Re: Ugandan Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times. See What It Looks Like After The Accident by lastempero: 10:24am
Complete ur story,what caused the accident?
