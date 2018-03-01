



According to Kyankaaga Philip Bravo Nahabwawe;

"Friends I survived an accident as I was driving to Sheema ....was a few metres to reach home and the car turned 3 times.... God is realI thank God am alive again"



https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/uganda-man-survives-an-accident-that-makes-his-car-somersaults-3-times.html A man based in Uganda who was involved in an accident which his car somersaults three times comes out of the car unhurt. According to Philip, he was driving to Sheema where he lives when he was involved in the accident which caused a serious damage to his car.According to Kyankaaga Philip Bravo Nahabwawe;