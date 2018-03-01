Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot (6300 Views)

Passersby, immediately flew into action by ensuring the birth of the baby was successful, before she was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Details are still sketchy, but according to what we know, the mother and new born baby are doing just fine.



Some photos below;



Still searching for the "stunning".

what is stunning here?

What exactly is it dar all the spectators want to see?



stunning i believe 3 Likes

The baby should be named babytraffic.. 4 Likes

DrinkLimca:

The baby should be named babytraffic.. :\ Hm :\ Hm

Tamarapetty:

:\ Hm why are you doing hmm as if you are cumming?

DrinkLimca:

why are you doing hmm as if you are cumming? Lol, Early moh moh Lol, Early moh moh 1 Like 1 Share

congratulation to the mother.

see how many the unprofessional midwives want to deliver a baby...leaving the mother with lil fresh air 1 Like

dis people wan suffocate the woman ni.

and the guy videoing is not mentally OK

. congrat woman for giving birth to our future road safety officer

don't women calculate their birth period..

this should have been avoided

GOD is good ��

Wonderful

Wonderful.....

Congrats strong mama!! Just name the cutie CARbiru (kabiru)... 1 Like

marvin906:

don't women calculate their birth period..

this should have been avoided Jew***go and sleep Jew***go and sleep





Those people taking picture and videos how will they feel if its them or thier wife in that vulnerable state and being videod Praise be to God.Those people taking picture and videos how will they feel if its them or thier wife in that vulnerable state and being videod 1 Like

marvin906:

don't women calculate their birth period..

this should have been avoided Olodo you funny o. Olodoyou funny o.

Just imagine old man trying hard to video the scene

Nigerians have lost it

God may your Holy name be praised!!!!!



But it's stupidity of the highest order that a woman is giving birth and another woman is videoing her.

wonderful!

that glorified village Yenagoa too get trafficthat glorified village

Awesome

the husband when he sees all those cameras filming his wife's toto 2 Likes

If the woman were to be a yoruba, then her child will be christianed "Abiona" which means he/she was giving birth to while transporting

Some people spend money in the best hospitals and still die at child birth... Wedding MC