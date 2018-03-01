₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by bossmeek(m): 6:59am
A Nigerian woman reportedly gave birth today, while in labour, on her way to the hospital, but was trapped in traffic at Azikoro Village, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
Passersby, immediately flew into action by ensuring the birth of the baby was successful, before she was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Details are still sketchy, but according to what we know, the mother and new born baby are doing just fine.
Some photos below;
https://www.bossmeek.com.ng/2018/03/nigerian-lady-trapped-in-traffic-gives.html
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by bossmeek(m): 6:59am
1 Like
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by bossmeek(m): 7:00am
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by python1: 7:01am
Still searching for the "stunning".
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Tamarapetty(f): 7:06am
what is stunning here?
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by DaudaAbu(m): 7:08am
What exactly is it dar all the spectators want to see?
stunning i believe
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by DrinkLimca(m): 7:12am
The baby should be named babytraffic..
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Tamarapetty(f): 7:27am
DrinkLimca::\ Hm
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by DrinkLimca(m): 7:32am
Tamarapetty:why are you doing hmm as if you are cumming?
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Tamarapetty(f): 7:36am
DrinkLimca:Lol, Early moh moh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by hadduni(f): 7:49am
congratulation to the mother.
see how many the unprofessional midwives want to deliver a baby...leaving the mother with lil fresh air
1 Like
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by xmanco42: 9:41am
dis people wan suffocate the woman ni.
and the guy videoing is not mentally OK
. congrat woman for giving birth to our future road safety officer
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by marvin906(m): 9:41am
don't women calculate their birth period..
this should have been avoided
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Obekz: 9:41am
GOD is good ��
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by ezex(m): 9:42am
Wonderful
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by ezex(m): 9:42am
Wonderful.....
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by tartar91: 9:43am
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by statrboiTolu(m): 9:43am
Congrats strong mama!! Just name the cutie CARbiru (kabiru)...
1 Like
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Princeofnigeria(m): 9:44am
marvin906:Jew***go and sleep
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Liftedhands: 9:45am
Praise be to God.
Those people taking picture and videos how will they feel if its them or thier wife in that vulnerable state and being videod
1 Like
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by torvickof1312(m): 9:45am
Naija news
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Liftedhands: 9:46am
marvin906:Olodo you funny o.
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Olukat(m): 9:47am
Just imagine old man trying hard to video the scene
Nigerians have lost it
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by ochukwuma15(m): 9:48am
God may your Holy name be praised!!!!!
But it's stupidity of the highest order that a woman is giving birth and another woman is videoing her.
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by okpeechobu: 9:49am
wonderful!
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by TheAngry1: 9:49am
Yenagoa too get traffic that glorified village
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Suaimhneas(f): 9:52am
Awesome
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by simonlee(m): 9:52am
the husband when he sees all those cameras filming his wife's toto
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Holuwatoobii(m): 9:52am
If the woman were to be a yoruba, then her child will be christianed "Abiona" which means he/she was giving birth to while transporting
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by MrRhymes101(m): 9:53am
Some people spend money in the best hospitals and still die at child birth... Wedding MC
|Re: Lady Trapped In Traffic Gives Birth Inside A Car In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State (Phot by Willexmania: 9:54am
the Husband when he Finds Out these people are filming his wife's nunu......
