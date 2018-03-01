Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Saleh Michika Was Owed N400m By State He Once Governed (7172 Views)

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, his son, Abdurrashid Saleh Michika, said government refused to release his entitlement as former governor or sponsor him for medical care as he was entitled to by law.

He lamented that even when the team of consultants at the FMC informed Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla about lack of necessary facilities to handle Michika’s condition and suggested provision of an air ambulance for his transfer to a better equipped hospital, the governor failed to respond.



His added that the state government had withheld Michika’s entitlement amounting to N400 million despite promises from the governor.

“Government refused to release his entitlement, about N400 million and slashed his pension to N300,000,” he stated







“Governor Bindow had promised to pay him after our father spoke to him several times but nothing happened. They were notified as soon as his health condition worsened, yet their response was not encouraging. This is an aged person, a former governor with a large family,” he stated.



Michika who served between January 1992 and November 1993 under the defunct National Republican Party (NRC) died on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Yola.



Responding to the allegation, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh said the family should have followed the laid down procedures to access the benefits due for the ex-governor rather than making such allegations against the governor..



“What ex-governors are entitled to is specified in the law and there are procedures for accessing those benefits . . . It is not fair to say government abandoned him. There are procedures in using public funds. The family should have followed the procedures and notified government,” he stated.



Michika who died at the age of 86 on Saturday after spending two days in coma at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Yola has left behind 37 children, 97 grand children and four great grand children according to a family member, Hafiz Saleh Michika.



His children include Muluk Saleh, a business man, Hamza, the Registrar at the Federal Polytechnic, Bali and Dr. Jalal Saleh, an associate professor and medical consultant with the World Health Organisation (WHO) (Daily Trust)



That's naija for u



FTC for the first time in more than 3yrs.



The feeling is the same.

Haba with well placed children dem still de halal say government abandoned dem daddy? SMH 11 Likes

OOOOOoooooooK, that is why he could not die outside Nigeria, oh, I see 3 Likes

With 37 children? They are not serious. 15 Likes

good for them

a governor for one year and he is receiving 300k as pension, police officer for 35years who risked his life day and night will be receiving 40k as pension # Nigeria can never be good again 21 Likes

What do mean well placed children ? Are you aware the highest govt official salary in Nigeria is 1.5 million Naira a month ? When they start stealing billions now from their so called well placed job now to satisfy your assumption it's still us that will call them thieves . What do mean well placed children ? Are you aware the highest govt official salary in Nigeria is 1.5 million Naira a month ? When they start stealing billions now from their so called well placed job now to satisfy your assumption it's still us that will call them thieves . 9 Likes 2 Shares

What stopped him from building a first class hospital during His reign??



Our political class are most concerned about appropriating huge sums of money to themselves and their cronies while in power, The new LUC in Lagos is a prime example and thereafter, they'll make their useless rubber-stamp State Assembly members to pass a bill of perpetual income in their lifetime in the name of pensions.



What these men earn after a mere 8years in office will take ages for a civil servant to dream of even after 35 years of service.



What goes around comes around, for the fact that the ailment could kill him while being left in the care of a Nigerian hospital speaks volume of the neglect of our health systems.



What about the ordinary citizens who also do not posses the means for an overseas medical care??

So they are the ones to die while the politicians go abroad, receive better health care, then come back and continue their looting without putting measures in place to ensure that even a staff of the local govt is entitled to world class medical care??



Our politicians are a curse to this Nation.

They should endure the pain..



And to think that this man has 37 Children beats my imagination.. an associate Prof??, a registrar??

Old man, you've got a useless family! 8 Likes

Maybe he should have stolen proper money?

What do mean well placed children ? Are you aware the highest govt official salary in Nigeria is 1.5 million Naira a month ? When they start stealing billions now from their so called well placed job now to satisfy your assumption it's still us that will call them thieves . what's your point exactly? as you suggesting that they are not well placed? what's your point exactly?as you suggesting that they are not well placed? 3 Likes

Government abandoned their father... Did the children not abandon their father too? Associate prof with WHO? With 37 children and 97 grand children, if the father still died, there was nothing the state goverment could have done differently!! RIP old man... Your children abandoned you!!! 3 Likes

37 children

97 grand children

Chai. 2 Likes

At 86 the man lived to a ripe old age... Why force him to remain in this world only pass on a few years later? 5 Likes

Yes he has 37 kids he's my neighbor

With so many children,including a professor of medicine and a registrar of a polytechnic,is it not shameful for the family to even insinuate its lack of funds that killed their dad!

I am guessing that the professor,knowing his dad's age at 86,but more probably 90,knew that there was very little even the best hospitals in the world could do for their dad.

Ekwueme,even when managed by top consultants in the UK didn't live more than a few days before kicking the bucket.

No one should blackmail the state goverment.

The government should have however ensured the man was paid his entitlements as at when due.That's the one aspect successive governments,not just the present failed Michika. 2 Likes

No body owe your father anything, your father is among the corrupt elites that damage this country and Adamawa state. 1 Like

when it comes to looting public funds there are no laid down procedures, its obvious this ex gov was in the wrong party and clique, hid death is a reminder to serving govs, loot while ur on seat.

When Nigerians say someone is well placed the mean he is in a position to loot and steal money so the person should not complain but that premise only encourages corruption When Nigerians say someone is well placed the mean he is in a position to loot and steal money so the person should not complain but that premise only encourages corruption 1 Like

To know the reason why, kindly use google. Ignorance everywhere. No country in the world will pay a police officer and a governor similar pensions.To know the reason why, kindly use google. 1 Like

It's karma baby

Most of the politicians waste our money to treat themselves abroad

Why not build our hospitals upto standards, pay doctors well, provide the best health care facilities

But no they will not



What about poor sick people who are not depending on pension from the government to get treated



So out of the 37 children he had, none of them can pay for his bills, keep on waiting for government money 1 Like 1 Share

When Nigerians say someone is well placed the mean he is in a position to loot and steal money so the person should not complain but that premise only encourages corruption Well placed I believe means WELL TO DO! The mans children are enough to settle their father's medical bill. His gratuity should have been paid though.



I hope during his tenure he didn't owe Pensioners cos karma may have just served him what he deserved. Well placed I believe means WELL TO DO! The mans children are enough to settle their father's medical bill. His gratuity should have been paid though.I hope during his tenure he didn't owe Pensioners cos karma may have just served him what he deserved. 1 Like 1 Share

Millions of people are been owed pension in Nigeria, many of them are dead already, so what is all the fuss about this.



Next 1 Like



The FG alongside NDDC has been owing him almost the same amount for some years

Now, they are talking about this one because he's a former governor... Mtcheew The Plateau state government has been owing my Dad around the same amount since 2006The FG alongside NDDC has been owing him almost the same amount for some yearsNow, they are talking about this one because he's a former governor... Mtcheew

Karna is a bitch..

. Damn













Heyaaa

I remember back in GMMC yola(state government owned school) when his children will be brought to school in a bus as a sitting governor



Rest in peace gwamnan talakawa