₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,973,747 members, 4,129,945 topics. Date: Monday, 12 March 2018 at 02:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) (6375 Views)
Help! My Phone Fell Inside Water / Chinese Man Burns After Rushing Back To A Burning Factory To Get His Phone / Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Bhelamblog(m): 11:20am
There are still Good guys around, A keke driver received some free cash from a man after he returned his phone which fell off inside his keke..
Kingpraaa While sharing the photo on his page said he had already given up, and was thinking of buying a new phone when he received a call from the keke guy asking him his location so he can returned the phone.
According to him out his good heart he gave the guy some cash as appreciation..
See below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-shares-his-experience-with-muslim.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by stefanweeks: 11:32am
cool one
All those Lagos keke riders can learn a thing or two from this.
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by python1: 11:37am
Criminals surviving on crime will either doubt it or call it a lie because that is the least that can ever cross their criminal minds. Agree with it or not, that is your fvcking business but the truth is that it happens every hour of the day in muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it wouldn't change the norm.
4 Likes
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by GMbuharii: 12:28pm
python1:
shut up,thank you.
1 Like
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by python1: 12:32pm
GMbuharii:
GMbuharii:I have told you, simply follow me, stop stressing yourself going through my profile just to check my latest comments.
3 Likes
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by IamFisherman(m): 1:32pm
Nice � gesture ����
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:32pm
Who does that?
The keke man is a fool,
What happened of "the principle of finders, keepers"?
Even in the Bible,
Pharaoh's daughter did not return baby Moses when she found him by the river bank.
(Exodus 2:5-7)
Well what do I know?
He just showed us that he doesn't have the potential of knowing a breakthrough when he sees one.
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by trouper9(m): 1:33pm
OK, there are still some good people like us out there
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by hubtiva: 1:33pm
nice
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by harmbhrosz(m): 1:33pm
And it became news?
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by miracool946: 1:34pm
nice one sir
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by jetz: 1:34pm
doing good is good business
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by obafemee80(m): 1:34pm
I'm impressed
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by judecares1: 1:34pm
GOD DON BLESS U
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by haaaaaaaaa(m): 1:34pm
And that's what's called honor
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by firstnation1010: 1:35pm
Be a distributor with as low as N18,600
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by wealthybrain: 1:35pm
Do ppl like this still exist?
Also read:
This Woman’s story will give you the reason to dry your tears, pick up your life and move forward
http://borednigerian.com/womans-story-will-give-reason-dry-tears-pick-life-move-forward/
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by smokedfish: 1:35pm
If na ipob or afonja,dem dn hammer regardless of what typ f fone it is .....(pick race comot frm thread)
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by donslim63(m): 1:36pm
K.....
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 1:36pm
He is a true leader of tomorrow
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by osuofia2(m): 1:36pm
nice one from a northerner......they are the only tribe that can do this ..if na South West now....
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Telldem1: 1:36pm
[quote author=Bhelamblog post=65766553]There are still Good guys around, A keke driver received some free cash from a man after he returned his phone which fell off inside his keke..
Kingpraaa While sharing the photo on his page said he had already given up, and was thinking of buying a new phone when he received a call from the keke guy asking him his location so he can returned the phone.
According to him out his good heart he gave the guy some cash as appreciation..
See below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-shares-his-experience-with-muslim.html?m=1
Na lucky the owner get or the phone quality no reach
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by AmAlbert(m): 1:37pm
Is a wao, give that guy some kulikuli and dogonyaro to drink biko
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by python1: 1:38pm
smokedfish:Fixed.
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by bamoski(m): 1:38pm
This isn't supposed to be news if not that we live in a country of criminals and thieves.
Its such a shame
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Idahtee: 1:38pm
There are only two options: Make progress or make excuses.
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Mboi: 1:39pm
python1:Yes and Killing of innocent souls happen everyday also in Muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it has never stopped the killings.
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by python1: 1:40pm
Mboi:While the ipob dominated societies don't have killer cultists, human dealers, killer kidnappers, killer armed robbers and ritualists, keep deceiving yourself.
1 Like
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Liberator007: 1:41pm
Bhelamblog:
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Krafty006: 1:41pm
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by Gelabuzz(m): 1:42pm
This type of Keke man are very rare like 3%....inspite of this hard times. Salute!
|Re: Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) by JikanTaalolo: 1:43pm
May God bless this Keke guy. I heard a story that someone took a phone at an accident scene from the pocket of one of the deceased. He dialled one of the saved numbers to announce the demise and also condole the relatives of the owner of the phone. Shockingly, that man shamelessly informed the relatives of the deceased that he has taken the phone because he like it. That was the end. He discarded the sim instantly. This is inhumane.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Ring Tone . / Where Buy Nigerian Mobile Phone Credit Online? / Gsm Engineers Enter Here.
Viewing this topic: Joshuamilarge(m), royalcode, Lasky2000, njokuuche77(m), tim26will, philpwresh(m), alexie4real(m), Onota, Austyno90(m), Tmoore92(m), tasiaboss(f), graciamore, Kaydyboy(m), hostine316(m), bibelo, gidis1stson(m), maneasy, Kenxxy(m), estolaB(f), OJEROBIN, Romeo3(m), noblejking, wachevu and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7