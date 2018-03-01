Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Keke Driver In Lagos Returns Lost Phone To Owner (Photo) (6375 Views)

Kingpraaa While sharing the photo on his page said he had already given up, and was thinking of buying a new phone when he received a call from the keke guy asking him his location so he can returned the phone.

According to him out his good heart he gave the guy some cash as appreciation..

See below!





News From Ebiwali--

cool one



All those Lagos keke riders can learn a thing or two from this.

Criminals surviving on crime will either doubt it or call it a lie because that is the least that can ever cross their criminal minds. Agree with it or not, that is your fvcking business but the truth is that it happens every hour of the day in muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it wouldn't change the norm. 4 Likes

python1:

Criminals surviving on crime will either doubt it or call it a lie because that is the least that can ever cross their criminal minds. Agree with it or not, that is your fvcking business but the truth is that it happens every hour of the day in muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it wouldn't change the norm.

shut up,thank you.



shut up,thank you. 1 Like

GMbuharii:





shut up,thank you.



GMbuharii:





ogogoro I have told you, simply follow me, stop stressing yourself going through my profile just to check my latest comments. I have told you, simply follow me, stop stressing yourself going through my profile just to check my latest comments. 3 Likes

Nice � gesture ����







Who does that?

The keke man is a fool,

What happened of "the principle of finders, keepers"?





Even in the Bible,

Pharaoh's daughter did not return baby Moses when she found him by the river bank.

(Exodus 2:5-7)



Well what do I know?

He just showed us that he doesn't have the potential of knowing a breakthrough when he sees one. Who does that?The keke man is a fool,What happened of "the principle of finders, keepers"?Even in the Bible,Pharaoh's daughter did not return baby Moses when she found him by the river bank.(Exodus 2:5-7)Well what do I know?He just showed us that he doesn't have the potential of knowing a breakthrough when he sees one.

OK, there are still some good people like us out there

nice

And it became news?

nice one sir

doing good is good business





I'm impressed I'm impressed

GOD DON BLESS U

And that's what's called honor

If na ipob or afonja,dem dn hammer regardless of what typ f fone it is .....(pick race comot frm thread)

K.....

He is a true leader of tomorrow

nice one from a northerner......they are the only tribe that can do this ..if na South West now....



Na lucky the owner get or the phone quality no reach [quote author=Bhelamblog post=65766553]There are still Good guys around, A keke driver received some free cash from a man after he returned his phone which fell off inside his keke..Kingpraaa While sharing the photo on his page said he had already given up, and was thinking of buying a new phone when he received a call from the keke guy asking him his location so he can returned the phone.According to him out his good heart he gave the guy some cash as appreciation..See below!News From Ebiwali--Na lucky the owner get or the phone quality no reach

Is a wao, give that guy some kulikuli and dogonyaro to drink biko

smokedfish:

If na ipob dem dn hammer regardless of what typ f fone it is .....(pick race comot frm thread) Fixed. Fixed.

This isn't supposed to be news if not that we live in a country of criminals and thieves.



Its such a shame

There are only two options: Make progress or make excuses.

python1:

Criminals surviving on crime will either doubt it or call it a lie because that is the least that can ever cross their criminal minds. Agree with it or not, that is your fvcking business but the truth is that it happens every hour of the day in muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it wouldn't change the norm. Yes and Killing of innocent souls happen everyday also in Muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it has never stopped the killings. Yes and Killing of innocent souls happen everyday also in Muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it has never stopped the killings.

Mboi:



Yes and Killing of innocent souls happen everyday also in Muslim dominated societies and your agreement or lack of it has never stopped the killings. While the ipob dominated societies don't have killer cultists, human dealers, killer kidnappers, killer armed robbers and ritualists, keep deceiving yourself. While the ipob dominated societies don't have killer cultists, human dealers, killer kidnappers, killer armed robbers and ritualists, keep deceiving yourself. 1 Like

Bhelamblog:

There are still Good guys around, A keke driver received some free cash from a man after he returned his phone which fell off inside his keke..

Kingpraaa While sharing the photo on his page said he had already given up, and was thinking of buying a new phone when he received a call from the keke guy asking him his location so he can returned the phone.

According to him out his good heart he gave the guy some cash as appreciation..

See below!





News From Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/man-shares-his-experience-with-muslim.html?m=1 Some of these people are still honest. Same happened to me April last year. The Keke driver saw the phone in his tricycle after I had dropped and he kept it for me. God bless people like that





This type of Keke man are very rare like 3%....inspite of this hard times. Salute!