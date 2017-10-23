Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) (18714 Views)

The machines were spotted working along the Gboko-Makurdi last night.



Buhari is already in the state on official visit for the first time since assuming power in 2015.



President Buhari will during the trip pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ayatse.



He will later hold a meeting with major stakeholders at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi, from whence he will proceed to one of the eight displaced persons’ camps in the state.



Yes o, while the social media republicans are jumping up and down like group of mentally challenged monkeys busy sending Buhari to daura with vitriols. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Can you see hypocrisy ? 45 Likes

The problem we have is not a party stuff



Its a societal thing 37 Likes

Very stupid sets of leaders 18 Likes

Even PDP has turned Benue state into Mecca of sort, hoping to reap political capital from the killings. Party of vultures. 6 Likes

they don't really care about us! 5 Likes

The height of hypocrisy and sheer wickedness. So the government could do this kind of remedial work bt chose instead to let citizens suffer? Nigerian leadership in general is just plain sick! 46 Likes 1 Share

That Road is a Federal road. that's from Air force base to BSU 3 Likes

9 Likes 1 Share

You can imagine that ? had it been PMB is not visiting the state, that road would have remain Unrepair till enternity.



Smh.... Who are they deceiving?,Hypocrisy of highest order. 13 Likes 3 Shares

That man can not even be a local govt chairman, I pity the people and residents of benue. Benue never have a good governor 1 Like

Same going on in minna. 1 Like

African leaders don't deserve hell.



They need a special place hotter than hell 10 Likes

Mtchewwwwww..... Foolish Leaders Everywhere 3 Likes

He should also remember to pay workers their over 12 months backlog salaries o. Useless governor. 4 Likes

Lets pray for Benue 1 Like

I am not a good fan of Ortom. Under his watch people died brutally and these were Christians. He then went ahead to bury them in disgusting and poorly structured mass graves instead of honouring the people that lost their lives as a result of his failures ad the chief security officer if the state. He has spent more preparong for Buhari coming than he spent burying those innocent people in mass graves.

Vagabonds in power.



The electorates don't deserve motorable roads, only the President does. 7 Likes

Now u are talking..... Now u are talking..... 1 Like

Zombie master is in town 8 Likes



He left the roads unattended to reduce the wage bill, by reducing the number of workers and pensioners through those death traps!

Benue state has always been unfortunately blessed with qualitatively dishonest Governors! Now Benue people can see that even their hypocritical Governor love Buhari's life more than theirs.He left the roads unattended to reduce the wage bill, by reducing the number of workers and pensioners through those death traps!Benue state has always been unfortunately blessed with qualitatively dishonest Governors! 2 Likes