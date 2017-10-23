₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by owukpa(m): 11:39am
Benue State governor, Sameul Ortom, in the dead of Sunday night sent workers to streets of Makurdi to patch potholes ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.
The machines were spotted working along the Gboko-Makurdi last night.
Buhari is already in the state on official visit for the first time since assuming power in 2015.
President Buhari will during the trip pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, Tor Tiv the fifth, Professor James Ayatse.
He will later hold a meeting with major stakeholders at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi, from whence he will proceed to one of the eight displaced persons’ camps in the state.
SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2018/03/ortom-patches-potholes-in-benue-roads.html
1 Share
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by python1: 11:40am
Yes o, while the social media republicans are jumping up and down like group of mentally challenged monkeys busy sending Buhari to daura with vitriols.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by owukpa(m): 11:40am
In God we trust
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by sarrki(m): 11:43am
Can you see hypocrisy ?
45 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by sarrki(m): 11:44am
The problem we have is not a party stuff
Its a societal thing
37 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Topestbilly(m): 11:52am
Very stupid sets of leaders
18 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by deji17: 11:52am
Even PDP has turned Benue state into Mecca of sort, hoping to reap political capital from the killings. Party of vultures.
6 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by DabLord: 11:53am
.
4 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by sirBLUNT(m): 11:54am
they don't really care about us!
5 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by freeze001(f): 11:58am
The height of hypocrisy and sheer wickedness. So the government could do this kind of remedial work bt chose instead to let citizens suffer? Nigerian leadership in general is just plain sick!
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by oyegbe: 12:10pm
That Road is a Federal road. that's from Air force base to BSU
3 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by usba: 12:11pm
python1:
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by anibirelawal(m): 12:14pm
You can imagine that ? had it been PMB is not visiting the state, that road would have remain Unrepair till enternity.
Smh.... Who are they deceiving?,Hypocrisy of highest order.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Temptee101(m): 12:14pm
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Austema(m): 12:18pm
That man can not even be a local govt chairman, I pity the people and residents of benue. Benue never have a good governor
1 Like
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:19pm
Same going on in minna.
1 Like
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Queenext: 12:20pm
African leaders don't deserve hell.
They need a special place hotter than hell
10 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by bedspread: 12:20pm
Mtchewwwwww..... Foolish Leaders Everywhere
3 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Jh0wsef(m): 12:20pm
.
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by HegenIkomkeh(m): 12:20pm
sarrki:of the highest order...
2 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Xda59: 12:20pm
He should also remember to pay workers their over 12 months backlog salaries o. Useless governor.
4 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Austema(m): 12:20pm
anibirelawal:That is politician for you, politicians think about next election while stateman think about next generation
2 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Learnstuffs(m): 12:21pm
Lets pray for Benue
1 Like
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by emmayayodeji(m): 12:21pm
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Donwyz(m): 12:21pm
madness
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Fanatique: 12:21pm
I am not a good fan of Ortom. Under his watch people died brutally and these were Christians. He then went ahead to bury them in disgusting and poorly structured mass graves instead of honouring the people that lost their lives as a result of his failures ad the chief security officer if the state. He has spent more preparong for Buhari coming than he spent burying those innocent people in mass graves.
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by Nevee: 12:21pm
Vagabonds in power.
The electorates don't deserve motorable roads, only the President does.
7 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by IVORY2009(m): 12:22pm
sarrki:
Now u are talking.....
1 Like
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by McAausim: 12:23pm
Zombie master is in town
8 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by IchimokuPilot(m): 12:23pm
Now Benue people can see that even their hypocritical Governor love Buhari's life more than theirs.
He left the roads unattended to reduce the wage bill, by reducing the number of workers and pensioners through those death traps!
Benue state has always been unfortunately blessed with qualitatively dishonest Governors!
2 Likes
|Re: Ortom Patches Potholes On Benue Roads At Night Over Buhari’s Visit (PHOTOS) by bengoodcreature: 12:23pm
God is watching
1 Like
