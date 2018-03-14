Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? (7175 Views)

I saw this question on Rantz HQ on Facebook and I was dumbfounded by the replies.



Over to Nairalanders, let's also have your view on this.





cc: RoyalRoy

O Yessss!!!! If she had a twin i ll still chose her

Love is pain. With No No everywhere like MTNLove is pain. 5 Likes

it appears a lot of pple close eye when dem dey marry. Come dey open eye later. 14 Likes 1 Share

And una talk say make I no fear marriage , all these No I am seeing . 7 Likes

Marriage is getting scary day by day 7 Likes

With No No everywhere like MTN Love is pain.

Yes, from my own experience, love is pain.wouldn't have married him if I knew what I know now. Yes, from my own experience, love is pain.wouldn't have married him if I knew what I know now. 6 Likes





Yes, from my own experience, love is pain.wouldn't have married him if I knew what I know now. Thy Lord is your strength. 1 Like

This question can break a marriage. 10 Likes 3 Shares

This question isn't that simple... for me is a yes but a lot of sacrifice were made. 3 Likes 1 Share

All this married people just keep on scaring the single ones

Truth is nobody forced them to get married,that your marriage isn't a bed of roses or what you envisioned for shouldn't make you discourage others!!



As for me,the only thing that can make me have a second thought about my husband that is if I eventually decide to marry is poverty,nothing turns me off more than a broke and lazy guy. 2 Likes

Thy Lord is your strength.



And yours as well And yours as well

Well i'm not married yet but if he passes 80% of my checklist, anything that comes after that will be taken with levity

HELL NO.





marriage is over rated 4 Likes

Majority of the No was from the female.... Maybe the husbands claimed to be Dangote before marriage and they now saw that "nothing dey house" after marriage? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Tinamoore:





Yes, from my own experience, love is pain.wouldn't have married him if I knew what I know now. This is why I'm against 2 months dating



Cc NwanyiAwkaetiti This is why I'm against 2 months datingCc NwanyiAwkaetiti 4 Likes

Yes. I will even have the wedding earlier 1 Like 1 Share

Married people should stop making the thing look like rocket science. Marriage requires only the commitment and determination of the 2 individuals involved to work.

A woman committed to the success of her marriage won't pick up FOOLISH quarrels with her husband, and a committed man won't start sleeping around.

It's simple. 8 Likes

Over and over again....











Him like no other 1 Like

Yes! I would have however tried to change some things and ask her to sign some agreements.



Nobody is perfect. Only God is!

See as know plenty. Yet one mumu gal is home sad she is single

Probably not, I don see am finish, make I find fresh fish..... Honey na joke i joke oo



Not bragging but whoever that will marry me will remarry me in his next world. I'm simply unique.



Wish to marry my kind of person too.





But the kind No's wey I dey see here plenty, God abeg lets not make decision that we will regret in future. 2 Likes

This thread is needless 1 Like