|If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by bcomputer101(m): 2:04pm On Mar 12
I saw this question on Rantz HQ on Facebook and I was dumbfounded by the replies.
Over to Nairalanders, let's also have your view on this.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by bcomputer101(m): 2:08pm On Mar 12
see funny comments
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by bcomputer101(m): 2:14pm On Mar 12
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by gabinogem(m): 2:18pm On Mar 12
... No pain no gain
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Ahmed0336(m): 2:18pm On Mar 12
O Yessss!!!! If she had a twin i ll still chose her
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by madridguy(m): 2:33pm On Mar 12
With No No everywhere like MTN Love is pain.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Patented: 2:41pm On Mar 12
it appears a lot of pple close eye when dem dey marry. Come dey open eye later.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Donald3d(m): 4:30pm On Mar 12
And una talk say make I no fear marriage , all these No I am seeing .
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by MsFaith(f): 5:22pm On Mar 12
Marriage is getting scary day by day
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Tinamoore: 5:42pm
madridguy:
Yes, from my own experience, love is pain.wouldn't have married him if I knew what I know now.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by madridguy(m): 6:23pm
Thy Lord is your strength.
Tinamoore:
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Opinionated: 6:50pm
This question can break a marriage.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by chii8(f): 9:10pm
This question isn't that simple... for me is a yes but a lot of sacrifice were made.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Liliyann(f): 9:51pm
All this married people just keep on scaring the single ones
Truth is nobody forced them to get married,that your marriage isn't a bed of roses or what you envisioned for shouldn't make you discourage others!!
As for me,the only thing that can make me have a second thought about my husband that is if I eventually decide to marry is poverty,nothing turns me off more than a broke and lazy guy.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by NothingDoMe: 9:51pm
madridguy:And yours as well
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by mayowascholar(m): 9:51pm
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Biglittlelois(f): 9:52pm
Well i'm not married yet but if he passes 80% of my checklist, anything that comes after that will be taken with levity
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by gabazin080(m): 9:52pm
HELL NO.
marriage is over rated
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by obaataaokpaewu: 9:52pm
Majority of the No was from the female.... Maybe the husbands claimed to be Dangote before marriage and they now saw that "nothing dey house" after marriage?
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by NothingDoMe: 9:52pm
Tinamoore:This is why I'm against 2 months dating
Cc NwanyiAwkaetiti
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by gboyetade: 9:53pm
Yes. I will even have the wedding earlier
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by segebase(m): 9:53pm
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by 234GT(m): 9:53pm
Married people should stop making the thing look like rocket science. Marriage requires only the commitment and determination of the 2 individuals involved to work.
A woman committed to the success of her marriage won't pick up FOOLISH quarrels with her husband, and a committed man won't start sleeping around.
It's simple.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by timsbee(f): 9:54pm
Over and over again....
Him like no other
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by datola: 9:54pm
Yes! I would have however tried to change some things and ask her to sign some agreements.
Nobody is perfect. Only God is!
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by yeyerolling: 9:54pm
See as know plenty. Yet one mumu gal is home sad she is single
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by twilliamx: 9:54pm
Probably not, I don see am finish, make I find fresh fish..... Honey na joke i joke oo
Honey:
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Cadillac15(m): 9:54pm
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Chikita66(f): 9:55pm
Not bragging but whoever that will marry me will remarry me in his next world. I'm simply unique.
Wish to marry my kind of person too.
But the kind No's wey I dey see here plenty, God abeg lets not make decision that we will regret in future.
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by Olawale118(m): 9:55pm
all this 'no' tire me...aswear
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by ZombieTAMER: 9:55pm
This thread is needless
|Re: If You Knew What You Know Now, Would You Marry Your Spouse? by hotspec(m): 9:55pm
NO. NEVER. Who marriage epp?
